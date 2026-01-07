Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 61
FT
26 - 19
FT
27 - 25
FT
28 - 31
FT
42 - 33
FT
32 - 13
FT
21 - 33
FT
74 - 21
FT
26 - 10
FT
25 - 24
FT
38 - 47
FT
57 - 14
FT
27 - 25
FT
61 - 10
FT
33 - 31
FT
23 - 19
FT
50 - 28
FT
20 - 14
FT
Cancelled
 
HSBC SVNS 3 2026
Dubai
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
International

Long Covid-suffering Wasps legend helps England stars reach peak performance

BATH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 27: Tommy Freeman (R) of Northampton Saints celebrates with team mate Henry Pollock after scoring their first try during the Gallagher PREM match between Bath Rugby and Northampton Saints at The Recreation Ground on December 27, 2025 in Bath, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ever wondered where the irrepressible Henry Pollock gets his energy from?

ADVERTISEMENT

Wasps legend Peter Scrivener is joking when he says Pollock’s success is all down to him. But his business, Biowell Health, has played its part in helping the young back-rower thrive in what has already been an action-packed career.

In the last 12 months, he’s become one of the biggest box-office names in the sport. Pollock has made his international debut for England, announcing his arrival to the Test arena by scoring twice against Wales, gone on a Lions tour, at the age of 20, and played in a Champions Cup final.

VIDEO

Despite making lung-bursting breaks and bouncing from one ruck to another, burnout hasn’t been an issue for the Banbury-born player, who keeps in tip-top condition thanks to a cocktail of cryotherapy, red light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen treatment, in addition to the excellent medical support he receives from his club.

Pollock, who turns 21 a week today, and his England and Saints team-mate, Tommy Freeman, were twice-weekly visitors to the impressive Battersea-based Biowell Health facility in the build-up to the Lions tour, while the treatment has also proved beneficial, in the last six months or so, to Northampton captain George Furbank in his recovery from a broken arm and concussion. Lucas Friday has also been a regular visitor, helping him recover from his ACL surgery whilst playing for England U20s. But Bowell Health is not just for elite athletes, it is for everyone, from all walks of life.

Henry Pollock, James Stanley, Tommy Freeman, Biowell Health
(L-R) Henry Pollock, company co-founder, James Stanley and Tommy Freeman at the Biowell Health clinic in Battersea, London. Photo credit: Biowell Health.

“I put Henry’s and Tommy’s whole success down to me; they are both super lads with extreme talent. Those Northampton lads are brilliant. Henry is getting some stick but I said to him the other day, don’t change, keep doing what you are doing. But I told him one thing he should stop doing – those stupid dives, because you are going to dislocate your shoulder one day, and it is pointless, just put the ball down,” said Scrivener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scrivener is old-school in that respect, but when it comes to medical science, he learnt the hard way that much can be gained from trying something new.

Once the highest-paid player per minute in world rugby (he received a £60,000/year salary soon after rugby turned professional, but only lasted 19 minutes of the 2003/04 season with Wasps), Scrivener was accustomed to overcoming injury setbacks in his days as a no-nonsense back-rower.

In 12 seasons as a Wasps player (1992 to 2003), Scrivener was injured for five of them, after underdoing double shoulder and knee reconstruction surgery. But nothing prepared him for Covid and the crippling effect it had on his body, which ultimately led him down the path to launching Biowell Health at Battersea Power Station with his business partner, James Stanley, last March.

The catalyst was a conversation with fellow Wasps legend, Simon Shaw, while at his lowest ebb, allowed Scrivener to finally see the light at the end of the dark tunnel of long Covid.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘As I was fit and healthy in October 2020, I thought I would be fine and have flu like symptoms. OMG was I wrong! It took me down in the most spectacular fashion, it was literally life-changing. I lost three stone of muscle in about three-and-a-half weeks; my heart was going at 218, that was recorded by an NHS monitor . I had brain fog; a temperature of 40 degrees for 10 days; and chronic fatigue,” he recalled.

“They sent me into hospital because my breathing wasn’t right, and surprisingly I tested negative for Covid, tested negative for antibodies, but the senior consultant at Arrowe Park Hopsital on the Wirral said, ‘look mate, you’ve got Covid.’ Some people at that time had the virus but it sat in the oesophagus rather than in the nasal passages, and that must’ve been the case with me.

“Through Covid, the Wasps Legends (the charitable foundation set up by Scrivener and Paul Clements to raise money for good causes) were messaging each other every Friday night, having a few drinks , and raising loads of money. They saw how ill I was, and it was horrific. It took me three-and-a-half years to get back to some form of normality, but I am now pretty much fully recovered.

Peter Scrivener
LEEDS – DECEMBER 1: Peter Scrivener of Wasps is tackled by James Ponton of Leeds during the Zurich Premiership match between Leeds Tykes and London Wasps at Headingley,Leeds, England on December 1, 2002. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“At my lowest point I tried everything. It got to the point where I couldn’t see a way out, and I am naturally a positive person. I would walk up some stairs and would collapse. So I looked to the rugby world, and I said to Shawsy, what do you reckon, and he said, ‘mate, ‘have you tried hyperbaric oxygen?'”

“I found at soft shell chamber locally in Liverpool, where I sat in this pressurised chamber for 60 minutes, breathing 93-95% pure oxygen. I had instant relief but then I jumped on a bike and did 5k to Hoylake. My energy levels plummeted again! Back in the chamber and found relief but I was yo-yoing.

“All my bloods were normal and tradition medicine could not help. It was then a functional doctor, who actually works for the NHS, suggested that I had a mitochondria problem and sent me for a very high level and specific blood test. I had never heard of Mitochondria but they are your energy cells in your body, and if they don’t work correctly your whole body is not going to work as it should.

“My results were appalling but I felt elated as now I knew what the issue was. I had a causation! I had to reset my mitochondrial, to get back to where I was. So I started doing red light therapy (photo biomodulation), which creates new mitochondrial in your body. Combining all the therapies, Biowell Health have made the real difference to my health and my energy levels.

“I looked globally where I could get all this stuff and there wasn’t anywhere. In the States, there was a very big company called Restore Hyper Wellness. I enquired about starting a franchise in the UK but they weren’t interested, so I created a business plan to bring the best technology in the world to the U.K, to reset someone’s mitochondrial health and general cellular wellness, and that is what Biowell Health is about.”

Ten months on, they have 1800 clients on their books, with Bath players Louie Hennessey and Arthur Green and Sale’s Reuben Logan recently coming through the doors, alongside a host of celebrities outside of sport.

“Some of our sports clients comes to us to speed up wound healing, some come to optimise their performance – that extra one per cent for Henry and Tommy is a big difference. But everyone comes to us to be better, faster, fitter, stronger and healthier,” said Scrivener.

“I stumbled on a world that can help everyone, but this all came from rugby, because effectively if Simon Shaw hadn’t have said why don’t you try hyperbaric oxygen, which I’d never heard about before, none of this would have happened and, do you know what, I might not be here, because I couldn’t see a way out.”

Related

Gallagher PREM clubs to get pre-Six Nations boost

Gallagher PREM clubs will have all their England stars available to them in the one-off round of matches immediately before the start of this year's Six Nations, the RFU has confirmed.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Bath close in on Dan du Preez signing; second prop heads for exit door

2
2

'Hardest decision of my life': Sale Sharks confirm Raffi Quirke exit

3
3

Springbok World Cup winner Jean Kleyn agrees huge PREM move

4

'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

112
5

Junior Kpoku reportedly makes immediate Top 14 switch amid PREM interest

6

Exeter to bring back old boy Abuladze in triple transfer swoop

7

Newcastle Red Bulls fend of 'plenty of suitors' with new deal

1
8

Stuart Hogg plays Challenge Cup villain in win over Connacht

1

Comments

1 Comment
u
unknown 5 days ago

Nice

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

The soon-to-be-Bordeaux team-mates were the weekend's oustanding back-row forwards. Will their nations take heed?

2
LONG READ

Why French rugby is bowing at TV's altar for the Six Nations

The last time France faced Ireland on a Thursday was in 1948, and nearly 80 years later the reasons are very different

2
LONG READ

‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

Louis Bielle-Biarrey taunting Henry Pollock might offend rugby traditionalists but social media attention may attract a new audience.

16

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SG 3 minutes ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

It’s just banter between two young players. This article feels weird, and it seems that one of its purposes is to make us believe that Pollock is a young and innocent guy, while LBB is an old, wise man who shouldn’t do that kind of thing.

It’s no big news that Pollock loves to tease, brag, and provoke. He does it every game and only goes quiet when his team is being destroyed (which doesn’t happen often, but did happen in Bordeaux). It’s simply his way of having fun.



...

16 Go to comments
I
Icefarrow 7 minutes ago
Bombshell report links Ardie Savea to Leinster

It’s the Herald. You’d get more use using the paper to wipe your ass with. Unless another outlet corroborates this, its meaningless.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 7 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I think they will give him the chance to either prove his value or blow it with the outbursts. The big question is Where?

112 Go to comments
N
NB 9 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

And another guy who can play both sides, albeit to a less exalted level than Porter or Du Toit!

112 Go to comments
N
NB 11 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

And how do you distinguish the times when AP does from those when the THP angles in first?

112 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 35 minutes ago
'We should never forget': Former Bok great's warning on looming All Blacks series

I’m enjoying this discussing by the way it’s interesting hearing your perspective, ultimately we won’t know where the respective teams are at until they play. Which makes the tour so interesting and seems to be a stroke of genius by NZR and the SARU.

But in the meantime it’s fun to speculate so I’m just trying to get a handle your reasoning here.



...

91 Go to comments
J
JoBe 45 minutes ago
‘Gloating at opponents should never be part of rugby’s fabric but devilry can have an allure’

It is all in the hands of referees. A free kick or penalty at the restart after an over-enthusiastic try celebration (unsportsman like behaviour) would make players change their behaviours. The same for ‘in your face’ reactions. As for replacements mobbing try scorers when they are warming up in the in goal area, yellow card the lot. It would change that footballesque nonsense immediately. The laws are there, referees should enforce them.

16 Go to comments
P
PMcD 55 minutes ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Newell & Williams looked super impressive coming off the bench in 2024 but both have struggled to replicate the same form as starters.

It just shows the subtle difference between starting front rows and replacement, so getting Lomax back feels like the missing piece in the jigsaw this season and if not, I am not convinced Newell is a starter and is better deployed from the bench.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Apparently TdT almost acts like a scrum coach and holds prop school in training, where he shows them what to do and then packs down either side against the props to show the difference.

It’s no surprise that Bath’s strength in depth has improved across the board since he signed.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Tamaiti is only going to get better over the next 6 years. Whilst he is more than capable at this stage of his career, he has the potential to be a world beater later in his career (28-32 will be his peak).

I just think people have to be patient and let give him time but he’s probably going to be far better than some people realise.



...

112 Go to comments
E
ED 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Merci Nick pour cet excellent article documenté et très juste dans son analyse. A envoyer à Mr Galthié !!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I did, then I thought he may need some time to get used to the different scrum approach (many need a season) but he hasn’t really developed and has fallen out of favour. It does feel like a missed opportunity.

112 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Woki's wingspan and Willis' might point the way for France and England at the Six Nations

Great article. It is quite interesting that Woki looked to be seen as the third choice number 4 in the France squad which was chosen in November, behind Flament and Auradou. It also seemed like he was the third choice number 7 as well. His form has been good and with Cros + Boudehent injured currently, there could definitely be a way back for him into the 23. I think the La Rochelle man is reportedly back playing this weekend so he should be ok to be in the first 42 chosen though.

I just don’t know where he fits in. It looks like he’s competing with both Ollivon and Jegou for spots in the 23. Unless Ollivon plays at 4, it could still be difficult for him to be in the 23. Jegou was excellent against Leinster and his versatility to cover centre could be something which keeps him in the side if Galthie goes to the 7-1 bench which was successful last year.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Wow that's amazing if he's never played a test at tight head. He's certainly excelled there for the Crusaders. With his frame he looks made for the position.

112 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

The song was a bloke (let's call him Hamish) trying to convince someone called Eddie to join him in a crazy scheme that was clearly doomed. It was perfect!

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

He’s been remarkably lucky for his career to have lasted this long, It was very touch and go with a neck/disc issue early in his career but he’s actually been a very useful signing for Bristol.

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

It’s been a remarkable turnaround since they took over.

The first thing they did was fill the stadium, add more energy into the matchday experience and whilst they may be giving a lot of cheap tickets away, moving from 4000 fans to a sold out 10,000 each week has really changed the feel of the place.



...

112 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

You're so right to focus on point of difference. Successful organisations know why they're successful and protect that.

The Roar’s USP is the fan engagement - above and below the line. You and Geoff are masters of generating and contributing to discussion.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

I agree on Beine, it’s not ideal and he is a little slow for International 6, so they either go Conan, VD-F, Doris, or hold Conan back on the bench to add more impact.

I thought it was finally Ryan Baird’s time and he looks like the right longer term option but I doubt he will be back for the 6N’s, so it does leave them a little short for this 6N’s.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'No scrum, no win': How Leinster v La Rochelle sounded a note of caution for Ireland

Who knows with Rassie (🤣🤣🤣) but he does like to start with Eben/Lood and I thought Snyman/Nortje off the bench had more impact.

It’s a tricky decision, does he go with a front 5 replacement + Hanekom & Esterheizen, which would be the style of bench he was moving to this year, or does he call time on Eben (eventually), start Lood/Nortje and bring Snyman, Hanakom, Esterheizen off the bench and leave room for Williams/Pollard (or Libbok) off the bench.



...

112 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT