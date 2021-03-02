11:18am, 02 March 2021

Head coach Jonathan Thomas has explained why Worcester have recruited Scott Baldwin, the 34-cap Wales international, from Harlequins for next season’s Gallagher Premiership campaign. Set to turn 33 next July, the hooker switched to the league scene in England in 2019 after a lengthy stint at Ospreys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last capped by his country in 2015, Baldwin now moves to Sixways and will become the club’s sixth new signing ahead of the 2021/22 season following recent deals to bring in the likes of Willi Heinz and Will Chudley.

Asked at his weekly media briefing why he thinks Baldwin will fit the bill for Worcester next season, Thomas said: “He is a 34-cap international. He has been used to playing at the highest level of the game. He is experienced, he is a leader, he is still playing well, he has been in Prem team of the week for a couple of weeks running so he is clearly still on top of his game.

The Breakdown looks ahead to Super Rugby round two in New Zealand

“He will add value. When we spoke last time about Heinz, Chudley, about (Chris) Ashton, there is a real need for us to bring in players of that sort of quality but also their on and off-field leadership is really important to our group.

“What you are talking about at the moment is losing games to fine margins and what helps you win those games when there are fine margins is leaders. That is what Scott will bring.”

?? See you in the summer @scottbaldwin2! ? — Worcester Warriors (@WorcsWarriors) March 2, 2021

Baldwin added: “I’m very excited about joining Worcester. I’ve worked with Matt Sherratt at Ospreys, played with Jonathan Thomas and also been coached by Mark Jones for the Welsh national side. They are all quality coaches and good people who I know have big ambitions for Worcester. I’m really looking forward to joining a talented squad and being part of this exciting journey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baldwin is the second player Warriors have signed from Harlequins in recent weeks following former England wing Chris Ashton who arrived in January on a contract until the end of the 2021/22 season.

'…the chances of injury are high just because of the nature of the game but the moment you start fearing that is going to happen to you, that is when those things start to happen' New @theRPA chair & @WorcsWarriors prop @beef324 chats to @heagneyl ???https://t.co/RzhBphLCb6 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 21, 2021