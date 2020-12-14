Former British and Irish Lions prop Peter Wright believes Scotland’s best players need to leave the country if they want to win trophies at club level. Wright was speaking after both Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors continued their recent poor runs of form by making losing starts to their Heineken Champions Cup campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edinburgh suffered a 13-8 defeat at home to La Rochelle while reigning champions Exeter Chiefs hammered Glasgow 42-0.

The two Scottish sides have struggled for form this season, winning just two games each in the Guinness Pro14.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

And Wright says that if Scottish players want to taste success, they need to think beyond Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“I think it’s all down to what ambition they have,” Wright told the BBC.

“If their ambition is solely to play professional rugby, then they may well just stay at Glasgow [or Edinburgh].

“But if they want to be successful and win trophies, then, with all due respect to Edinburgh and Glasgow, they’re going to have to leave.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of high-profile Scottish players have moved on from the two clubs in recent years, including Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.

“If you’re ambitious, you want to finish your career as a domestic and European champion,” Wright continued.

“The guys with ambition will be looking at their agents and saying: ‘Try and get me in that Exeter team or across to France because I want to win a trophy.’

“We’ve got a group of players but the strength in depth is poor. I think that was proven with Edinburgh on Saturday and Glasgow on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The problem is we think we’re going forward, but other teams and nations are going forward quicker.”

Prime target Prime target Aaron Smith is off contract next year and the All Blacks know the importance of locking him in until 2023. Gregor Paul French resistance French resistance The All Blacks and France have been drawn in the same pool for the 2023 tournament. Drama is guaranteed. Patrick McKendry Boom and bust Boom and bust New Zealand has known great riches at No 10 but is currently experiencing a genuine dearth of talent in a key position. Gregor Paul No country for soft men No country for soft men Grizz Wyllie toured South Africa when the Springboks were the toughest men on the planet. Lynn McConnell Power play Power play Young Folau Fakatava could be the man to finally challenge Aaron Smith’s All Black supremacy. Patrick McKendry

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now