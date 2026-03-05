What motivates All Blacks newbie Christian Lio-Willie

When Christian Lio-Willie takes the field for the Crusaders against the Blues in their blockbuster Super Rugby Pacific match at Eden Park on Saturday, his family from nearby Massey will be there to cheer him on. Their support is a reminder of his humble beginnings, which helped shape his strong work ethic and led to his selection for the All Blacks in 2025.

Lio-Willie led Super Rugby Pacific in tackles in 2025, making 222 tackles in 16 games for the champions. Last Saturday, he was again a standout with 16 tackles, 14 carries, and three tries as the Crusaders turned their season around. They came back from a 14-0 deficit after six minutes to beat the Chiefs 43-33 in Hamilton, after two early losses in 2026.

“We pre-empted that we could be smacked on the nose early. The main message was to stay connected and keep the trust in our systems and instincts,” Lio-Willie told RugbyPass.

“Credit goes to the leadership group, especially David Havili, for keeping us calm and setting us up. As Crusaders, we know our belief never fades.”

After giving up a stunning long-range try to Etene Nanai-Seturo, the Crusaders scored 43 of the next 50 points. The Chiefs allowed their most points at home since losing 49-15 to the Stormers in 2010.

Lio-Willie is only the third Crusaders forward to score three tries in one game, joining George Whitelock (2013 vs Southern Kings, 55-20) and Ross Filipo (2007 vs Force, 53-0).

“It didn’t feel like we dominated them because the game was so intense, with big momentum swings. They felt it too,” Lio-Willie said.

“Our scrum did start to dismantle them, and we got a lot of confidence and energy from a strong set piece. It flows into other parts of our game.

“Honestly, I didn’t have to do much to score my tries except pick up the ball. Credit goes to players like Will Jordan and Leicester Fainga’anuku for their strong runs, and to our forwards for keeping the foot on the throat.

“I’m grateful to have scored three tries, but stats don’t motivate me. I just want to enjoy my rugby, and for me, that means dominating collisions and working hard.”

“I’m going to be an All Black on TV,” Lio-Willie told his kindergarten teacher Kathleen Burgess in a piece of work called The Child’s Voice, A Learning Story, which went viral in 2025.

Lio-Willie is the middle child of three. His mum, Deborrah, worked for Air New Zealand during the day, and his dad, Frank, looked after the family and drove a bus at night. They got by on “one and a half incomes.”

Lio-Willie played his junior rugby at Waitakere Rugby Club, where All Blacks Eroni Clarke and Ofisa Tonu’u nearly led the team to Gallaher Shield glory in 2005. In the Auckland premier final at Eden Park, powerhouse Ponsonby ended their Cinderella run with a 19-17 win.

Lio-Willie went to Massey High School. In 2016, he was the Sports Captain and played in the First XV that lost the North Harbour 1A final to Westlake Boys’ High School. He made the Blues Under-18s and played alongside future All Black Hoskins Sotutu, who he’ll mark on Saturday night.

A rugby career in Auckland seemed likely for him until Massey headmaster and two-time New Zealand Olympic basketballer Glen Denham encouraged him to step out of his comfort zone and work even harder.

“I still call him Sir or Mr Denham. He was an awesome mentor. He took me under his wing and taught me so much about sport and life, planting the seed to go to University in Dunedin, where he’d come from,” Lio-Willie reflected.

“Outside of rugby, I wanted to be a physio, but I wasn’t sure about Uni. I got into dentistry by accident, thanks to a push to increase the number of Maori and Pasifika dentists. I gave it a stab and loved it. I always enjoyed the health science side, but helping people gave me a sense of fulfilment.

“It took me five years to finish my degree. I owe 120 grand on my student loan, but I make sure I remind the Crusaders boys who have bad breath what helps,” Lio-Willie laughed.

Round Four of Super Rugby Pacific is Club Round. Players will wear their club socks, and Lio-Willie will be in the blue, black, and white hoops of Kaikorai, who have won 15 Otago senior championships.

Lio-Willie played three seasons for the Demons premiers before making the Otago NPC team in 2021. He debuted in a 26-19 win over arch-rivals Southland and has since made 42 appearances in Blue & Gold. In 2025, he helped Otago reach the NPC final for the first time in 20 years.

“Kaikorai was like a second family to me. Their coach, Ryan Martin, even came to Auckland to meet me before I arrived. The food was great – sausage sizzles, stews – perfect for students,” Lio-Willie recalled.

“Ryan, Andrew Hunter, so many others helped me. It’s a testament to the culture and the coaching that Lucas Casey went from their premier winning team last year to Super Rugby.”

In 2022, Lio-Willie played two games for the Highlanders – a 28-17 loss to the Brumbies and a 27-24 win over the Fijian Drua – before taking on a new challenge with the Crusaders. He played 17 games during their 2023 championship run and started all 16 games for the 2025 championship-winning team, totalling 1,212 minutes.

It was something of a full-circle moment then, when his All Blacks Test debut was in a 31-27 win against France in Dunedin. He made 11 tackles, snatched a turnover, and gained 29 metres in seven carries. He was Kaikorai’s 15th All Black; others include Mike Brewer and Byron Kelleher.

“It was a huge moment for my friends and family,” Lio-Willie said.

“It was a strange week. I had a mad ear infection. I’m not sure how I got it, but I think a few of the boys had it too. I couldn’t hear out of my left ear during the game – it was all swollen. I felt like I played well and was grateful for the win.”

Lio-Willie made 11 tackles, led the turnover count, and had 10 carries in the 43-17 win in Wellington in the second Test. He didn’t play for the All Blacks again until he got 13 minutes in the last Test of the season, a 52-26 win over Wales in Cardiff.

“Flanker is a tough position in New Zealand because there’s a lot of competition. I just want to enjoy my rugby, work hard, and dominate the collisions. It’s a long season, so I’m taking it one week at a time.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, the Crusaders have won seven of their last eight away games and nine of their last ten at Eden Park. They lead the all-time rivalry with the Blues, 35-13, having won both encounters in 2025 by 25-22 on a last-play James O’Connor penalty and the semi-final 21-14 after trailing 0-14. The Crusaders made 203 tackles compared to the Blues’ 146.

