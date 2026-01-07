Belgium Wild Dogs squad confirmed for SVNS 3
Belgium Men’s Sevens head coach Jeff Williams has named his squad that will travel to Dubai for SVNS 3 later this month.
The former England 7s and Bath Rugby flyer has been at the helm of Belgium’s ‘Wild Dogs’ since the start of 2024. He has named a 13-player team that will compete at the first-ever SVNS 3 event between 17 and 18 January.
His squad includes Scotland-born Ryan Godsmark and Beziers back-row forward William van Bost.
A number of the 13 on their way to the United Arab Emirates have represented their country in the 15-a-side game and the Brussels Devils in the Rugby Europe Super Cup.
Last October in an interview outlining his immediate objectives for his side, Williams said: “We always try to get better. For me it is about fundamentally developing the players. If we can do that we have always got a chance at competition time.”
In December, Belgium hosted their German counterparts at Stade Nelson Mandela for a three-game series.
The Wild Dogs have been named in a tough Pool B in Dubai. They will open up their campaign against Madagascar in the first men’s game of the weekend before clashes with Canada and Italy.
Belgium squad for SVNS 3
Martin Bosch
Nicolas Bulte
Lindberg-John Ekendahl
Miguel Fachada
Celestin Gerard
Ryan Godsmark
Vincent Hart
Gaspard Lalli
Martin Marenne
Tornike Megrelidze
Isaac Montoisy
Benjamin Ruddick
William van Bost
Qualified teams for SVNS 3
Women: Argentina, Colombia, Czechia, Mexico, Poland, Samoa, South Africa, Thailand
Men: Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong China, Italy, Madagascar, Samoa, Tonga