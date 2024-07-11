Select Edition

New Zealand Women's

The Black Ferns’ try-scoring machine who thrives against Wallaroos

By Finn Morton
Sylvia Brunt of the Black Ferns is put under pressure by Piper Duck of Australia during the 2024 Pacific Four Series Round 4 & 2024 O'Reilly Cup 1st Test match between New Zealand Black Ferns and Australia Wallaroos at North Harbour Stadium on May 25, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

The night of July 29, 2023, is not one that Black Ferns centre Logo-i_Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt will forget anytime soon. For a young player who was only a teenager at that time, that masterful performance against Australia was just so important.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sylvia’ Brunt is a Rugby World Cup winner with New Zealand, so it’s not like the international stage is completely new to the midfielder. But the Aucklander had spent a fair bit of time benching behind the likes of Theresa Fitzpatrick and Stacey Waaka.

But last year’s Laurie O’Reilly Cup and World Rugby Pacific Four Series clash between New Zealand and Australia at Redcliffe’s Kayo Stadium was a massive confidence booster. Brunt was awarded Player of the Match honours after the one-sided 50-nil demolition.

On September 30, the Black Ferns ran up another big score in the second Trans-Tasman Test of the year. Brunt scored just before half-time as the women in black ran away with a 43-3 win.

Brunt, now 20, scored two first-half tries during a decisive 10-minute period as the Black Ferns began to run up a healthy lead. The New Zealander benefited from some rapid footwork and sheer determination to cross for five-pointers in the 24th and 34th minutes.

But away from the scoreboard, the No. 12 was running riot with some other devastating carries and some solid work in defence. For others fortunate enough to have witnessed that display in Queensland just over a year ago, you’ll know exactly how good Sylvia Brunt can be.

“For me, that game stood out to me because it was one of the games where I really felt like I found my feet in the team,” Brunt told RugbyPass’ Finn Morton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The year before I was watching likes of [Theresa Fitzpatrick] and Stacey [Waaka] and now I was starting a bit more and I had to now step up.

“That game, I just felt a bit more free. I don’t know what it is about playing Australia but I just love it and hopefully, we can do that again.

“I will say I feel more confident in my abilities and knowing my strengths and weaknesses,” she added when asked about how she feels within the squad today.

“Inside our camp though, there’s healthy competition going on and I guess anything can happen. We’ve got the likes of [Amy du Plessis], [Monica Tagoai] and Grace [Steinmetz]. We’re constantly fighting for a starting position so that’ll be my focus, just trying to continue to be dominant in the areas that I can be.”

Black Ferns name debutant off the bench to play Wallaroos

It's been a while between drinks in the O'Reilly Cup, but the Black Ferns are ready to fire against their Trans-Tasman rivals when the two meet in Brisbane on Sunday.

While that Test between the Black Ferns and Wallaroos was almost exactly one year ago, it remains especially relevant this week. These arch-rivals are in the midst of their preparation for another Laurie O’Reilly Cup clash on Australian soil.

For the Black Ferns, this Test is an opportunity to back up another strong performance last time out. The Kiwis played the role of hosts earlier this year when the Australians visited Albany’s North Harbour Stadium and they made the most of the home support.

Brunt was on the scoresheet once again as the Black Ferns piled on a barrage of points to all but seal the win before the half-time interval. Fans were all smiles on that May afternoon on Auckland’s North Shore as they witnessed a relentless 67-19 win.

There’s just something about playing the Wallaroos that gets the very best out of Brunt and the Black Ferns.

“I guess we have that really good rivalry with Australia and when it comes to it, we love playing them, we love how hard we go against them and I guess I’m the same too,” Brunt explained.

“We’re definitely happy with the result but there are still a few things to work on,” she reflected.

“When we watched the film, we saw some opportunities that the Aussies had but they just didn’t go that way.

“I wouldn’t say we’re confident because we can’t be too confident, anything can happen on the day. I will say that we’re confident in our abilities and our team – we’re confident in our strengths and our superpowers and it’ll always be the team who shows up on the day.”

This also looms as a pivotal match for the Black Ferns. After suffering a shock loss to Canada during World Rugby’s Pacific Four Series, they have a record of three wins and one defeat so far in 2024.

With major tournaments just around the corner, including next year’s Rugby World Cup in England where they’ll look to defend their crown once again, Brunt said “it’s massive” for the Kiwis to maintain some momentum Test-to-Test.

‘There’s boy Wallaroos’: The ‘special’ growth of women’s rugby in Australia

While it can be easy to focus on the Wallaroos' record of one win and three losses, the bigger picture being painted is more powerful than any result.

“Since that last Test match against Canada, we worked really hard on our game management and our game knowledge – just understanding when it’s a good time to put a clearance kick in or when we have to slow the game down just to get everyone on the same page.

“We talk about slowing down to speed up and we don’t always have to go 100ks per hour all the time.

“I think that’ll be really important in our next match and our matches to come near the end of the year.”

The Wallaroos have never beaten their Trans-Tasman foe and while they’ll take the underdogs tag into Sunday afternoon’s clash at Brisbane’s Ballymore Stadium, they’ll be eager to make amends for a series of disappointing performances.

Australia suffered that heavy defeat to the Black Ferns a year ago but beat international heavyweights France later in 2023. This year, under new coach Jo Yapp, they lost their first three before running riot against Fijiana in Sydney last weekend.

Winger Desiree Miller was unstoppable along the left edge as the NSW Waratahs flyer ran in a record-equalling four tries for the Wallaroos. The Aussies claimed a commanding 64-5 win over Fiji which will give them a wealth of confidence going into this week.

“It looked like they put a lot of work in (during) the last month they had and I’d like to say that we have as well,” Brunt previewed.

“We’ve just got to be ready for anything. We already know that they will be coming out firing and they have threats across the field so we’ve just got to do what we did before, keep doing what works and trust in our abilities.”

N
NeilB_Denver 28 minutes ago
Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

Read this and then literally saw the Freddie Steward is playing 15 for the second test. Looks like Furbank is injured. Absolute bummer.

1 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Well they should be after all the IP Irish Rugby have received from NZ coaches and players.

27 Go to comments
C
Chris 1 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

I can’t believe they dropped Bundee Aki. Crazy.

10 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

the new ABs - well except for their record of overwhelming success.

27 Go to comments
D
Dave 2 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

No doubt ireland are a bloody good side, comparisons are a bit of a miss though. I don't recall Ritchie McCaw ever engaging in any b**** sledging. Just purely focused at getting on the ball.

27 Go to comments
j
john 2 hours ago
Why decision-making must stay with the referee on the field, not the person in a room

Pearce is an outstanding referee. Like everyone, he’s not always perfect (eg supporting Eddie Jones). In my experience the people who complain the most about the TMO are kiwis who hate getting constantly caught out with their obsession with cheating. That is one of the reasons the TMO’s role had to be enhanced because the rest of the world realised they weren’t getting a fair go against the prince of cheats McCaw and the man crush some referees had on him. They realised it was turning supporters away from the game. Now the All Blacks are being refeereed more fairly, other teams have passed them by and the All Blacks are struggling. Who would have thought the Springboks, the dumbest penalty magnets (read cheats) in world rugby for decades, would develop better discipline than the All Blacks. Amazing.

37 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Feeding the Irish inferiority-need-for-constant-affirmation-complex much LOLOL Also Richie won two RWCs.

27 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 3 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

The best news for years is that I don’t have to scroll through screeds of drivel from our resident bigot.

27 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 4 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Quick pass, snipey runner, great support lines, big box kick, tough defender - bring him on early!

15 Go to comments
B
Barry 4 hours ago
France U20 vs New Zealand U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

FOR ME FRANCE THOUGH LEADING CRACKED UNDER DISCIPLINE TO CONCEDE THE ROUND TWO MATCH SO NZ UN-2O JUST HAVE TO KEEP COOL IN FIRST HALF AND WAIT FOR THEM TO LOSE IT AGAIN OR BETTER STILL EXERT SCOREBOARD PRESSURE OF THEIR OWN AND WAIT FOR REACTION! …….FOR JONO GIBBES KIWI LEGEND! GOOD LUCK NZ U20’S LEGENDS!

1 Go to comments
B
Barry 4 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

CAN YOU DEAL WITH THE HEAT?

82 Go to comments
B
Barry 5 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

NOW FOR THE ROAR OF A SOLD OUT STADIUM! IT’S NOW HOW YOU DEAL WITH THE PRESSURE OF HISTORY! THE BEST TEAM WILL WIN BETTER THAN IN DUNEDIN! RAZOR’S CALL!!

82 Go to comments
S
Stephen 5 hours ago
Steve Borthwick heaps pressure on All Blacks ahead of second Test

what are you even talking bout Stevo there’s been 30yrs of pressure at the garden of Eden this weekends test is no different sorry guy you may have to rethink your strategy.

10 Go to comments
B
Barry 5 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

WELCOME TO GARDEN OF EDEN ENGLAND! WHEN YOU HEAR THE CROWD THE PRESSURE GROWS ! AFTER THAT IT’S HOW YOU DEAL WITH THE WEIGHT OF HISTORY AND THE WILY RAZOR ROBERTSON’S PLANS FOR YOUR BOYS HERE! THE BEST TEAM WILL WIN. NOTHING CUTS SHARPER THAN A RAZOR THROUGH BUTTER!

82 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 5 hours ago
Northampton Saints unveil new club crest

Ruined

2 Go to comments
i
ian 5 hours ago
Fin Baxter promoted as England chase history at Eden Park

It should be a close tussle. AB’s now have at least three very difficult opponents in world rugby union.

8 Go to comments
N
Neil 6 hours ago
Fin Baxter promoted as England chase history at Eden Park

The dude looks like someone took the head of a 12 year old kid and stuck it on the body of a full grown man.

8 Go to comments
t
tristan 6 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Umm. If this simile was true, Ireland would’ve won the last match, not lost it. This seems like SA have decided they have test 2 all sewn up and are trying to get inside the AB’s heads ahead of the RC.

27 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 6 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Remember that time Mccaw got dropped for the second test… oh wait.

27 Go to comments
B
Billy 6 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

Ireland are a good team but unless Boks get a red card I just can’t see them losing … Durban humid and slow and they revert back to type and grind the Irish to Zombie

10 Go to comments
