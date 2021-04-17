8:18am, 17 April 2021

Agen were officially relegated from the Top 14 on Friday night, despite six games remaining until the season has run its course.

Agen have endured a nightmare campaign in which they have lost all of their 20 of the games to date, with their fate sealed after 13th placed Pau bested 12th placed Bayonne 43-33 last night.

That result has opened up an unassailable gap between Agen with just two bonus points and Pau with 36 points and Bayonne on 39.

Their season is likely to be the worst in the history of the competition. In 2010 Bourgain ended the season with 11 points, leaving SUA with 9 points to make up in their final six games. Given that they are yet to record a single win and face the likes of Racing 92, La Rochelle, Toulon and Lyon in the weeks ahead, that looks like a tall task.

Agen sacked their coaching ticket after they shipped a massive loss away to Bordeaux Begles back in November. Manager Christophe Laussucq and forwards coach Rémi Vaquin were sacked, seemingly at the behest of club president Jean-François Fonteneau after they fell to a humiliating 5-71 defeat. It was the seventh loss in a row for the club.

Fonteneau publically berated the players and coaches at the time, but the season was not to improve.

