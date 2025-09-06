Key takeaways from USA vs Samoa: Eagles win but face anxious wait

The USA Eagles produced exactly the performance they needed to keep their Rugby World Cup campaign alive, hammering Samoa with a 10-try display that secured the all-important bonus point in York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freda Tafuna stole the show with a stunning four-try haul, while veteran prop Hope Rogers rolled back the years with two powerful finishes from close range. Erica Jarrell-Searcy maintained her remarkable scoring streak whilst Cassidy Bargell and Olivia Ortiz also crossed to underline the Eagles’ dominance.

Samoa, who came into the contest still chasing their first try of the tournament, showed huge fight and nearly found a breakthrough through fullback Taytana Pati Ah-Cheung, but it wasn’t to be.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

For the Eagles, the job was clear: score big, score often, and keep Pool A hopes alive. They did just that. Now, all they can do is wait to see if England take care of Australia in Brighton, denying the Wallaroos any points and swinging the pool in the Americans’ favour. It was mission accomplished on the field, but the true verdict on this campaign remains in the hands of others.

Freda Tafuna And Hope Rogers Set The Tone

Freda Tafuna continues to cement her status as one of the tournament’s most destructive forwards. Her four-try performance was not simply about finishing opportunities, it was about consistently bending the Samoan defence backwards and creating momentum in contact. She carried 15 times, broke tackles, and showed a knack for popping up in the right channels.

USA Women Samoa Women All Stats and Data

Alongside her, Hope Rogers embodied the experience and leadership that has made her one of the best looseheads in the game over the past decade. Crossing the try line twice and anchoring a scrum that won 100% of its ball was the perfect outing for Rogers. Her lineout drive try in the first half set the platform for the Eagles’ bonus point, while her second score before halftime underlined the USA’s dominance up front.

In many ways, the Tafuna-Rogers axis epitomised the blend of youthful energy and seasoned quality that carried the Americans past Samoa and has been the hallmark of their squad under head coach Sione Fukofuka.

Tries Flow But Kicking Woes Persist

The Eagles’ attack was relentless. Carrying the ball 147 times with 11 line breaks and 525 post-contact metres, overwhelming Samoa through their power game. Their ability to recycle quickly and support the ball carrier allowed them to keep piling pressure on, and it showed in the scoreboard.

Yet, if there was a concern, it was from the tee. Leaving 10 points from the tee with five missed conversions could prove to be their undoing, depending on how the Wallaroos perform against the Red Roses. Knowing the razor-thin margins coming into this match, where the scenario was all about the points difference, every missed kick feels like a lost opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attack 253 Passes 168 150 Ball Carries 106 687m Post Contact Metres 307m 11 Line Breaks 3

Yes, the USA eventually racked up 60 points, but sharper execution from the kicking tee could have nudged the points swing closer to the magic 135 mark required when it’s all said and done. It’s a reminder that in hyper-competitive tournament rugby, the smallest details can carry the biggest weight.

Samoa Show Spirit Despite Heavy Defeat

The scoreline will say Samoa were blown away, but anyone watching in York saw the heart they poured into the contest, as they have done all tournament.

They tackled themselves to a standstill, making 181 total tackles, and showed flashes of attacking invention late in both halves. Fullback Taytana Pati Ah-Cheung’s break, which came within a metre of the line, had the entire stadium holding its breath with the neutrals desperate for the Manusina to grab their first try of the competition.

It wasn’t to be, but the moment summed up their spirit. Their set-piece held up respectably against a stronger pack, and they forced the USA into 13 turnovers. For a team still developing on the global stage, Samoa leave with no wins but plenty of respect, and they’ve earned new fans across England and beyond.

The Waiting Game Begins

For the Eagles, this was about handling their business, and they did so emphatically.

As captain Kate Zackary told RugbyPass ahead of the match, “We know the permutations, but for us it’s about executing our game plan. You can’t go out chasing something artificial. If we get our detail right, the chances will come.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sticking to their game plan yielded ten tries, with a hugely dominant stat line to boot across carries, metres, and set pieces, and a performance full of attacking ambition; it was the response required.

But rugby is a cruel game in pools decided by mathematics. The Americans’ future no longer lies in their own hands. To reach the quarterfinals, they now rely on England defeating Australia convincingly and, crucially, denying the Wallaroos any kind of point. It’s a nervy prospect for a squad that has poured everything into this campaign.

For now, the Eagles can only take pride in the fact that they gave themselves every chance. They’ve done all they can; the rest is down to what happens in Brighton.