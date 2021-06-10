21 uncapped players named in 34-strong England summer series training squad

7:09am, 10 June 2021

Eddie Jones has named a 34-player England squad as they begin preparations for their summer series of fixtures. The squad will meet up at The Lensbury next Monday for a five-day training camp. With twelve English players involved in the British and Irish Lions squad and the Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists (Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins and Sale Sharks) unavailable for selection, Jones has named 21 uncapped players.

An updated squad will reconvene on Sunday, June 20, ahead of the England A fixture against Scotland A at Mattioli Woods Welford Road (Sunday, June 27). Gallagher Premiership finalists will not be available for selection for this squad.

Following the final, Jones will further update his squad for England’s two Test matches at Twickenham Stadium in July. They will first host USA (Sunday, July 4) before taking on Canada in their final fixture on Saturday, July 10. Seven clubs make up the list of 21 uncapped players, with Newcastle leading the way with five players and Leicester contributing four. Tigers prop Ellis Genge is the most capped player included in the squad as the likes of George Ford and Jonny May have been rested.

Jones said: “This is the first squad of three and we will include players from the other clubs where appropriate when they become available. We have also given some of our senior players the chance to get some important rest and recovery time after back-to-back seasons and with no proper pre-season.

“For this group, it’s a chance to come into the England environment and really show what they can do. We expect them to be enthusiastic, full of energy and we want them to know there is no limit to their horizon. There is a lot of talent in this squad but the challenge for them is to turn talent into performance. We are really looking forward to working with this group of young players and see where we can take them. They have the opportunity to take on the world.”

ENGLAND TRAINING SQUAD

Forwards (19)

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Tom Willis (Wasps, uncapped)

Backs (15)

Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

Tom de Glanville (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Tom Parton (London Irish, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)

