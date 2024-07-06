Select Edition

International

Bomb Squad flex muscles as South Africa grind out win over Ireland

By PA
South Africa's Vincent Koch (C), with blood on his face, shakes hand with Ireland's Conor Murray (R) after South Africa won the first Rugby Union test match between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP) (Photo by MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland wing James Lowe went from hero to zero as world champions South Africa underlined their status as Test rugby’s top-ranked nation with a gripping 27-20 win in Pretoria.

Lowe produced a sensational offload to set up a debut try for Jamie Osborne and thought he had brought Andy Farrell’s men level with a superb breakaway score in the second half.

But the New Zealand-born player’s eye-catching effort was ruled out on review for an adjudged infringement by Ronan Kelleher before he gifted Cheslin Kolbe a try to put the Springboks back in control.

Video Spacer

Boks Office on the “hatred” between South Africa and Ireland | RPTV

Hanyani Shimange, Schalk Burger and former Ireland player CJ Stander discuss the perceived hatred between South Africa and Ireland, ahead of the first Test. Full episode coming soon to RugbyPass TV

Coming soon

Conor Murray and Ryan Baird crossed for Ireland late on, either side of a penalty try for South Africa, in a remarkable finish at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

But Rassie Erasmus’ side, aided by 10 points from the boot of fly-half from Handre Pollard, held on to seize the initiative ahead of next weekend’s second – and final – Test in Durban.

In worrying scenes, Ireland also saw scrum-half Craig Casey carried off on a stretcher after he hit his head on the pitch during a forceful tackle from RG Snyman.

Farrell’s tourists were seeking a fourth-successive Irish victory over South Africa following a captivating pool-stage win at last year’s World Cup in France.

The Springboks recovered from that 13-8 Paris defeat to retain the Webb Ellis Cup, while forthright comments emanating from their camp since have further stoked a growing rivalry between Test rugby’s two leading sides.

Home supporters humorously fanned the flames by adapting the words of Ireland’s unofficial World Cup anthem ‘Zombie’, chanting “in your head, in your head, Rassie, Rassie” in reference to the frequent mind games of head coach Erasmus.

South Africa responded to the big build-up and made a rapid start as jet-heeled wing Arendse collected Siya Kolisi’s pass to sidestep Osborne and cross on the left.

Ireland travelled to the southern hemisphere having bounced back from a familiar World Cup quarter-final exit by retaining the Six Nations title.

Jack Crowley’s 13-minute penalty put the visitors on the scoreboard before Pollard twice split the posts at the other end to move the Springboks 10 points ahead.

Farrell’s men were struggling to build momentum amid a low-energy first-half display.

Crowley missed a routine penalty to reduce the deficit before Lowe’s magnificent offload as he was ploughed into touch by a combination of Kolbe and Jesse Kriel, after a slick pass from Dan Sheehan gave international newcomer Osborne a simple score.

Ireland were perhaps fortunate to only trail 13-8 at the break.

Erasmus brought on all six of his replacement forwards 10 minutes into the second period in an attempt to remain on top of the physical battle, just before visiting prop Andrew Porter departed with a bloodied hand.

Following his fine first-half assist, Lowe looked to have restored parity by darting clear to touch down.

But referee Luke Pearce disallowed the 58th-minute effort on review as replacement hooker Kelleher was deemed to have played the ball on the floor during the turnover.

Ireland’s misfortune was compounded by the worrying departure of Casey, before Lowe, in his attempts to keep the ball from going into touch, left Kolbe with an unchallenged run to the try line.

The contest then burst into life during a frenetic finish during which the Springboks were reduced to 14 men when Kurt-Lee Arendse was sin binned following repeated infringements inside the hosts’ 22.

Murray – on for the stricken Casey – dived over to put Ireland back in touching distance but a penalty try for the Springboks, prior to Baird’s consolation, ultimately decided a breathless encounter.

Comments

17 Comments
B
Barry 4 hours ago

Super game!

Still the preeminent fixture in test rugby at the moment. Stunned neither team fell off in the last 10 mins and both even found a second gear.

I think Ireland were on the wrong side of a least 1 of the big TMO calls. Still, we were lucky to be in it at half-time and Pollard rarely leaves so many points behind. Fair result though. Can't wait for next week.

C
Chris 5 hours ago

What a test match! Great to get that monkey off our backs! I feel like we left another 20 points out there and we could’ve put a big score on them. Well done to Ireland for staying in the fight. Most teams would’ve crumbled under that pressure.

T
Turlough 5 hours ago

One of the worst performances I’ve seen from Ireland since 2020. It felt that SA were there for the taking but Ireland kept sabotaging their many opportunities.
I am going to say it: legend or not….checking out scrum variations in the airport treminal or not….Paul O’Connell has failed wrt Ireland’s lineout. It has been poor for years now and is hurting us in major matches. Both SA and NZ demolished it in the RWC. O’Connell needs to go or at least hire a real lineout specialist. An ex hooker.

Casey is not the answer to Sexton. He is not. The kicking return and amount of mistakes makes it impossible to beat these big teams. On what planet does he fire a rocket 50:50 pass at a forward when we are in the opposition 22 and attacking. Knock on was the result. Backs asleep for Lowe’s touchline save for Pollard’s penalty. ALL asleep (except Kolby). Will give Kolbe’s starting position the benefit of the doubt until I see it properly.

Lastly, if SA hand you a game in Loftus…..f**king TAKE IT!

M
MattJH 6 hours ago

Both sides are a head and shoulders above the All Blacks and England at the moment.
Ireland will be disappointed, they are much better than that performance but so are the Boks.
I would like to see R G Snyman start. I can see why they use him like they do but the guy is a joy to watch, should at least be getting 50 minutes a game.

F
Flankly 8 hours ago

Disappointing match from almost every perspective. No joy from an Irish point of view. Bok attacking adventure came at the cost of handling errors and ugly ruck ball. Apart from the penalty try the set pieces were also pretty messy. And Pollard's reliable goalkicking wasn't. Anyone tuning in to see scintillating skills could switch off after the Arendse try (which was certainly a highlight). Also not a lot of excitement around the Bok selection experiments (Kwagga, Sasha, Moerat, Steenekamp).

Plus - it's never fun to witness a serious injury. Best of luck to Casey.

f
finn 9 hours ago

Really poor performance from Ireland.

Boks took their chances well, but will face much tougher tests than this.

b
bob 9 hours ago

I would like to see the springboks in their traditional dark green jumpers.
Those colors are easier to identify even with Ireland’s lighter green color.

B
Brent 9 hours ago

Cracker game!…so much for changing rules to satisfy the 7s and league lovers!

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 27 minutes ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

> It wasn’t the most clinical game in history but both teams were throwing everything into it. George Furbank may be having nightmares of Sevu Reece after the winger timed his chasing runs perfectly to nail the fullback under the highball. Pretty much sums it up, was just a slight improvement on 2020 Foster (big change from 2023 Foster/Schmidt) so still leaving a lot to be desired.

66 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 40 minutes ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

In handing Robertson his first international victory, Borthwick showed the ABs England’s defense. Next week, in handing Robertson his first international defeat, he’ll show the ABs England’s attack. You didn’t think he was going to show all his cards, did you? You’re welcome.

9 Go to comments
f
frandinand 45 minutes ago
England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

It's obvious from these player ratings that England won by at least 20 points.

11 Go to comments
C
Chesterfield 54 minutes ago
‘It was stressful’: Joe Schmidt reacts to first win as Wallabies coach

I’m looking forward to seeing the improvement in Australian footballers as a result of regular international test football for their Super Rugby players. It is a good strategy that should pay dividends in their overall competitiveness. Better than bringing players from lower leagues in non-TRC nations.

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

Enjoyed the change in bench use from Razor, all really early (not that I agree with that). Can’t really blame this reviewer for rating on what the ref rulled instead of how well the front row scrummed? There was really no recourse for awarding England any scrum penalties imo, soundly outplayed. Also whats with rating the hooker on how well the lineout jumpers are lifted and the lineout called? Loose trio ho hum, would minus 1 Finau for not hitting either Smiths but maybe he already was. Dmac could have been higher if he was just used a bit more with the forward runners, whenever they played off him instead of 9 they made breaks (though perhaps still not the gainline). Would give Talea minus - for lack of direction, seems less confident in what he wants to do that last year (still carrying an injury?) Of course the most important rating is always missed Razor - 7 played everything simple as possible with no time to change play structure, though you might have thought such a Messiah as he could have come up with a little more innovation in the weeks buildup BOrthwick - 6 had his team inbetween game plans, maybe the plays took the game into their own hands just hoping to stop the ABs playing their own game. When need to inihibit much more control on his team if theyre to turn it around next week. that he was happy at the end pretty much sums up his performance.

66 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

It was a terrible show for the most part from the NH contingent controlling the games. Next week when, I assume, the controllers are, in turn, from the SH the games should be much better. Much less pedantic. Why is the game/kicker being stopped all the time as well? They changed the law so that the decisions/try can be overturned up until the restart. Let the kicker kcik and the TMO make the call in the background, and of course, if it’s not clear that it should be overtuned in that time, then it obviously should not be looked at any further. I expected the other half of the Kiwi contingent to turn up and be a key this game, but Bundee was quite, it was a one man job for Lowe to win Ireland that game, and unfortunately he was cruely denied. Ireland had a good run, and I think they will continue to stay near the top 3 or 4 teams and push them in most games. Maybe when another generation comes they will have a better chance? But with only 160 pros it is very much an uphill battle.

40 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

Still nothing tieing the forwards and backs together in the backline. Had hoped to see something even with just a few training runs. It was largely back to 2020 Foster rugby, just with slightly more developed players, but the same problems/difficulties when it came down to it.

9 Go to comments
C
Chris 2 hours ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

Scraped past a very young English team. They are mostly 21 years old. That front rower looks like he’s 12 lol. One kick from Marcus Smith and Razor the messiah would’ve been very human after all. Anyways congratulations on the win. We look forward to Johannesburg.

9 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 2 hours ago
'Wasn't Super Rugby, was it?': Scott Robertson on his first Test as All Blacks coach

Happy that England gave Robertson his first international win. Seems only fair that we give him his first international defeat next weekend.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew 2 hours ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

“It was a challenge that All Black wing Sevu Reece said “they knew was coming” but the backs couldn’t quite capitalise enough on.” It would help if you were actually a centre and didnt die with the ball so often.

9 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
‘It was stressful’: Joe Schmidt reacts to first win as Wallabies coach

That is some turn around in fortunes from the WC result. Well done Wallabies.

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
'Wasn't Super Rugby, was it?': Scott Robertson on his first Test as All Blacks coach

Wasn’t that great when Scott came on TV saying that he wasn’t happy with the idea of people telling him thats Test match footy. He want’s more, knows it wasn’t good enough from All BLacks, and is going to demand that players get out of that mindset (can free themselves from being dragged into Englands game) and continue to dominate their opposition no matter what. Exciting things are around the corner with this team.

3 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

I've no issue with most of them but Lowe’s chalked off try to make it 13-13 on 60 mins was a brutal call. Totally missed that Kelleher was in the process of getting his neck rolled by le roux when he marginally made contact with the ball via his leg. Boks never looked like losing though.

40 Go to comments
V
Vellies 3 hours ago
Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

Why give POM more than 2 after DDA completely bossed him… was nowhere to be seen after that..!!!

3 Go to comments
V
Vellies 3 hours ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

You can see the influences of Felix Jones with Eng defence, but you can see Razor's influence with NZ… 🤔

9 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs Ireland | July series first Test

Kwagga was nowhere close to 8, RG nowhere close to 7. Love them both, but that’s some unduly inflated scoring. Kriel was on fire, Kolbe was class, PSdT, Mostert both had a really good game. Overall, the Boks were rusty, which is to be expected.

14 Go to comments
L
Liam 3 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

Outrageous call by the refs penalizing this Irish team. Has no one told them the Irish are the best team on the planet and have been for years. How dare they

40 Go to comments
C
Chris 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs Ireland | July series first Test

Kwagga is an impact player for me. Roos to start next week pls

14 Go to comments
H
Haami 4 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

Lots to work on for both sides before next Weekend, as an All Black fan the lineout was a serious problem and gave England back momentum at crucial points of the game, the halves were rushed, and some of the tactical kicking was wayward, kudos to the wonderful English rush defence in that respect, and the midfield were inaccurate, and did not provide any momentum and targets for the loose forwards to work off. England bossed the line out the breakdown, and shaded the All Blacks in aggression and intent. A lot will be made of the referees performance from both camps of fans so no need to say anymore here.

66 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 4 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

Roll on Eden Park!

66 Go to comments
