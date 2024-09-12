Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
28 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
02:05
Gallagher Premiership

5 England stars return to 39-man Northampton Saints' line-up

By Ian Cameron
George Furbank of England is substituted off during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between France and England at Groupama Stadium on March 16, 2024 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Five England internationals are set to return to Northampton Saints’ line-up for their final pre-season match this Friday in the Mobbs Memorial Match.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Furbank will captain Saints as they face Bedford Blues in one of rugby’s oldest annual fixtures. This will be Furbank’s first appearance of the season in Black Green and Gold alongside fellow internationals Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall and Ollie Sleightholme.

The Mobbs Memorial Match began in 1921 in honour of Saints legend Edgar Mobbs and supports the Mobbs Memorial Fund which promotes the development of youth rugby in the East Midlands through grants to local clubs. This year marks the first time the Saints and Blues will face off in the fixture.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, is coming to RugbyPass TV on Friday 13 September.

Coming soon

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, is coming to RugbyPass TV on Friday 13 September.

Coming soon

James Ramm and Rory Hutchinson will retain their places from last week’s defeat against Leinster with Ramm shifting from fullback to wing. The forward pack will feature Tom West and Luke Green starting at prop alongside Robbie Smith at hooker while Callum Hunter-Hill and Angus Scott-Young form the second row. The back row will see Henry Pollock, Josh Kemeny and Fyn Brown.

Saints will also name an extended bench with Curtis Langdon Trevor Davison and Tom James among those set to enter the match. Aiden Ainsworth-Cave and trialist Kieran Perkins could also make their first senior appearances for the club.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS vs BEDFORD BLUES
15. George Furbank (c)
14. Ollie Sleightholme
13. Fraser Dingwall
12. Rory Hutchinson
11. James Ramm
10. Fin Smith
9. Alex Mitchell
1. Tom West
2. Robbie Smith
3. Luke Green
4. Callum Hunter-Hill
5. Angus Scott-Young
6. Henry Pollock
7. Josh Kemeny
8. Fyn Brown

Replacements:
Curtis Langdon
Tarek Haffar
Trevor Davison
Elliot Millar Mills
Ed Prowse
Aiden Ainsworth-Cave
Kieran Perkins*
Craig Wright
Reuben Logan
Tom James
Archie McParland
Charlie Savala
Rafe Witheat
Sione Va’enuku*
Toby Thame
Tom Seabrook

ADVERTISEMENT

cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens – Kick-off: 7.45pm

Related

Gloucester line up England's Callum Chick to replace Zach Mercer

Gloucester have lined up Newcastle Falcons No.8 Callum Chick as their replacement for Zach Mercer, who is heading for the Kingsholm exit door and link up with Top 14 giants Toulon next season.

Read Now

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

2

Jean de Villiers' brave verdict on future Springbok captain

3

Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

4

Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

5

'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

6

Stephan Lewies steps down as Quins captain as England star takes over

7

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

8

Former Wallabies react to Australia’s record loss to Argentina

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

LONG READ

How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

New Zealand must seek incremental gains having seen the rest of the rugby world reduce their advantage.

LONG READ

Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

Australia may fear the worst with a wounded New Zealand next, but Joe Schmidt has previous in overseeing a swift transformation.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 9 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

They had scored 54 in a match before 1999.


They took them seriously in 2011 but there was not that much indication of psychological strenght there. If Wales had made the final that NZ team were in serious bother.


The psychological issue was not as much winning pressurized matches as taking teams seriously enough so you are not suprized to end up in a close presurzied match and ill prepared to win it.


Everybody in the NH was thinking after 1999 that NZ would take France seriously from now on but then 2007 happenned!


They go on about 'special respect' between NZ/SA but I sometimes think from the NZ side is that the only respect they have?


The preparation for Argentina test 1 in 2023 did not strike me as that of a team taking Argentina seriously. That is the psychological weakness of NZ in my opinion.

131 Go to comments
T
Tk 35 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

I'm sure that he had a great plan for this season. However all military strategists say that no plan survives contact with the enemy. The enemy didn't play ball so now he is reacting. That's how he will learn as a test match coach

6 Go to comments
N
Nickers 37 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

I agree with you about WJ. Jordie was great in that role last year, but also playing out the back. It gives the opposition a lot more to think about. He is wasted being used as a battering ram. I would love to read some analysis about the attack the ABs are running this year vs. last year Nick, it seems they are finding space out wide they struggled with against England, but in the last game in particular obviously didn't score tried despite that. Less of that second man guy in the boot sort of thing.

131 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Thank goodness the ABs are the best of the best. Imagine if they had these attitudes.

131 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 41 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Then you can’t be called the best team. Test rugby is all about pressure. And even more so at a World Cup. Against the home favourites.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 46 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

That too C😜

131 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 46 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Ah. Allblacks are also the masters of manipulation of the English refs to setup the extra man.


All square then.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 47 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Thanks Spew, a really big 'big man' then - is he more of a 4 or a 5 type lock?

131 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

What about Plummer? Is he really in contention?

131 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

👍

131 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Razor thinks WJ is a full-back playing wing, I feel it's the other way around. DMac made more mistakes in Cape Town than he did in the entire England series, so it's something he p[robably felt too... I am also surprised they are not standing Jordie at first receiver more too, he could allow DMac to pick his moments.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Tend to agree, his world-class ability is breaking and finishing, not making play for others. The need to help out DMac will only drag him further infield and away from the spaces where he can make a diff.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

I don't think DMac can play without a second 10 at FB Carlos. Not at this level anyway.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

They had a real shot to put the game away when Willie was off for 10', but didn't take it!

131 Go to comments
R
RugCs 56 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Playing both sides of the ball is the fashionable term to use these days.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

MAybe they don't fully trust Fletcher Newall yet??

131 Go to comments
M
Mitch 59 minutes ago
Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

For the sake of rugby in the SH I hope the Wallabies can turn it around and be ready for he Lions next year.

That's definitely the sentiment among rugby people here but it feels there are non rugby people here who would love to see their national team lose the series 3-0.

10 Go to comments
N
NB 59 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

He was fine at 10 with so many of the old hands still on deck 2016-2018.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

IIRC they hd already thrashed the French in June by over 100 points over two games before that, so prob felt they had nothing to worry about.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Ted used to say that Marshy was the only leader in the ABs he found after he took over in 2004.

131 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The good news for the All Blacks The good news for the All Blacks
Search