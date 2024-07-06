Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
22 - 16
FT
U20
31 - 10
FT
U20
48 - 11
FT
U20
26 - 27
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 31
FT
U20
33 - 25
FT
24 - 44
FT
25 - 26
FT
16 - 15
FT
25 - 16
FT
Today
07:55
Today
11:00
Today
15:00
Today
17:00
Tomorrow
09:00
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Tuesday
10:30
U20
Tuesday
10:30
U20
Tuesday
13:00
U20
Tuesday
13:00
U20
Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: Deal lined up for Willis as Bok eyes Prem move

By Neil Fissler
Jack Willis of Toulouse after the Investec Champions Cup Pool 2 Round 3 match between Ulster and Toulouse at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Toulouse would like openside Jack Willis to slam the door shut on talk of a return to the Premiership by putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract to stay in the Pink City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willis, 27, is under contract until 2026, but Les Rouge et Noir are keen to tie him down even longer after he returned from the neck injury that forced him out of England’s Rugby Cup campaign after one game.

A hero in the south of France, he admitted that a return to the Gallagher Premiership, where his younger brother Tom is at Saracens, was a long way down his list of priorities after helping secure Toulouse a Top 14 and Investec Champions Cup.

Video Spacer

Boks Office on the “hatred” between South Africa and Ireland | RPTV

Hanyani Shimange, Schalk Burger and former Ireland player CJ Stander discuss the perceived hatred between South Africa and Ireland, ahead of the first Test. Full episode coming soon to RugbyPass TV

Coming soon

Video Spacer

Boks Office on the “hatred” between South Africa and Ireland | RPTV

Hanyani Shimange, Schalk Burger and former Ireland player CJ Stander discuss the perceived hatred between South Africa and Ireland, ahead of the first Test. Full episode coming soon to RugbyPass TV

Coming soon

Bristol Bears and Harlequins have both sent a delegation to the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa to see if there are any undiscovered gems on display they can potentially snap up for a song.

The Bears, in particular, have decided to move away from the Galácticos business model and have started to look at players they can sign as inexpensive youngsters and add plenty of value over the next few seasons.

Fixture
Internationals
New Zealand
03:05
13 Jul 24
England
All Stats and Data

The word reaching Fissler Confidential Towers is that they are also using the opportunity to meet with players’ agents based in the Southern Hemisphere to discuss players coming off contract at the end of next season.

Former Gloucester fly-half Lloyd Evans will report for pre-season training with the Dragons on Monday morning after signing a one-year deal after being shown the door by the Cherry and Whites earlier in the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evans, 28, made close to 100 appearances for Gloucester and was the last line of defence in the Premiership Cup Final victory over Leicester Tigers was allowed to leave with George Skivington being well-stocked in both positions.

He was quickly snapped up by the Dragons, who were looking for another Welsh-qualified fly-half, and Gloucester-born Evans qualifies through his father Huw, a former Scarlets chairman.

Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba has told Sale Sharks that he is open to joining them next summer just days after it was revealed that he turned down a £45,000 a year pay increase to see out the last year of his contract.

The Stormers were willing to rip up the final year of his deal to let him move to the Premiership, but Dweba exasperated everyone when he said that he wanted to stay in Cape Town despite falling down the Springboks’ pecking order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fissler Confidential understands that Bristol Bears asked about him for a 2025 move but seem to have now gone cold on a deal, preferring to look at other options after learning of his salary expectations.

Bordeaux tight-head Carlu Sadie, who hails from Bellville, Cape Town, could be set for his third move in as many years despite having another year left to run on his contract with the Top 14 finalists.

The former South Africa under-20 international made 24 appearances for Bordeaux last season after a move from The Sharks and has also played for the Stormers, the Lions and Stade Francais.

Sadie, 27, has suitors from the United Rugby Championship back home in South Africa, and it is understood that another club has expressed an interest in keeping him in France as well.

Welsh clubs are circling Bristol Bears inside centre James Williams after Wales coach Warren Gatland identified him as a player he would like to have in his international set-up.

Williams was one of nine Bears handed a new deal in April and made 25 appearances, scoring four tries in his most successful season in the top flight, which saw him play for the Barbarians against Samoa last summer.

Related

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

England will leave Dunedin knowing they had a very real chance to earn their first win against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil in 21 years, but ultimately fell 16-15 as the hosts were able to grind their way to a win but it was a Test match that could have gone either way. 

Read Now

Gatland has watched the Championship’s leading points scorer when he joined The Bears two years ago, who has had three spells with Hartpury and also played for Birmingham Moseley, Worcester Warriors, and Sale Sharks several times.

Saracens have launched a hunt for an injury replacement inside centre after new signing Sam Spink was injured during his last appearance in Super Rugby for the Western Force.

The former Wasps and England U20 international, 24, was unveiled as Saracens fifth new signing ahead of next season after catching the eye in his two seasons Down Under.

But it would appear that he will have to wait to wow Premiership crowds after getting hurt after just two minutes of his last appearance against the Brumbies at the start of June.

Meanwhile, England under-18 full-back Finn Newton, who can also play on the wing, has left Saracens to join Top 14 outfit Toulon.

Gloucester, who finished ninth in the Premiership last season, could be fighting a losing battle to stop head of performance Dan Tobin from heading back across the Irish Sea to reunite with David Humphreys.

Related

Jamie George pinpoints 'areas to look at' after All Blacks loss

The tourists led 15-10 when Marcus Smith conjured a try for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso but two penalties from Damian McKenzie saved the All Blacks.

Read Now

The former Ireland 400-metre sprinter was head of fitness at Leinster for a decade before moving to the West Country under Humphreys in 2016, and they have remained close ever since.

Humphreys is now the performance director for the Irish Rugby Union after spending a year as the director of cricket operations for the England cricket team has targeted Tobin to beef up his department in Dublin.

Former Leicester Tigers boss Dan McKellar hasn’t let his feet settle under his new desk at the Waratahs and is already locked in talks with players as he looks to add some much-needed strength to his squad next season.

He has spoken to Wallaby tighthead Taniela Tupou, a target Leinster and Montpellier for a move to Europe, about switching to Sydney for the final year of his Rugby Australia contract after the Melbourne Rebels went bust.

He is also reportedly keen to make a last attempt to prevent backrowers former Northampton Saints ace Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Rob Leota from joining the Queensland Reds as the scramble to sign Rebels continues.

Related

All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

England travelled to Dunedin full of confidence and ambition, eyeing a rare win on New Zealand soil.

Read Now

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

2

Scott Roberston lifts lids on benching Beauden Barrett

3

Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

4

Perofeta to start as Robertson names his first All Blacks team to play England

5

Ardie Savea labels Scott Robertson's All Blacks influence 'refreshing'

6

England lock Josh McNally makes URC switch

7

Clubless Jonny Gray snapped up by Top 14 giants

8

Jason Leonard doffs cap to Dan Cole but sends blunt message to England

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Wales are on the ropes and in an arena where results matter, they need to give the Welsh public something to cheer about

FEATURE

Scotland fly under the radar on voyage of discovery

Away from the bright lights of Southern Hemisphere heavyweights, Gregor Townsend has time to widen his talent pool in the Test arena

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Steve Borthwick has slowly turned his England team from unloved no-hopers to thrill seekers - a win in New Zealand would be seismic.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Barry 5 minutes ago
Australia vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

WELL DONE AUSSIE!!!

6 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 48 minutes ago
Jamie George pinpoints 'areas to look at' after All Blacks loss

This is a massive win. With an untested, unknown, first hitout squad, with 10 days prep, we beat a formidable team in its 7th test match together. And we made errors galore, an easy penalty kick timed out at 78mins when up by only 1pt, conceding a penalty 43mins in extra HT phase, instead of kicking ball dead for a HT lead, a lineout throw baulk hot on attack in the last 10mins, it goes on . . . Well done ABs. I expect Razor will fashion a 300% improvement at Eden Park.

1 Go to comments
B
Barry 52 minutes ago
Australia vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Welsh have second half i reckon!

6 Go to comments
J
Jonathan 53 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

We're really short on decent half -backs with AC gone. TJ did good work until he was injured in an unlucky pile up of bodies, but Thinly Crispy isn't up to the job, a 2 works be generous. I can honestly say this is the worst performance I've ever seen from someone in the black jersey - I've never felt compelled to criticise a player, as everyone can have an off night, but that was just awful. He blew it off the back of the scrum, messed up at the ruck, and missed tackles and that was all just in the first 5 minutes of the second half. His delivery is wanting too. Too slow and someone needs to tell him he doesn't need to pull his arms back before he passes, just pass! He's a liability to his team mates who were having to constantly cover ground to fill the holes he left in defence. Their hard work covered for him most of the time, but you shouldn't be in a black jersey if you need that much cover. 

6 Go to comments
B
Barry 55 minutes ago
Australia vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Think Wales will runaway with a wet sail!

6 Go to comments
M
MattJH 58 minutes ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

Loved it. FurBallsOfSteele was great at fullback, massive from CCS, very impressed by that young English prop off the bench getting his first cap. Sux for TJ doing his knee again, but enjoyed watching Sevu Reece and Telea and their work rate. Perofeta had some fantastic moments so real stoked for him, especially as his selection was so criticised. (Well, it was by me. I wouldn’t have picked him to begin with.)

17 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 1 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

We will take the win .but we were terrible

17 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

Rated our props way to low..ratings overall are rubbish..

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Now that the most anticipated and exciting game of the weekend is over, between the world’s number 3 and 5 teams… Let’s drag ourselves over to watch that other game between the two best teams in the world. How boring.

12 Go to comments
B
Btroy 1 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

a 1 point ugly win is always better than any loss and now both teams have a week to sort themselves out before their final test at the AB’s fortress of Eden Park…a hollowed ground and graveyard for many teams…Go the AB’s..2-0 whitewash..

17 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

I think it was Taylor who knocked on from that 1st lineout move. Also, the starting props are rated too low, both at least 7s. Annd . . . Aumua nailed his 1st throw, but his next one he got pinged for baulking (did you actually watch the game btw?). Good teams find a way to win. Excellent data available now for Razor to see exactly where this squad is at. Up to now, it was a huge unknown. So many work ons, add in a coupla three idiotic clangers, some players underperformed, etc etc, we will get better, onwards & upwards for the ABs. England should be very afraid for next week.

6 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
Japan XV vs Maori All Blacks | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Teams look much more even with CHANGES made!

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Australia vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Can already see Schmidt’s influence on the wallabies. Looking structured, neat and tidy. Look like Ireland on attack.

6 Go to comments
j
jim 1 hours ago
Peter O’Mahony backs ‘professional’ Jamie Osborne to do well on debut

Just like Farrell parachuting JGP into the starting Irish side when he was only backup at Leinster and we’ve all seen how that’s played out! This Farrell lad knows what he’s about

3 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
‘I haven’t been as excited for a Test since I played’ – CJ Stander

weren’t excited for the RWC 1/4 final then?.. s’pose not.

11 Go to comments
j
james 2 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

So much for english forward pack. Ha they got smashed!

17 Go to comments
a
asi 2 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

ABs did not earn the right to go wide multiple times, attack was predictable esp the behind the back passes and Dmac kicked aimlessly at times and lacked control which I think goes back to the rush defense and pressure of the English. Thought Tuipolotu and SB did well at locks although that 6 jersey is still up for grabs. Perofeta played a good game and will grow in confidence from here. Hats off to the English who fought hard all game…

17 Go to comments
B
Brian 2 hours ago
Desiree Miller scores four as Wallaroos run away with big win over Fiji

Pleased for Jo Yapp. Aussies have sufficient talent and athleticism to become a good team. WXV2 will be interesting plus the warm up against Ireland.

1 Go to comments
E
Ed 2 hours ago
England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

Chandler-bing was born in England mate.

3 Go to comments
N
Neil 2 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

Congrats to the ABs and Robertson who gets his international career up and running with win. Looked pretty ominous in the first half and thought the ABs were starting to move it about really well, but credit to England who stayed in the fight and then started asking some questions of their own. Disappointing from an England perspective, especially the 4th quarter, but plenty of positives and hopefully, it’ll be another close one next week.

17 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'My arms are toothpicks, his are cannons': Retallick's greatest rival 'My arms are toothpicks, his are cannons': Retallick's greatest rival
Search