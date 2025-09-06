Northern Edition
Women's Rugby World Cup

Fijiana party in Exeter: Four takeaways from Wales v Fiji

By Martyn Thomas at Sandy Park, Exeter
Fiji's centre Josifini Neihamu (C) celebrates after scoring the team's first try during the Women's Rugby World Cup pool B match between Wales and Fiji at Sandy Park, Exeter, southwest England, on September 6, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fiji held firm in the second half to clinch only their second Women’s Rugby World Cup win, beating Wales 28-25 at a sold-out Sandy Park.

Wales took the lead in the second minute as Carys Cox glided over from close range. But Fiji hit back within four minutes, Josivini Naihamu crashing through a gap and dotting down.

Alex Callender restored the Welsh lead from close range soon after, however, it proved a false dawn as Sean Lynn’s side struggled to contain Fiji.

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

Naihamu grabbed her second try in the 19th minute before Setaita Railumu and Repeka Tove followed her over the try line to wrap up a bonus point. Litiana Vueti converted all three to give Fiji a 28-10 lead.

However, Sisilia Tuipulotu burrowed over in the final seconds of the first half to give Wales hope. Keira Bevan struck the post with her conversion attempt, though, to leave the score at 28-15 at the break.

Wales hit back in the second half and twice breached the Fijian line through Kayleigh Powell and Lisa Neumann – either side of a disallowed Kolora Lomani score – but neither were converted, and Fiji were able to hold on for a famous victory.

Fixture
Women's Rugby World Cup
Wales Women
25 - 28
Full-time
Fiji Women
All Stats and Data

Fiji get what they deserve

Having been in York and Manchester to watch Fiji take on Canada and Scotland, this was a performance Ioan Cunningham’s side had threatened.

It was also one the vociferous support that has followed the Fijiana around England has deserved.

Few crowds have been as loud during the pool stage as those when Fiji have been on the pitch, even if the committed band of supporters have been heavily outnumbered.

And they were treated to a seriously good performance at Sandy Park. Gone was the indiscipline that scuppered them against Scotland at Salford Community Stadium.

In its place came a steely determination. Fiji played to the conditions superbly and backed themselves to exploit space when it presented itself.

In the second half they needed to dig in, and they did that. By the full time whistle they had completed 86 per cent of their tackles to keep Wales at bay.

Attack

158
Passes
123
137
Ball Carries
92
309m
Post Contact Metres
282m
8
Line Breaks
11

Wales fall foul of conditions

On what was an otherwise stunning late summer’s day in Exeter, the wind undoubtedly picked up ahead of the second match.

The Sandy Park swirl can be unpredictable at the best of times and Wales had the task of playing into it in the first half.

But that does not provide any excuse for what was a pretty lacklustre opening 40 minutes on the edge of the M5.

Fiji were able to cut through the Welsh defence with alarming ease in a first half in which Sean Lynn’s side conceded seven penalties and ended with a tackle completion rate of just 72 per cent.

Even against that backdrop Wales still gained territory in the first half but in these conditions you need to be able to convert your opportunities when they arise.

And for the bulk of the opening 40 minutes, Wales were not able to do that. They also suffered at the lineout and weren’t helped by Bevan’s woes with the tee.

Things were better after half-time, but not by much and Fiji were well worth their win. Where do Wales and Lynn go from here?

Defence

93
Tackles Made
157
32
Tackles Missed
30
74%
Tackle Completion %
84%

Bevan out of sorts

As she practised her kicking during Friday night’s stadium run, Keira Bevan did not look happy.

There was more than one grimace as she got under or snatched at an attempted kick at goal. It is not an uncommon occurrence for kickers on the eve of a match.

However, those jitters appeared to carry over into the match. Bevan appeared to be affected by an attempted charge down on her first conversion, was charged down on her second and missed each of the five kicks she attempted.

Wales did not lose solely because of the missed conversions but they were a pretty key contributing factor.

The inability to add the extras meant that Fiji maintained daylight on the scoreboard and made Wales’ attempts to get back into the game ever more desperate.

Even after they scored their fourth try early in the second half, Fiji led by eight points and it was a hill Wales could not scale.

Wales get behind Evans

One pleasing aspect from a Welsh perspective was the level of support on display for Georgia Evans in Exeter.

The second row went public at the start of the week about the social media abuse she had received as a result of her look on the pitch in Salford.

Several Wales players and coaches emerged onto the Sandy Park pitch wearing pink bows in their hair in support of Evans and that was a sight that extended into the stands where fans young and old had done the same.

When Evans was replaced midway through the second half she received the biggest ovation of the afternoon.

