Lions flanker Ruan Venter set for lengthy spell on the sidelines

Lions flanker Ruan Venter faces seven weeks on the sidelines after being hit with a four-game ban for the red card he received against the Hollywood Bets Sharks last weekend.

Venter, who has scored four tries in eight URC appearances this season, was dismissed by referee Christopher Allinson for a dangerous tackle on the stroke of half-time in the 23-22 victory.

The 23-year-old has now been sent off twice in his relatively short career, having been given his marching orders agaimst Glasgow Warriors in May 2024, which counted against him in the final reckoning.

Venter’s act of foul play was deemed reckless and worthy of a mid-entry, six-match ban, but it was reduced by two matches due to the player’s admission of guilt and remorse.

He will miss the Lions’ next two EPRC Challenge Cup matches, against last year’s beaten finalists Lyon, and Perpignan, as well as this month’s remaining URC fixtures against Ospreys and the Bulls.

The Lions do not play again until the end of next month, when they welcome the Stormers to Ellis Park on February 28th.

Meanwhile, Max Douglas’ act of foul play against the Dragons has resulted in the Scarlets lock receiving a two-match ban.

Douglas was shown a yellow card – later upgraded to a 20-minute red card – for a dangerous clearout on Harri Keddie 65 seconds into the second-half of the 28-5 defeat at Rodney Parade.