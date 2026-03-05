Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
New York
Friday
01:05
Friday
14:30
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
22:35
Saturday
01:05
Saturday
03:35
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:10
Saturday
11:40
Saturday
15:10
Saturday
21:35
Super Rugby Pacific

What motivates All Blacks newbie Christian Lio-Willie

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 22: Christian Lio-Willie of Crusaders looks on during the round two Super Rugby match between Crusaders and ACT Brumbies at Apollo Projects Stadium, on February 22, 2026, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

When Christian Lio-Willie takes the field for the Crusaders against the Blues in their blockbuster Super Rugby Pacific match at Eden Park on Saturday, his family from nearby Massey will be there to cheer him on. Their support is a reminder of his humble beginnings, which helped shape his strong work ethic and led to his selection for the All Blacks in 2025.

Lio-Willie led Super Rugby Pacific in tackles in 2025, making 222 tackles in 16 games for the champions. Last Saturday, he was again a standout with 16 tackles, 14 carries, and three tries as the Crusaders turned their season around. They came back from a 14-0 deficit after six minutes to beat the Chiefs 43-33 in Hamilton, after two early losses in 2026.

“We pre-empted that we could be smacked on the nose early. The main message was to stay connected and keep the trust in our systems and instincts,” Lio-Willie told RugbyPass.

“Credit goes to the leadership group, especially David Havili, for keeping us calm and setting us up. As Crusaders, we know our belief never fades.”

After giving up a stunning long-range try to Etene Nanai-Seturo, the Crusaders scored 43 of the next 50 points. The Chiefs allowed their most points at home since losing 49-15 to the Stormers in 2010.

Lio-Willie is only the third Crusaders forward to score three tries in one game, joining George Whitelock (2013 vs Southern Kings, 55-20) and Ross Filipo (2007 vs Force, 53-0).

“It didn’t feel like we dominated them because the game was so intense, with big momentum swings. They felt it too,” Lio-Willie said.

“Our scrum did start to dismantle them, and we got a lot of confidence and energy from a strong set piece. It flows into other parts of our game.

“Honestly, I didn’t have to do much to score my tries except pick up the ball. Credit goes to players like Will Jordan and Leicester Fainga’anuku for their strong runs, and to our forwards for keeping the foot on the throat.

“I’m grateful to have scored three tries, but stats don’t motivate me. I just want to enjoy my rugby, and for me, that means dominating collisions and working hard.”

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Blues
29 - 13
Full-time
Crusaders
All Stats and Data

“I’m going to be an All Black on TV,” Lio-Willie told his kindergarten teacher Kathleen Burgess in a piece of work called The Child’s Voice, A Learning Story, which went viral in 2025.

Lio-Willie is the middle child of three. His mum, Deborrah, worked for Air New Zealand during the day, and his dad, Frank, looked after the family and drove a bus at night. They got by on “one and a half incomes.”

Lio-Willie played his junior rugby at Waitakere Rugby Club, where All Blacks Eroni Clarke and Ofisa Tonu’u nearly led the team to Gallaher Shield glory in 2005. In the Auckland premier final at Eden Park, powerhouse Ponsonby ended their Cinderella run with a 19-17 win.

Lio-Willie went to Massey High School. In 2016, he was the Sports Captain and played in the First XV that lost the North Harbour 1A final to Westlake Boys’ High School. He made the Blues Under-18s and played alongside future All Black Hoskins Sotutu, who he’ll mark on Saturday night.

A rugby career in Auckland seemed likely for him until Massey headmaster and two-time New Zealand Olympic basketballer Glen Denham encouraged him to step out of his comfort zone and work even harder.

“I still call him Sir or Mr Denham. He was an awesome mentor. He took me under his wing and taught me so much about sport and life, planting the seed to go to University in Dunedin, where he’d come from,” Lio-Willie reflected.

“Outside of rugby, I wanted to be a physio, but I wasn’t sure about Uni. I got into dentistry by accident, thanks to a push to increase the number of Maori and Pasifika dentists. I gave it a stab and loved it. I always enjoyed the health science side, but helping people gave me a sense of fulfilment.

“It took me five years to finish my degree. I owe 120 grand on my student loan, but I make sure I remind the Crusaders boys who have bad breath what helps,” Lio-Willie laughed.

Related

How Zarn Sullivan developed New Zealand's biggest left boot

The Blues have dropped two of their first three Super Rugby Pacific matches, conceding late tries that cost them potential wins.

Read Now

Round Four of Super Rugby Pacific is Club Round. Players will wear their club socks, and Lio-Willie will be in the blue, black, and white hoops of Kaikorai, who have won 15 Otago senior championships.

Lio-Willie played three seasons for the Demons premiers before making the Otago NPC team in 2021. He debuted in a 26-19 win over arch-rivals Southland and has since made 42 appearances in Blue & Gold. In 2025, he helped Otago reach the NPC final for the first time in 20 years.

“Kaikorai was like a second family to me. Their coach, Ryan Martin, even came to Auckland to meet me before I arrived. The food was great – sausage sizzles, stews – perfect for students,” Lio-Willie recalled.

“Ryan, Andrew Hunter, so many others helped me. It’s a testament to the culture and the coaching that Lucas Casey went from their premier winning team last year to Super Rugby.”

In 2022, Lio-Willie played two games for the Highlanders – a 28-17 loss to the Brumbies and a 27-24 win over the Fijian Drua – before taking on a new challenge with the Crusaders. He played 17 games during their 2023 championship run and started all 16 games for the 2025 championship-winning team, totalling 1,212 minutes.

It was something of a full-circle moment then, when his All Blacks Test debut was in a 31-27 win against France in Dunedin. He made 11 tackles, snatched a turnover, and gained 29 metres in seven carries. He was Kaikorai’s 15th All Black; others include Mike Brewer and Byron Kelleher.

“It was a huge moment for my friends and family,” Lio-Willie said.

“It was a strange week. I had a mad ear infection. I’m not sure how I got it, but I think a few of the boys had it too. I couldn’t hear out of my left ear during the game – it was all swollen. I felt like I played well and was grateful for the win.”

Lio-Willie made 11 tackles, led the turnover count, and had 10 carries in the 43-17 win in Wellington in the second Test. He didn’t play for the All Blacks again until he got 13 minutes in the last Test of the season, a 52-26 win over Wales in Cardiff.

“Flanker is a tough position in New Zealand because there’s a lot of competition. I just want to enjoy my rugby, work hard, and dominate the collisions. It’s a long season, so I’m taking it one week at a time.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, the Crusaders have won seven of their last eight away games and nine of their last ten at Eden Park. They lead the all-time rivalry with the Blues, 35-13, having won both encounters in 2025 by 25-22 on a last-play James O’Connor penalty and the semi-final 21-14 after trailing 0-14.  The Crusaders made 203 tackles compared to the Blues’ 146.

Recommended

Jordie Barrett on the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup time crunch

Marx and Roos crowned South Africa's best at SA Rugby Awards

Du'Plessis Kirifi returns to Super Rugby on mission to evolve

INTERVIEW

'Breakdown brutality and counterattacking verve' - What Dave Rennie brings to the All Blacks

FEATURED

ADVERTISEMENT

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

5
2

Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

13
3

'It was like the Moneyball movie': Former Chief on Rennie's strategy

1
4

What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

15
5

Ireland issue squad update as prop is ruled out of Triple Crown decider

3
6

No-shows from England and France in our Six Nations team of the week

1
7

Italy's bid for best-ever Six Nations suffers setback

1
8

'Brings edge': Jeff Wilson's pick for a new All Blacks captain

56

Comments

6 Comments
J
JW 5 days ago

He didn’t play for the All Blacks again until he got 13 minutes in the last Test of the season

That ‘13’ minutes right there would have to be the first of reasons why you’d sack a coach. Started with the same problem of doing that to Aumua against England.


Aumua had a total of 130 minutes off the bench over 8 leading into having to be brought on in the first few minutes against England on the eoyt. Thats 16 min off the bench each time, he struggled in the first half against England as a result. Luckily he has plenty of talent and by the end of the game he was a key reason why New Zealand won, and went on to play well against Ireland and France. Notably, after showing the coach he could have some faith in him, he got 30minutes in the last game of the year (Razor wasn’t a total bust flush).

G
GP 5 days ago

Informative article on Crusaders no 8 Christian Lio-Willie. Hard worker on and off the field. Remarkable to start all 16 games Super games last year. Especially in the loose forwards. Christian deserved his AB call up , but like a number of others should have played more games for the AllBlacks. Great effort last week , 3 tries etc.

O
Otagoman II 5 days ago

I’m a fan GP. He stated a little off in Super this year but got it back against the Chiefs. I’m still a little annoyed the Highlanders didn’t tie him down.


Your lot had a great game against the Chiefs riding out the storm and the bs bluster. Chiefs should be really disappointed .

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

In 2013, the Championship winning Welsh side conceded three tries during the tournament, so why in 2026 is it raining tries?

15
LONG READ

Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Now is not the time to bring out the firing squad for the head coach in broad daylight, despite England's historic loss to Italy.

111
LONG READ

Wallaby franchises fall to earth with a bump after a bruising Super Rugby reality check

Three losses in four proved a stark weekend for Australia's Super Rugby Pacific interest and they will be hoping to bounce back in Round 5

4

Comments on RugbyPass

K
KwAussie 25 minutes ago
95-Test Wallaby Beale joins ex-All Black in experienced Force midfield

This will be interesting my memory of Beale is that he will run sideways taking up everyone else’s space and then pass the ball when there’s no options, plus he’s always been a revolving door in defence so not sure how this will help the Force.

1 Go to comments
D
DS 37 minutes ago
New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

Come on, be fair, HH. At least Josh got his word requirement in for this week. And we read it.

5 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 50 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

“Furlong”. I would not be surprised if he does not start this game against Scotland. He has been so far below par, and had so many scrummaging problems thus far. I wonder if he is fully over his injuries. Not only physically, but psychologically. Were it not for the injuries to so many props, he might not even make the 23 this weekend.

111 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 55 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Good post, PMcD. You are on the ball highlighting the injury aspect of England’s woes. I think many are forgetting that. IF-W for example is a huge loss.

With teams in the Prem playing such good rugby, such as your Bath and Northampton, it is sad and frustrating that the national team is where it is in this 6N. Commiserations !



...

111 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

If it’s on the right side touch and he is on the field he should get the tee …Carter Gordon aint very good off tee but Lonergan if he plays 9 is good but poor D the new kid at Reds their halfback is handy way he is going expect him in the mix Donaldson good maybe 2nd best in super but seemed to fall out of favor with Joe LY ..having a lefty really does help especially on the exits ..hooe ABs get Roigard to bounce out more how TJ used to in those 50/22 special plays type kicks

8 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I’m not hating on David dude has great all round skills throws a beautiful long ball but he misses far to many tackles even at NPC last year which should not be the case for a AB I believe that’s a big factor in what’s keeping him out the mix l

14 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Sign of a quality player John. Now for the reds to epxloit this and have mcreight be a distraction of sorts while exploiting an opportunity elsewhere. Sliiper in that ruck, means he doesnt hit the next and uru can steal for eg.

13 Go to comments
T
TruthHurts 1 hour ago
Former All Black on race for No.12 jersey under Dave Rennie

All these “I would like’s….” There is only one who counts and there will be plenty of gunslingers out there taking pot shots at him. Who would want it? No wonder our best coaching talent goes off shore, forums like this are toxic.

23 Go to comments
F
Footy Franks 2 hours ago
England backed to bounce back with one change for daunting Paris trip

Yeah it should be a French massacre. Off with their heads. England are no chance. The pack is too cumbersome and slow and the backs will have a Swiss cheese defence.

11 Go to comments
u
unknown 2 hours ago
‘Want to keep building’: Reds focus on Waratahs after Brumbies thriller

Damon Murphy was the hero for the Reds .

Daugunu knocked on .u



...

1 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

obviously a physical, capable player but in my opinion still (rightly) learning the role and is hesitant on what to decide to do and can get stuck feet. I also think that 13 constrains his ability to use his strengths like contesting high ball, getting ball in open space etc as he has to organise the line, run decoys etc. Better on the wing imo.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Last thing the All Blacks team needs is more smilers.

9 Go to comments
S
SB 2 hours ago
Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

For Borthwick haters yes!

15 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Throw in flook and henry for centre options also imo. Still of the belief suaalii would be better on the wing/fback, but also dont want to start playing musical chairs with him. imo schmidt picked him at 13 not because its his best position, but because he had good wings but not a huge amount of depth at centre at the time so it was just a way to get him on the park.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Yep, and now he can play int footy as well, much better than these one year options the Islands normally get their players signing up for.

Hopefully it opens up funds and playing opportunities for Gallagher to return.



...

9 Go to comments
D
Downer 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Walker-Leawere to me is a bit lazy, does a fair bit of walking around the field.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Why’s that a shock, aren’t Benetton the good Italian team? Think he should fit in well there.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

True, the midweek games are not capped All Black matches, so he should still be eligible for those!

13 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

True actually you make a great point Aus are desperately in need of good goal kickers. I doubt league fans have any idea of how good his potential kicking game is too?

8 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

Thats the same for all modern coaches.

I’m not defending Razor, I’m critizing Kirk if you want to look at it from that angle. So the ‘problem’ is still present. ABs matches are also months away, don’t really see that as a relent option today 😜



...

50 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT