World Cup victory vs Wales the perfect farewell present for Serevi

Fiji’s victory parade at Sandy Park turned into a retirement party after Asinate Serevi announced the momentous match against Wales would her last in international rugby.

Serevi, the daughter of the ‘King of Sevens’ Waisale Serevi, made the announcement as she spoke to reporters in the aftermath of the Fijiana’s 28-25 win.

The 30-year-old second row – a dual international having represented USA between 2016-19 – played 46 minutes in Exeter, her first appearance of the tournament.

Serevi previously captained Fiji to their only other Women’s Rugby World Cup victory, the 21-17 win against South Africa in Auckland three years ago.

“I wanted to share I’m playing my last game with Fijiana,” she said. “I’m content leaving the team, knowing that we have a lot of awesome players that are stepping up and putting their hands up to represent Fiji – and definitely stepping up… to play in the next World Cup.”

On her reasons for hanging up her boots, Serevi added: “I told myself as soon we win the game that’s it for me.

“I’m proud of the girls. I’m proud of where we are as a team now and that’s just setting the standard for the next World Cup and I’m excited to see what they have to offer.”

Jade Coates, who started alongside Serevi in the second row in Exeter, praised the impact her teammate has made since making her debut for Fiji three years ago.

“I’m so proud of her,” she said. “It’s not easy when someone announces their retirement, but the time she’s had in the jersey, she’s a double international, playing for USA and Fijiana, not many women can do that.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 5 Tries 4 0 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 137 Carries 92 8 Line Breaks 11 11 Turnovers Lost 25 8 Turnovers Won 5

“I just take my hat off to her and I hope I can be just as good as her and play for as long as she has.

“The sacrifices she’s made from being away from home and her family has all been for the jersey and she’s a proud Fijianna girl and I hope us girls can live on and keep playing to make her proud.”

Fiji’s victory against Wales was secured by four scintillating first-half tries and Coates hopes it proves to young girls and boys back home that they can do whatever they set their minds to.

“You can dream as big as you want to, anything is possible,” she said. “No matter what you look like, where you come from, how big or how small, whether you speak the language or not, just be proud of who you are and where you come from.”