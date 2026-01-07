Belgium Wild Dogs squad confirmed for SVNS 3

Belgium Men’s Sevens head coach Jeff Williams has named his squad that will travel to Dubai for SVNS 3 later this month.

The former England 7s and Bath Rugby flyer has been at the helm of Belgium’s ‘Wild Dogs’ since the start of 2024. He has named a 13-player team that will compete at the first-ever SVNS 3 event between 17 and 18 January.

His squad includes Scotland-born Ryan Godsmark and Beziers back-row forward William van Bost.

A number of the 13 on their way to the United Arab Emirates have represented their country in the 15-a-side game and the Brussels Devils in the Rugby Europe Super Cup.

Last October in an interview outlining his immediate objectives for his side, Williams said: “We always try to get better. For me it is about fundamentally developing the players. If we can do that we have always got a chance at competition time.”

In December, Belgium hosted their German counterparts at Stade Nelson Mandela for a three-game series.

The Wild Dogs have been named in a tough Pool B in Dubai. They will open up their campaign against Madagascar in the first men’s game of the weekend before clashes with Canada and Italy.

Belgium squad for SVNS 3

Martin Bosch

Nicolas Bulte

Lindberg-John Ekendahl

Miguel Fachada

Celestin Gerard

Ryan Godsmark

Vincent Hart

Gaspard Lalli

Martin Marenne

Tornike Megrelidze

Isaac Montoisy

Benjamin Ruddick

William van Bost

Qualified teams for SVNS 3

Women: Argentina, Colombia, Czechia, Mexico, Poland, Samoa, South Africa, Thailand

Men: Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong China, Italy, Madagascar, Samoa, Tonga