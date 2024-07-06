Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
22 - 16
FT
U20
31 - 10
FT
U20
48 - 11
FT
U20
26 - 27
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 31
FT
U20
33 - 25
FT
24 - 44
FT
25 - 26
FT
16 - 15
FT
25 - 16
FT
Today
07:55
Today
11:00
Today
15:00
Today
17:00
Tomorrow
09:00
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Tuesday
10:30
U20
Tuesday
10:30
U20
Tuesday
13:00
U20
Tuesday
13:00
U20
International

Jamie George pinpoints 'areas to look at' after All Blacks loss

By PA
Alex Mitchell of England looks dejected following the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

England captain Jamie George reflected on the fine margins that allowed New Zealand to claim a 16-15 victory in their series opener in Dunedin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tourists led 15-10 when Marcus Smith conjured a try for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in the 47th minute but two penalties from Damian McKenzie saved the All Blacks from an upset at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Smith missed eight points from the kicking tee, including one penalty almost in front of the posts, as England fell just short on a day when a famous victory was there for the taking.

Video Spacer

Boks Office on the “hatred” between South Africa and Ireland | RPTV

Hanyani Shimange, Schalk Burger and former Ireland player CJ Stander discuss the perceived hatred between South Africa and Ireland, ahead of the first Test. Full episode coming soon to RugbyPass TV

Coming soon

Video Spacer

Boks Office on the “hatred” between South Africa and Ireland | RPTV

Hanyani Shimange, Schalk Burger and former Ireland player CJ Stander discuss the perceived hatred between South Africa and Ireland, ahead of the first Test. Full episode coming soon to RugbyPass TV

Coming soon

“First and foremost I’m very proud of this team. Not a lot of teams come to New Zealand and do that and that shows a huge amount of growth in this team,” George told Sky Sports.

“We wanted to make people back home very proud and I think we did that with our effort. It was very fine margins.

Fixture
Internationals
New Zealand
16 - 15
Full-time
England
All Stats and Data

“There are definitely some areas to look at – scrum is one, breakdown is probably another.

“We’ll do a lot of honest work this week and make sure we go to Eden Park fully prepared. We’ll learn and we’ll grow and we’ll get better.

“We’ve got to learn fast, which is something we pride ourselves on. We’ll be as prepared as we possibly can be. There will be a few sore bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to get the bodies and the minds right because this is a really exciting week for us.”

England were kept in the first half by their tenacious defending and having crept ahead through Feyi-Waboso, they then became locked in a furious tussle for control of the first Test.

“It was fine margins, two tries apiece. There wasn’t much in that at all,” head coach Steve Borthwick said.

“The second half was a real arm wrestle in the middle of the field. Neither team got into the opposition 22 very often. There wasn’t much in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Immense credit to New Zealand for taking their opportunities and getting over the line in the end. The New Zealand bench was very good and played a very smart second half.”

The All Blacks were playing their first Test since losing the World Cup final to South Africa in October and skipper Scott Barrett admitted it took time to find their feet.

“I’m proud of a group that came together in 10 days and played a pretty sharp England side,” Barrett said.

“Within that 80 minutes was bit of a reminder of what Test match footy is about.

“There were arm wrestles everywhere – set-piece, scrum battle, breakdown. Different layers of pressure. We adapted pretty well to the game and managed to get back in it and get back in front.”

Related

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

England will leave Dunedin knowing they had a very real chance to earn their first win against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil in 21 years, but ultimately fell 16-15 as the hosts were able to grind their way to a win but it was a Test match that could have gone either way. 

Read Now

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

2

Scott Roberston lifts lids on benching Beauden Barrett

3

Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

4

Perofeta to start as Robertson names his first All Blacks team to play England

5

Ardie Savea labels Scott Robertson's All Blacks influence 'refreshing'

6

England lock Josh McNally makes URC switch

7

Clubless Jonny Gray snapped up by Top 14 giants

8

Jason Leonard doffs cap to Dan Cole but sends blunt message to England

Comments

1 Comment
S
SadersMan 47 mins ago

This is a massive win. With an untested, unknown, first hitout squad, with 10 days prep, we beat a formidable team in its 7th test match together. And we made errors galore, an easy penalty kick timed out at 78mins when up by only 1pt, conceding a penalty 43mins in extra HT phase, instead of kicking ball dead for a HT lead, a lineout throw baulk hot on attack in the last 10mins, it goes on . . . Well done ABs. I expect Razor will fashion a 300% improvement at Eden Park.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Wales are on the ropes and in an arena where results matter, they need to give the Welsh public something to cheer about

FEATURE

Scotland fly under the radar on voyage of discovery

Away from the bright lights of Southern Hemisphere heavyweights, Gregor Townsend has time to widen his talent pool in the Test arena

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Steve Borthwick has slowly turned his England team from unloved no-hopers to thrill seekers - a win in New Zealand would be seismic.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Barry 5 minutes ago
Australia vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

WELL DONE AUSSIE!!!

6 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 47 minutes ago
Jamie George pinpoints 'areas to look at' after All Blacks loss

This is a massive win. With an untested, unknown, first hitout squad, with 10 days prep, we beat a formidable team in its 7th test match together. And we made errors galore, an easy penalty kick timed out at 78mins when up by only 1pt, conceding a penalty 43mins in extra HT phase, instead of kicking ball dead for a HT lead, a lineout throw baulk hot on attack in the last 10mins, it goes on . . . Well done ABs. I expect Razor will fashion a 300% improvement at Eden Park.

1 Go to comments
B
Barry 51 minutes ago
Australia vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Welsh have second half i reckon!

6 Go to comments
J
Jonathan 52 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

We're really short on decent half -backs with AC gone. TJ did good work until he was injured in an unlucky pile up of bodies, but Thinly Crispy isn't up to the job, a 2 works be generous. I can honestly say this is the worst performance I've ever seen from someone in the black jersey - I've never felt compelled to criticise a player, as everyone can have an off night, but that was just awful. He blew it off the back of the scrum, messed up at the ruck, and missed tackles and that was all just in the first 5 minutes of the second half. His delivery is wanting too. Too slow and someone needs to tell him he doesn't need to pull his arms back before he passes, just pass! He's a liability to his team mates who were having to constantly cover ground to fill the holes he left in defence. Their hard work covered for him most of the time, but you shouldn't be in a black jersey if you need that much cover. 

6 Go to comments
B
Barry 54 minutes ago
Australia vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Think Wales will runaway with a wet sail!

6 Go to comments
M
MattJH 57 minutes ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

Loved it. FurBallsOfSteele was great at fullback, massive from CCS, very impressed by that young English prop off the bench getting his first cap. Sux for TJ doing his knee again, but enjoyed watching Sevu Reece and Telea and their work rate. Perofeta had some fantastic moments so real stoked for him, especially as his selection was so criticised. (Well, it was by me. I wouldn’t have picked him to begin with.)

17 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 1 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

We will take the win .but we were terrible

17 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

Rated our props way to low..ratings overall are rubbish..

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Now that the most anticipated and exciting game of the weekend is over, between the world’s number 3 and 5 teams… Let’s drag ourselves over to watch that other game between the two best teams in the world. How boring.

12 Go to comments
B
Btroy 1 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

a 1 point ugly win is always better than any loss and now both teams have a week to sort themselves out before their final test at the AB’s fortress of Eden Park…a hollowed ground and graveyard for many teams…Go the AB’s..2-0 whitewash..

17 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

I think it was Taylor who knocked on from that 1st lineout move. Also, the starting props are rated too low, both at least 7s. Annd . . . Aumua nailed his 1st throw, but his next one he got pinged for baulking (did you actually watch the game btw?). Good teams find a way to win. Excellent data available now for Razor to see exactly where this squad is at. Up to now, it was a huge unknown. So many work ons, add in a coupla three idiotic clangers, some players underperformed, etc etc, we will get better, onwards & upwards for the ABs. England should be very afraid for next week.

6 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
Japan XV vs Maori All Blacks | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Teams look much more even with CHANGES made!

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Australia vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Can already see Schmidt’s influence on the wallabies. Looking structured, neat and tidy. Look like Ireland on attack.

6 Go to comments
j
jim 1 hours ago
Peter O’Mahony backs ‘professional’ Jamie Osborne to do well on debut

Just like Farrell parachuting JGP into the starting Irish side when he was only backup at Leinster and we’ve all seen how that’s played out! This Farrell lad knows what he’s about

3 Go to comments
J
Jmann 2 hours ago
‘I haven’t been as excited for a Test since I played’ – CJ Stander

weren’t excited for the RWC 1/4 final then?.. s’pose not.

11 Go to comments
j
james 2 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

So much for english forward pack. Ha they got smashed!

17 Go to comments
a
asi 2 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

ABs did not earn the right to go wide multiple times, attack was predictable esp the behind the back passes and Dmac kicked aimlessly at times and lacked control which I think goes back to the rush defense and pressure of the English. Thought Tuipolotu and SB did well at locks although that 6 jersey is still up for grabs. Perofeta played a good game and will grow in confidence from here. Hats off to the English who fought hard all game…

17 Go to comments
B
Brian 2 hours ago
Desiree Miller scores four as Wallaroos run away with big win over Fiji

Pleased for Jo Yapp. Aussies have sufficient talent and athleticism to become a good team. WXV2 will be interesting plus the warm up against Ireland.

1 Go to comments
E
Ed 2 hours ago
England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

Chandler-bing was born in England mate.

3 Go to comments
N
Neil 2 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

Congrats to the ABs and Robertson who gets his international career up and running with win. Looked pretty ominous in the first half and thought the ABs were starting to move it about really well, but credit to England who stayed in the fight and then started asking some questions of their own. Disappointing from an England perspective, especially the 4th quarter, but plenty of positives and hopefully, it’ll be another close one next week.

17 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Scott Roberston lifts lids on benching Beauden Barrett Scott Roberston lifts lids on benching Beauden Barrett
Search