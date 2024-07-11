Select Edition

New Zealand Women's

‘We have nothing to lose’: Wallaroos dream of shock Black Ferns upset

By AAP
Desiree Miller of the Wallaroos celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the women's International Test match between Australia Wallaroos and Fiji at Allianz Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Desiree Miller scored a try for every year she’s played rugby in the Wallaroos’ drought-busting defeat of Fiji.

A former gymnast, swimmer and dancer, the 22-year-old also played hockey, soccer, basketball and tennis before kicking a footy in the park with her brother in 2020 changed everything.

The NSW Waratahs winger is a quick learner, a hat-trick in a winning Super Rugby Women’s final in April just the entree to her record-equalling four-try haul in Sydney on Saturday.

“Ask me three years ago if I’d be here, scoring four tries for my country, absolutely not,” Miller told AAP ahead of Australia’s Test against New Zealand in Brisbane on Sunday.

“I was in (COVID-19) lockdown, playing soccer and loved it, but it was time for a change.”

All four of Miller’s tries in a 64-5 defeat of Fiji – the side’s first in four Tests under new coach Jo Yapp – required power, speed and a touch of class.

“I played so much sport growing up and the rugby I’ve been able to pick up from all those disciplines,” she said.

“With the gymnastics background people have asked, ‘When are you going to backflip (after scoring a try)?’

“Not yet, not yet … I just don’t want to hit anyone. Maybe if I get a runaway try, that’d be cool. But I’ve got to get there first.”

That would be handy at Ballymore against the Black Ferns, who have won all of their 25 clashes – most of them by hefty margins – dating back to their first encounter in 1994.

New Zealand beat Yapp’s side 67-19 in May, Australia’s total their highest in a damning reflection of their trans-Tasman neighbour’s dominance.

“We have nothing to lose and we know a win is coming,” Miller insists.

“Each time we get better and pick apart more and identify more opportunities.”

Rugby Australia has committed to boosting the professionalism of the program ahead of Australia hosting the 2029 World Cup.

And Miller wants to be front and centre of that movement, despite the inevitable attraction of the NRLW.

“None directly,” she said when asked if any clubs from the rival code had come calling.

“I love rugby and love the people I’ve met through it and the friendships. I love league, but rugby’s for me.

“Since joining the program last year I’ve already seen massive improvements.

“It’s a bigger picture than just us; it’s for the next generation, keeping the Wallaroos name alive for generations.”

The below has been added to the AAP article by RugbyPass.

Wallaroos team to play Black Ferns

1. Brianna Hoy

2. Tania Naden

3. Eva Karpani

4. Kaitlan Leaney

5. Michaela Leonard (c)

6. Atasi Lafai

7. Ashley Marsters

8. Piper Duck

9. Layne Morgan

10. Arabella McKenzie

11. Desiree Miller

12. Cecilia Smith

13. Geeorgina Fredrichs

14. Biola Dawa

15. Lori Cramer

Replacements

16. Tiarna Molloy

17. Allana Sikimeti

18. Bridie O’Gorman

19. Leilani Nathan

20. Siokapesi Palu

21. Natalie Wright

22. Trilleen Pomare

23. Faitala Moleka*

*Denotes debutant

