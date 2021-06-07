Eddie Jones makes England coaching shuffle ahead of summer series

6:24am, 07 June 2021

Eddie Jones has added to his coaching staff for England’s summer series of fixtures against the USA, Canada and an England A fixture against Scotland A.

Ed Robinson will provide support in attack coaching for the three matches, while Alex Codling will work with the forwards with a focus on lineouts.

Robinson currently works as assistant coach at Jersey Reds, but was part of the England staff for the Guinness Six Nations.

Former England international Codling has previously coached with the England men’s U20s, Harlequins and Ealing Trailfinders.

England will play two Test matches at Twickenham, against the USA on Sunday 4 July and Canada on Saturday 10 July. An England A side will also play Scotland A at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in Leicester on Sunday 27 June.

These changes have been made after assistant coaches Simon Amor and Jason Ryles stepped away from their respective specialist attack and skills roles last month.

“We’re very pleased to have Alex and Ed join us this summer,” Jones said.

“They will provide hands-on skills coaching in attack and lineout fundamentals to a young and developing squad.”

Codling said: “I am very excited about the prospect of working with Eddie, coaches, support staff and the players and can’t wait to get started.

“I had immense pride in playing for my country, so to get a chance to coach with England has been a lifelong ambition, as it would be for any coach. I have worked with some of the players directly and those that I haven’t, I have watched closely in games and know what they can bring to the team.”

Robinson said: “It’s an honour to be invited to coach England again, I am grateful to Eddie for the opportunity.

“During the Six Nations I learned a lot, about how Eddie likes to prepare the team, as well as developing myself in the art of coaching.

“I am looking forward to getting back with England and working on developing the attacking play.”