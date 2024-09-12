5 England stars return to 39-man Northampton Saints' line-up

Five England internationals are set to return to Northampton Saints’ line-up for their final pre-season match this Friday in the Mobbs Memorial Match.

George Furbank will captain Saints as they face Bedford Blues in one of rugby’s oldest annual fixtures. This will be Furbank’s first appearance of the season in Black Green and Gold alongside fellow internationals Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall and Ollie Sleightholme.

The Mobbs Memorial Match began in 1921 in honour of Saints legend Edgar Mobbs and supports the Mobbs Memorial Fund which promotes the development of youth rugby in the East Midlands through grants to local clubs. This year marks the first time the Saints and Blues will face off in the fixture.

James Ramm and Rory Hutchinson will retain their places from last week’s defeat against Leinster with Ramm shifting from fullback to wing. The forward pack will feature Tom West and Luke Green starting at prop alongside Robbie Smith at hooker while Callum Hunter-Hill and Angus Scott-Young form the second row. The back row will see Henry Pollock, Josh Kemeny and Fyn Brown.

Saints will also name an extended bench with Curtis Langdon Trevor Davison and Tom James among those set to enter the match. Aiden Ainsworth-Cave and trialist Kieran Perkins could also make their first senior appearances for the club.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS vs BEDFORD BLUES

15. George Furbank (c)

14. Ollie Sleightholme

13. Fraser Dingwall

12. Rory Hutchinson

11. James Ramm

10. Fin Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Tom West

2. Robbie Smith

3. Luke Green

4. Callum Hunter-Hill

5. Angus Scott-Young

6. Henry Pollock

7. Josh Kemeny

8. Fyn Brown

Replacements:

Curtis Langdon

Tarek Haffar

Trevor Davison

Elliot Millar Mills

Ed Prowse

Aiden Ainsworth-Cave

Kieran Perkins*

Craig Wright

Reuben Logan

Tom James

Archie McParland

Charlie Savala

Rafe Witheat

Sione Va’enuku*

Toby Thame

Tom Seabrook

cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens – Kick-off: 7.45pm