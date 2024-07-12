Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
52 - 12
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Today
09:00
Today
13:00
Today
18:30
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:45
Tomorrow
06:05
Tomorrow
07:55
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
International

England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

By PA
England's Tom Curry looks on after defeat during the rugby union Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and England at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama / AFP) (Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

England are aiming to level their series against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday having lost the first Test 16-15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into a match the All Blacks are strong favourites to win.

Mind games
Taking a leaf out of the book of his predecessor Eddie Jones, Steve Borthwick has sought to unnerve New Zealand by highlighting the pressure that comes with their remarkable record at Eden Park. It has been 30 years and 48 games since they lost at their Auckland stronghold and Borthwick has questioned how the All Blacks will cope with the expectation of defending that unbeaten run. New Zealand boss Scott Robertson has shrugged off Borthwick’s rare venture into the dark arts of pre-match scheming, declaring, “there’s always pressure, it depends how you use it”.

Video Spacer

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on his team’s work-ons from that first Test against the Boks

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admitted that he was disappointed with his side’s overall performance at Loftus and he is expecting a big reaction from his players in Durban.

Video Spacer

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on his team’s work-ons from that first Test against the Boks

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admitted that he was disappointed with his side’s overall performance at Loftus and he is expecting a big reaction from his players in Durban.

Last hurrah
England wasted a glorious opportunity to triumph on New Zealand soil in the first Test and while that provided their best chance to topple the All Blacks in this series, they showed enough to provide genuine hope for the rematch. New Zealand will be better with their first game since the World Cup final in the bank, but the tourists run out at Eden Park for the final 80 minutes of a mammoth season that began over a year ago. They will empty the tanks knowing that any off-note performances will count against them for selection when the rivals clash again at Twickenham on November 2.

Fixture
Internationals
New Zealand
03:05
13 Jul 24
England
All Stats and Data

Freddie’s back
The odds of an England win will have lengthened after George Furbank was ruled out on the eve of the second Test by a back injury. Furbank’s absence robs the team of their most dangerous runner from the series opener in Dunedin and while Freddie Steward is a high-quality replacement, he lacks the dynamism in attack shown by his rival for the jersey. Consistency has been a feature of Steward’s 33 caps but with his most recent game taking place almost two months ago, he must get up to speed as quickly as possible.

Samipeni Finau v Chandler Cunningham-South
The All Blacks’ management will have been ruing the one that got away as they watched Cunningham-South submit his opposite number with a rampaging display in the first Test. Cunningham-South was born in Kent but raised in New Zealand until he returned to the UK in search of his chance. The hard-running 21-year-old is now a fixture in England’s back row and in Dunedin he made light of Finau’s reputation as an enforcer. Another thunderous outing at blindside flanker will tighten his grip on the jersey.

Mighty Maro
Maro Itoje was close to his destructive best in the first Test and England will need another big shift from their second row colossus. When he is firing, Itoje is the game’s most disruptive defender at the line-out, maul and breakdown and his spoiling contributions are critical if there is to be an upset. Now over the limit of 2,400 minutes game time imposed on England players for each season, he shows no sign of fatigue and is thriving in his role as captain once Jamie George leaves the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

England blow as George Furbank misses second Test versus New Zealand

Freddie Steward replaces Furbank at full-back in his first appearance for England since February 10 when he started against Wales in the Six Nations.

Read Now

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

3

Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

4

Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

5

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

6

Rhys Webb dealt career-ending doping ban

7

Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

8

Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

FEATURE

Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Both coaches have issues to resolve as South Africa and Ireland prepare to clash again in Durban.

FEATURE

How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

The Springbok supremo is exploring ways to develop his power-laden bench further.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Johann 4 minutes ago
Ireland's new plan to shutdown Springboks attack

It's not really a plan if you expose it before the game Mr. Fix it. It's a reply to another man's plan. Rassie plays and we play catch up. It's not a plan as much as it is a fixing of a leak. Plans are proactive and this reads more like a reaction. But we can call it a plan, because everyone has a plan until the first collision.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 minutes ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

On a serious note though: why would Andy (who’s a sh1t Joe Schmidt) drop his captain for the important one to level the series? Seems like a bad idea. Does it say something about POMs leadership, reading too much into it? Or is it just about giving Doris the experience?

118 Go to comments
W
Willem 19 minutes ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

The Boks will get more fluent in their attacking play the more they play together. New style, new system, new coaches, new set up. Nothing happens overnight. You don't learn something new and suddenly it's perfect at execution. No, the Boks will be even better. The Irish will lose, but I am glad fringe players are now getting a chance to gain that experience in the Irish camp. They are great players too, but don't get the game time they need. It's always Leinster, then Irish team. Same players. Glad we get to see other great players of the Irish too. Win or lose, it will be a great game

25 Go to comments
B
Barry 21 minutes ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

As if South Africa wouldn’t throw a little elbow here, or a sneaky foot trip there if it would help them win a game.

118 Go to comments
m
monty 26 minutes ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

Why am I not surprised he’s failed the risk matrix. Give him time to ponder who the real shite macaw is.

4 Go to comments
W
Willem 28 minutes ago
Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Handre Pollard don't miss in WC but have an average kicking ranking between WC. As much as we love him here in SA, I don't think he is the right flyhalf for the attacking style that the Boks wants to play. He was just way too slow in decision making and spreading the ball. Nohamba of the Lions or Libbock is a better choice, even Siya Feinberg Mngomezulu. Wilco Louw should be upfront. He destroyed the Irish front 3 during the semis of the URC, same as he did to the other teams. Rassie is missing a trick there. Hanekom is a better choice than Kwagga Smith as a starter too. Kwagga is an impact player

9 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 52 minutes ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

This feels like a kneejerk reaction. It was obviously not planned, given Farrell’s comments. Seems a little panicky

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

SA, France, and Ireland are excellent at these aspects of the game. The ABs have been naive for a number of years. After being labelled “cheats” for so many years it’s like Hansen took it to heart in around 2016 and there was a massive drop off in these tactics from NZ, only for all the other teams to start doing it better. ABs got schooled against France in the WC opener last year, and again by SA in the final. I don’t think they even knew it was happening to them. Need to get Richie in as a Dark Arts consultant.

118 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hours ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

His team is more important than ego. RESPECT.

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

It reminded me of the disastrous NH tour of 2021 where we tried to beat rush defences by going around them, standing progressively deeper and deeper only to end further and further in a hole. It has been proven over and over again to be the absolute worst way to counter defensive line speed. To see the exact same plays used on the weekend as on that tour, with 10 in the boot passing to an even deeper second play maker taking the ball at least 30m behind the gain line with no good options available to him was shocking. The play book has been ripped up apparently , but it looks like they found one of Brad Mooar’s old copies lying around and inexplicably tried to use it. It’s hard to believe that after all these years of watching ABs teams fail at executing this plan that it was Plan A from Razor and co. Ignorance? Hubris? By the World Cup last year we had developed a very good template - as Nick Evans says punching holes, combined with regular kicking on first phase before the ball becomes static, with an organised chase. Razor spoke about what to throw out and what to keep and evolve, I know it was their first game but it looks like they kept the wrong things. Hopefully they correct course quickly.

313 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
England blow as George Furbank misses second Test versus New Zealand

Oh balls. That's a big problem. Freddie Steward is probably the best highball fullback in the world but he's slow to turn and offers very little in attack other than being a big strong guy who can crash it up. If we were playing a NH side I'd say he at least gives us an edge aerially but against NZ I think he's going to struggle defensively and not create much. I'm not sure if Tommy Freeman dropping back to make room for Sleightholme might be better or even bring in Joe Carpenter. It's a tough call, Steward is a tough competitor and we know Eden Park will be a cauldron so I can see why Borthers has done it but in the long run we need to find a like for like replacement for Furbank. Wonder if we're going to be box kicking more to get some mileage out of Steward offensively.

2 Go to comments
A
Alan 2 hours ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

As they say, O’Mahony was only ever a sh.t Sam Cane…..

4 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

No Sheehan, no Aki, no JGP, no Keenan, no OMahoney...if the boks wins so-what, it they lose then….this feels like a trap game. I want to see more ruthlessness from the boks

25 Go to comments
T
Thomas 2 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Certified clickbait. Ireland aren’t the new ABs, and I’m not an ABs supporter. This is just silly pot-stirring.

118 Go to comments
T
Thomas 2 hours ago
England blow as George Furbank misses second Test versus New Zealand

That’s a setback for England. They don’t have an adequate replacement for Furbank. Steward’s lack of agility might get exposed. He’s prone to getting stepped badly, and both Reece as well as Telea can pull his pants down.

2 Go to comments
T
Tim 3 hours ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Connor Murray at 9 is gonna slow down the Irish phase play to a crawl.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 4 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

No one is SA apart from Dobbo thinks Ireland is the new ABs and Peter O is the like Richie. They don’t even scratch the surface of the AB’s or Richie. I guess Dobbo only mentioned that on OTB because anything else will put the OTB pundits into whining mode again…..thats all they good for anyway…. Whine whine whine…. Ireland new Ab’s - Pfft!!…..

118 Go to comments
J
John 4 hours ago
Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

Furbank when it’s dry. Steward when it’s wet. Don’t overthink it Steve-o

4 Go to comments
J
John 4 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

The best chance for England to beat NZ was last week and frankly they came close. Playing at Eden Park is not an easy thing and ENG needs to play like the boks to have a chance. Use your big forwards, play ball posession and field position in offense and use that rush defense and cross your fingers… So many times I’ve seen the ABs blow out teams in the last 20 minutes…

313 Go to comments
J
John 4 hours ago
Bafana Nhleko: 'South Africa fans have every right to be upset'

Amazing how ppl jump to the quota system to blame? which outstanding white players would’ve led the baby boks to victory? What I saw was bad lineouts (particularly vs ARG), sloppy ball protection in carries and slow reaction times on defense - on balance it was more white than black in the clips Playing in the wet is a different beast but it’s something you can try train in/train for

15 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation
Search