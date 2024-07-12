England blow as George Furbank misses second Test versus New Zealand

England have been dealt a blow on the eve of their second Test against New Zealand after George Furbank was ruled out of the Auckland showdown by a back injury.

Furbank was singled out as the tourists’ dangerman by opposite number Stephen Perofeta earlier in the week but his late injury setback means his cutting edge in attack will be missing at Eden Park.

Freddie Steward replaces Furbank at full-back in his first appearance for England since February 10 when he started against Wales in the Six Nations.

