Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 33
FT
24 - 28
FT
38 - 14
FT
22 - 17
FT
42 - 24
FT
32 - 24
FT
63 - 21
FT
27 - 20
FT
21 - 17
FT
29 - 47
FT
16 - 19
FT
30 - 28
FT
31 - 32
FT
38 - 30
FT
17 - 29
FT
36 - 20
FT
31 - 18
FT
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
00:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
U20
Friday
21:35
Saturday
00:05
Saturday
02:35
Saturday
06:00
Saturday
08:15
Saturday
10:45
Saturday
20:35
Celtic Challenge

Why the Celtic Challenge is giving Irish talent a runway ahead of Women's Six Nations

Dublin , Ireland - 22 December 2024; Amy Larn of Wolfhounds during the Celtic Challenge match between Wolfhounds and Clovers at Energia Park in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Not quite sure how it happened, but somehow it’s March already. This means that the Women’s Six Nations is just around the corner, camps are underway and coaches are starting to build the squads that will be their last opportunities to assess players before the Rugby World Cup is upon us!

ADVERTISEMENT

For Scott Bemand, continued improvement is the order of the day as his Ireland side look to build on a strong 2024. This means keeping a close eye on the Celtic Challenge and the players using that competition to put their hands up for selection.

Two of those players, Jane Neill and Amy Larn have joined the most recent Ireland camp and will be looking to parlay the opportunity into a first senior cap. They both sat down with RugbyPass recently to discuss how the Celtic Challenge competition has opened up opportunities for them.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Neill, who captained Ireland Under 20s last year, has been a key piece for the Clovers this season, despite being a little late to the sport.

“Honestly, I started off – when I was younger – hating the sport. My dad is a massive rugby man, and my whole family from my Grandad down are huge Leinster fans. I was never going to play rugby, but then some girls in school took it up with the ‘Give It A Try’ programme,” said the second row.

“From there I played youth rugby, worked my way up to Ireland Under 18s and to my first senior rugby where I was dual registered with Arklow and Old Belvedere. I moved to Galway for college (in 2023) but rejoined Old Belvedere after playing Interpro with Leinster in the summer.”

Quite a rugby career for a young player who had no intention of picking up a rugby ball while growing up, and one that continues to grow. “I played Irish Under 20s this summer, and in the year before. I was fortunate enough to captain the side (in 2024). It was a dream. I could talk about our time in Italy for hours…. I could talk about it for days! The bond we had in the squad was insane, so I was super lucky to be able to captain the group.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Going from leading a team to playing a slightly different role with the Clovers requires some changes, but Neill is very self-aware, making it clear that in a room with the likes of Edel McMahon and Enya Breen she’s keen to listen, learn and absorb all she can, taking confidence from the support of senior players around her.

That’s the benefit of the Celtic Challenge and bringing players from across their nations together into representative teams to learn and grow. It’s paid off for Clovers who currently sit second in the competition, two points adrift of Irish rivals Wolfhounds, who inflicted on them their only loss.

Related

Aoife Dalton: 'We were at rock bottom. He has made us believe what we're capable of'

Having played a key role in their historic WXV campaign in Canada last October, starting in the number 13 shirt against the reigning world champions New Zealand- Aoife Dalton admits gaining an Ireland contract, playing in WXV 1 and beating the Black Ferns has all been a bit of a fantasy.

Read Now

It also means that players can stay at home and still play top quality rugby, where in the past moving to England or France was required if they wanted to test themselves against the best on a weekly basis.

“I’m in university in Galway, so to get the chance to play at such a high level and develop my skills while still being a student at home is fantastic. It’s so important to me. I get to train with such great players and then play against quality teams week in, week out at a level I wouldn’t have experienced outside of International games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been great to see some of the girls from the Wales Under 20s team like Maisie Davies and Alaw Pyrs too. They stayed at the same hotel as us in Italy so we became friends… and now we get to play against each other again which is great.”

Now Neill is focused on doing everything she can to catch the eye of her international coaches and earn a spot in Ireland’s ranks. It’s a goal Larn is focused on too, the Ireland 7s international got a taste for big tournaments after playing at the Olympics last year.

Speed is something Larn knows well, the winger is lightning quick and lethal with ball in hand. So much so that she’s started to transition from out wide to being Wolfhounds’ last line of defence at full back. It seems to be working as her team have been atop the league table for weeks and have eight wins across their nine games.

Larn’s journey is similar to Neill’s, though with the added wrinkle of initially joining a boy’s team as there weren’t enough girls of her age at her local club. Eventually a girl’s team was formed and she would progress through the age grades until an opportunity to join the Irish sevens side took her in a new direction, with the reassurance of a contract to boot.

Related

'I lived and breathed the World Series, now I'm putting my best foot forward for the World Cup'

Stacey Flood is a sevens athlete through and through having been involved in the national set up for almost a decade, but is now focussing solely on the 15s format of the game with the Six Nations and World Cup on the horizon.

Read Now

With the Olympics now in the rear-view mirror, Larn is focusing on developing her skills in 15s, and is feeling the difference.

“It’s really nice to mix things up. Sevens is obviously more taxing on the body, you have to be so fit and you’re often playing in really hot countries, so you have to be at peak condition. 15s is much more technical, the game is a little more slowed down, so you have to know your game plan.”

Learning those game plans is key to succeeding in the full team game, so how does the Celtic Challenge help?

“It’s so useful to have something that sits between club rugby and internationals, it’s something we’ve not really had before. With 10 games over a few months you really get to test yourself against some great competition. It’s great exposure and it means that if any of us get called up for internationals we are ready to take that step.”

Ireland have made the most of their player pathway in the last couple of years, with players like Aoife Wafer and Dannah O’Brien giving Bemand some key talent to build around. Don’t bet against Neill and Larn being added to that list.

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 tickets

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Click here to buy tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Donna Kennedy: The woman who started 95 of Scotland's first 100 Tests

2

'Mitchell’s cup overfloweth': An alternative uncapped Red Roses starting line up

3

England call up 4 new faces for Women's Six Nations training camp

4

Super Rugby Women’s preview: What you need to know before round one

5

USA Ones to Watch in 2025: Who might Ilona Maher be competing with?

6

'I lived and breathed the World Series, now I'm putting my best foot forward for the World Cup'

7

‘Rugby Netherlands need someone who can deliver 80 hours a week’

8

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

Comments

1 Comment
B
BC 14 hours ago

I think Ireland will likely finish 3rd in 6N. Dannah O’Brien is becoming an accomplished no 10 with Stacey Flood’s experience a real asset. Their game against France could be the match of the 6N, but aside from the Red Roses (and probably French) games it’s difficult to pick winners

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Will Vern Cotter succumb to second season Blues in Auckland?

'Stern Vern' has infused the champions with renewed steel, but can he continue to steer the franchise onwards?

LONG READ

The revitalised Australians are pushing a Super Rugby revival

Super Rugby may be 'shrinking to glory', and the Australians are the driving force behind an enticing new season.

LONG READ

25 Six Nations Memorable Moments: 15 to 11

Dupont's freakish power, O'Driscoll's genius, Scotland's sensational comeback and a Croke Park cracker feature in our next five of the tournament's most iconic moments.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jenifer Gomez 9 minutes ago
Don't get out over your skis on the Highlanders

There are a lot of untrue recommendations and it's hard to tell who is legit. If you have lost crypto to scam easyrecoveryassets @gmailcom is the best option I can bet on that cause I have seen lot of recommendations about them and I'm a witness on their capabilities. They will surely help you out. Took me long to find them. The wonderful part is no upfront fee till crypto is recover successfully that's how genuine they are

5 Go to comments
J
JC 27 minutes ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Nah, he’ll turn into a fine bench option and a excellent impact player, covering flyhalf and fullback. He clearly doesn’t have the range, game management and ability to control a game or pack at elite test level but in open play with the game stretched and abit of guile needed with more space. He’s an explosive game changer for 20 minutes or so. In terms of Slade, about time, he’s had enough chances and shouldn’t be anywhere near the amount of caps he’s accumulated. The style of play of the last two managers might not have suited him but you need to adapt your game also and evolve.

5 Go to comments
M
Max Cooper 1 hour ago
Crusaders prepare for 'dangerous in all elements' Chiefs game-breaker

CAN SCAMMED BITCOIN BE RECOVERED? YES HIRE iBOLT CYBER HACKER

If you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of having been scammed out of your Bitcoin, I wholeheartedly recommend reaching out to iBOLT Cyber Hacker. They are dedicated to helping individuals recover their lost funds.

What makes iBOLT CYBER HACKER the perfect choice for recovery is their commitment to transparency and communication. They kept me informed at every stage of my recovery process, which gave me confidence that I was in capable recovery service. Their advanced techniques and deep understanding of cryptocurrency recovery allowed them to successfully retrieve a significant amount of my scammed Bitcoin.

The relief and gratitude I felt after working with iBOLT CYBER HACKER are hard to put into words. If you are facing a similar challenge, I cannot recommend iBOLT Cyber Hacker highly enough. They are a trustworthy for anyone looking to recover scammed Bitcoin.

iBOLT INFORMATIONS:

Mail: Support @ibolt cybarhack. com

Contact: +39, 351..105, 3619

Homepage: www . ibolt cybarhack . com

7 Go to comments
A
AA 1 hour ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Maybe Borthwick can’t remember what he said yesterday . And he can’t remember who he picked last time .

Let’s hope he turns up at Leicester at the weekend . We might get an open game without his kick chase .

5 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 2 hours ago
Owen Farrell panned in French media for latest Racing 92 performance

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

8 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 2 hours ago
Stuart Lancaster has left Racing 92 effective immediately

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

37 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 2 hours ago
Jonny Gray reveals why he was a 'bit of a mess' on Scotland bus

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

0 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 2 hours ago
Ex-Ireland 10 Joey Carbery heavily implies he'd play for Six Nations rivals

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

9 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 2 hours ago
Season likely over for All Black Brad Weber after gruesome injury

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

1 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 2 hours ago
La Rochelle confirm immediate effect retirement of Raymond Rhule

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

2 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )

Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

16 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

(Email:info@trustgeekshackexpert.com)

(TeleGram Trust geeks hack expert)

(w h a t's A p p  +1 7 1 9 4 9 2 2 6 9 3)

(E m a i l: Trustgeekshackexpert @ f a s t se r v i ce.c o m )


Over five years ago, I lost access to two of my crypto wallets, which I hadn’t used in years. These wallets contained valuable crypto assets, but I had completely forgotten the passwords, recovery phrases, and security questions. After trying everything I could think of to regain access, I was left feeling hopeless, thinking my assets were gone forever. That’s when I came across ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ), and I can honestly say they changed the course of my life. Initially, I was skeptical. The idea of recovering forgotten crypto wallets seemed almost impossible. However, from the first moment I contacted the team, I felt a sense of hope. The staff was incredibly professional, empathetic, and genuinely dedicated to helping me recover my wallets. They took the time to fully understand my situation, offering clear explanations and reassuring me that they could assist. The recovery process wasn’t immediate, but it was methodical and thorough. The team worked diligently, guiding me through every step of the process and explaining things in a way I could easily understand. At times, I felt frustrated, especially given how long it had been since I last used the wallets. But the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team remained patient, offering constant support, and helping me stay focused on the end goal. They made sure I felt secure throughout the entire process, which provided me with the confidence I needed to continue. Finally, after several weeks of hard work, I regained access to my wallets. It was an overwhelming and life-changing moment. Not only did I recover my crypto assets, but I also felt an immense sense of relief and accomplishment. What I thought was lost forever was now back in my hands. Thanks to the ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) team, I’m incredibly thankful for ( Trust Geeks Hack Expert ) expertise and dedication.

2 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 2 hours ago
'Mitchell’s cup overfloweth': An alternative uncapped Red Roses starting line up

It’s a real shame Wythe is injured - I think she would have had a genuine chance to break into the Red Roses squad this season despite the strong competition in the back row. Given the nature of her injury - it looked like a shoulder dislocation - it’s possible that she will be fit over the summer and might have a chance of making the RWC training camp.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Indeed. It's really difficult to be critical of the English backs because they're not allowed to play rugby.


Yes Marcus didn't win many matches but England clearly aren't trying to play the running rugby of Harlequins and debatably had he not been crooked for Ford on a couple of occasions, we may have won some and he'd still have the 10 shirt now. He admittedly didn't get the backline moving at all but I feel this was as much a system failing as it was Marcus'.


And as you say now we have a great prospect in Fin who's capable of playing a very balanced game… and he's barely getting his hands on the ball.


Borthwick picked two flyhalves to be distributors in the 13 and 15 shirt, made sure no one passed them the ball and then dropped them.

16 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Well they have done that but they should have done that all along. Oh well..


Farrell was a poor centre, he offered nothing in attack whatsoever. He was so slow he would either just spoon it on to the 13 to get clobbered or he kicked. Honestly I wasn't a huge fan of him at 10 either. He did a lot of stuff really well and he was an inspirational character but I felt it was a double edged sword. His personality dominated the dressing room and other voices got quashed in the process… and he really lacked an attacking edge. Once England got into the 22 he'd immediately go to a grubber or cross field kick. I always said he was world class in his own half of the pitch but not so great in the opposition’s. I think the coaches always knew Ford was the better 10 but they were desperate to keep Farrell in the team so he ended up at 12. Essentially the same as the Marcus at 15 fiasco.

16 Go to comments
V
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

My life came to a standstill when I discovered my fiancé was having an affair just months before our wedding. I initially ignored his secretive behavior, but his distance and misunderstandings started to worry me. After seeking advice from a friend, I contacted Crypto Pandemic Hunter, a digital company that helps with investigations. They monitored my fiancé's phone calls, messages, emails, and social media discreetly.Soon, they uncovered secret conversations and evidence of his dates with another woman. Feeling betrayed, I ended the engagement, despite the disbelief of our families. I am grateful to Crypto Pandemic Hunter for their help. For those seeking to learn more about their partners hidden affairs, reach out to cryptopandemichunter@consultant.com, https://cryptopandemichunter.com, or WhatsApp: +1 (205) 3573937.

2 Go to comments
V
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

My life came to a standstill when I discovered my fiancé was having an affair just months before our wedding. I initially ignored his secretive behavior, but his distance and misunderstandings started to worry me. After seeking advice from a friend, I contacted Crypt0 Pandemic Hunter, a digital company that helps with investigations. They monitored my fiancé's phone calls, messages, emails, and social media discreetly.


Soon, they uncovered secret conversations and evidence of his dates with another woman. Feeling betrayed, I ended the engagement, despite the disbelief of our families. I am grateful to Crypt0 Pandemic Hunter for their help. For those seeking to learn more about their partners hidden affairs, reach out to

crypt0pandemichunter[at]consultant,com

WhatsApp: +1 (205) 3573937.

2 Go to comments
V
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

HOW DO I BURST A CHEATING SPOUSE // CRYPTO PANDEMIC HUNTER

My life came to a standstill when I discovered my fiancé was having an affair just months before our wedding. I initially ignored his secretive behavior, but his distance and misunderstandings started to worry me. After seeking advice from a friend, I contacted Crypto Pandemic Hunter, a digital company that helps with investigations. They monitored my fiancé's phone calls, messages, emails, and social media discreetly.Soon, they uncovered secret conversations and evidence of his dates with another woman. Feeling betrayed, I ended the engagement, despite the disbelief of our families. I am grateful to Crypto Pandemic Hunter for their help. For those seeking to learn more about their partners hidden affairs, reach out to cryptopandemichunter@consultant.com, https://cryptopandemichunter.com, or WhatsApp: +1 (205) 3573937.

2 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Ford seems to be redundant at this point so I'd don't see why he doesn't just go with both Smiths in their natural positions. It's not a three way tussle. Start one and bench one.


A young blood with plenty of gifts and a 26 year old who will hit 50 caps by 27.


But it's England. They told the world that Farrell (a consistently world class 10 who kicked 75% on a bad day) was a centre. Even with his ‘ambitious’ tackle height. The results were often halarious.

16 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Yet how many of those games has Marcus Smith played the full 80 mins, though?


He was hooked in both NZL July games close to 70 mins. The younger Smith couldn't steer them home.


Marcus Smith, having started at 10 was shifted to full back in the Australia game last year as England let a lead slip.


He got the full 80 mins against Ireland last year and had a memorable impact.


Fin Smith is obviously a more natural playmaker. But he's doing that in a team that have reverted - unapologetically - back to 10 man rugby?!


Lots of luck to them.

16 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Why moving Tommy Freeman to centre could ignite England's attack Why moving Tommy Freeman to centre could ignite England's attack
Search