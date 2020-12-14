Adam Hastings is set to become the next Scotland star to leave Glasgow Warriors after agreeing a move to Gloucester next season.

The fly-half, whose Glasgow contract expires in the summer, is eager to play in the Premiership and opted for a switch to Kingsholm despite being offered a substantial new deal by Warriors.

Hastings follows Scotland colleagues Jonny Gray, Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell in leaving Scotstoun for England and France in the past three years. He is currently recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in Scotland’s win over Wales in October and is bidding to return to fitness in time to feature in the 2021 Six Nations.

Losing his front-line pivot is a significant blow to Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson after a hugely frustrating start to the campaign. Wilson, who took over from Dave Rennie this year, has been unable to strengthen the squad as he would have liked owing to the financial constraints wrought by Covid-19. He was then shorn of his sizeable Test contingent during the autumn international window, and has had little training time with his top players.

The coach has long been keen to recruit another fly-half, with Hastings absent on Scotland duty, and has used versatile backs Pete Horne and Brandon Thomson to plug the gap. Horne wore the number 10 jersey as Glasgow were thumped 42-0 by holders Exeter Chiefs in their European Champions Cup opener.

