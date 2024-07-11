'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Stormers head coach John Dobson has labelled Ireland the “new All Blacks“, comparing captain Peter O’Mahony to Richie McCaw.

Dobson, who has plenty of experience of facing Irish sides in the United Rugby Championship, outlined how Ireland’s players have become the masters of the dark arts of rugby, as was McCaw.

Joining the Off the Ball podcast recently, the South African gave an insight into the “bar room talk” in his country, and how Andy Farrell’s side have taken over the All Blacks’ mantle of being the wiliest operators in rugby by pushing the laws to the limit.

“I wouldn’t call them nasty because off the field they’re the nicest people in the world,” he said.

“We feel, and I’ll speak on behalf of myself and the Stormers, and a lot of bar room talk is that the Irish are the new All Blacks.

“The genesis of that was going to number one in the world. After the Chicago win, it’s the best team in the world for a long time.

“That’s where it starts, but just that cleverness around where it’s a short line, a slight elbow to knock someone out of a clean, a slight tug back, Peter O’Mahony at his classic best. That to us felt like playing Richie McCaw and Sam Cane of a few years ago.

“It is a narrative that the Irish are very, very clever and know all the shortcuts now. That’s a big part of their game.”

Ireland fell to a 27-20 loss to South Africa last week at Loftus Versfeld, and head to Durban this Saturday looking for revenge.

While Dobson admitted that there were some pivotal decisions that did not go Ireland’s way in the match, he did highlight instances where they were able to slow the Springboks down at the breakdown in a semi-legal fashion.

“I think you got a tough time last week, there were some very high-impact decisions that can’t be resolved,” he said.

“But I’d also say that there were many times when Ireland were on the edge of the breakdown and were coached off the ball. And I thought it was very clever. You just roll for one second slightly towards the No9 and then get out the way and make a big show of the ball, the damage is done and the ball’s been slowed.

“Our feeling for a while now, Ireland, whether it’s their phase play, whether it’s their kicking game, have been very, very, very clever. And we think they’re very clever at the breakdown, it’s ideal. And the maul defence, the way they come round and start pulling, it’s very clever.”