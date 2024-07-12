Select Edition

England blow as George Furbank misses second Test versus New Zealand

By PA
George Furbank at England training in Japan (Photo by Koki Nagahama/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

England have been dealt a blow on the eve of their second Test against New Zealand after George Furbank was ruled out of the Auckland showdown by a back injury.

Furbank was singled out as the tourists’ dangerman by opposite number Stephen Perofeta earlier in the week but his late injury setback means his cutting edge in attack will be missing at Eden Park.

Freddie Steward replaces Furbank at full-back in his first appearance for England since February 10 when he started against Wales in the Six Nations.

New Zealand
03:05
13 Jul 24
England
Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tim 50 minutes ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Connor Murray at 9 is gonna slow down the Irish phase play to a crawl.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

No one is SA apart from Dobbo thinks Ireland is the new ABs and Peter O is the like Richie. They don’t even scratch the surface of the AB’s or Richie. I guess Dobbo only mentioned that on OTB because anything else will put the OTB pundits into whining mode again…..thats all they good for anyway…. Whine whine whine…. Ireland new Ab’s - Pfft!!…..

89 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

Furbank when it’s dry. Steward when it’s wet. Don’t overthink it Steve-o

4 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

The best chance for England to beat NZ was last week and frankly they came close. Playing at Eden Park is not an easy thing and ENG needs to play like the boks to have a chance. Use your big forwards, play ball posession and field position in offense and use that rush defense and cross your fingers… So many times I’ve seen the ABs blow out teams in the last 20 minutes…

307 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Bafana Nhleko: 'South Africa fans have every right to be upset'

Amazing how ppl jump to the quota system to blame? which outstanding white players would’ve led the baby boks to victory? What I saw was bad lineouts (particularly vs ARG), sloppy ball protection in carries and slow reaction times on defense - on balance it was more white than black in the clips Playing in the wet is a different beast but it’s something you can try train in/train for

14 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
Australia Women's vs New Zealand Women's | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

GO IN HARD FROM THE START BLACK FERNS ! NO MECY THIS TIME FOR LAURIE O’RIELLY CUP! STICK TO YOUR GAME PLAN FOR ALLAN!

1 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 2 hours ago
How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

Interesting how the 2 lock conversion rate is so high compared to the 2 flank win rate. The Boks have many hybrid players who can cover multiple roles. In that we are starting to see their evolution come to the fore as they now have a squad of the most experienced players with skill and quality across the entire squad who can play different roles. It has taken a while to fully activate the chameleon genes but now the players are experienced enough to do it with little discernible drop in quality. This evolution will only last 1 or 2 years though as soon hard decisions will have to be made. All of the forwards with the exception of OX will be around 35 or 36 come the 2027 showpiece and in the starting team around 12 players will be of this age. I reckon around 60-70% of these players may not make the world cup squad. Malherbe has already shown signs of being on the wane as has Kolisi, Bongi, Eben and Mostert. These players have only shown a small drop off but in 3 years time they wont be the same. So the Bok management will have some hard calls to make as all of them have aspirations to make the next world cup.

8 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

To all the illiterate whinging ABs below, Dobbo says the Irish are almost as good as your players at cheating, to which I heartily concur. Don't think their supporters are down there with you - and your ex-players on The Breakdown - yet when it comes to whinging though. Much nicer people.

89 Go to comments
j
james 2 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Go you black bastards!

18 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
Black Ferns name debutant off the bench to play Wallaroos

The pack lacks balance. Chelsea Bremner needs to start with Alana Bremner to #6 as they need to bulk up at lock & loosie. Canada, France, & England forwards basically outmuscled the Ferns in their wins at WXV1. Also, Kalounivale is an impact player, not a starter. Her workrate is poor. Better to come on with 20 mins left & go hard. Also Tu’u & Sae are basically the same player. Neither is a fetcher, I’d start Lucy. We’ll probably win this test well without being under pressure at set piece & breakdown. But a good win shouldn’t gloss over the fact that we’ve got to make structural improvements in the pack in order to compete up front with Canada, France, & England.

1 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

I’m predicting Ireland dine out on Bok complacency and make mince meat of the South Africans this weekend.

16 Go to comments
M
MattJH 4 hours ago
Two ex-Wallabies react to Liam Wright’s injury and another captaincy change

I saw James slipper start a game (that’s start a game, we’re talking waiting for kick off) with two black eyes damn near swollen shut. It was the most Australian thing I’ve ever bloody seen.

1 Go to comments
H
Haami 4 hours ago
Steve Borthwick heaps pressure on All Blacks ahead of second Test

Yep “pressure”, the All Blacks live with it every waking moment of their day, they take it for walks, and tuck it in at night, and when his mate “expectation” shows up for a sleep over, they have to make extra room on the bus ride for both.

11 Go to comments
H
Haami 4 hours ago
Fin Baxter promoted as England chase history at Eden Park

Finn Baxter, my favorite kind of athlete, because he doesn’t look like one 🤣, I love this kid, looks like he should be sat at the counter of the local ice cream store, chowing down on a chocolate sundae. Not going head to head with some of the biggest nastiest test match props in the world? Bless him, he is going to have a stellar career and will be a pillar of the English pack for the next decade or more, mark my words.

9 Go to comments
H
Haami 4 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

High praise for POM, or a backhanded jab at the legacy of RHM?, anyway makes for great click bait, I’m guilty I took it hook line and sinker 🤣

89 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 5 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

There is only one Nz All Blacks ! Ireland will have to be great for the next 100 years to even come close and even if they field 15 starting NZ players they will still only be the All Blacks c team.

89 Go to comments
R
Ruby 5 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Ireland will never be the new All Blacks, the ABs are always the protagonists, humble and respectful, Ireland on the other hand with the slight taste of success of a short lived number 1 ranking declared themselves the best team in history despite never winning a knockout game, decided not to take the 3 time world champs seriously and paid the price, clearly antagonist behaviour. There needs to be a massive culture shift if they're ever going to be seen in the same light.

89 Go to comments
N
Neil 6 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Surprised a Saffa cannot see who the real ‘New All Blacks’ are, that is to say - a team all other teams now fear & strive to beat, a team with a skillful dynamic backline, enviable depth that allows the team to boast not one, but two powerful forward packs, innovative coaching with game plans that work under the current laws of the game, much to everyone else’s annoyance, & the largest player talent pool in waiting that the sport has ever seen, which will ensure they will remain world champions for years to come! Macca

89 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 6 hours ago
Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

Read this and then literally jumped on social media and saw that Freddie Steward is playing 15 for the second test. Looks like Furbank is injured. Bummer.

4 Go to comments
D
David 7 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Well they should be after all the IP Irish Rugby have received from NZ coaches and players.

89 Go to comments
