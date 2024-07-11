Select Edition

International

Black Ferns name debutant off the bench to play Wallaroos

By Ned Lester
The Black Ferns warm up pregame. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

It’s been a while between drinks in the O’Reilly Cup, but the Black Ferns are ready to fire against their Trans-Tasman rivals when the two meet in Brisbane on Sunday.

Atlanta Lolohea has been named for a potential debut in the No. 16 jersey, forming a powerful reserve front row with Pip Love and Amy Rule. Monica Tagoai also rejoins the fray off the bench.

"It will be a special moment for Atlanta and Monica on Sunday," head coach Allan Bunting said. "Both have worked diligently and shown great dedication and patience. It is awesome to be able to reward them with this opportunity.

"It will be a proud moment for Atlanta and the Lolohea whānau, it is a special occasion to debut for your country, and we are looking forward to seeing her enjoy it."

"Monica's commitment and perseverance to make her return to the Black Ferns environment hasn't gone unnoticed. We look forward to her taking the field once again in the Black Ferns jersey," said Bunting.

“It will be a proud moment for Atlanta and the Lolohea wh?nau, it is a special occasion to debut for your country, and we are looking forward to seeing her enjoy it.”

“Monica’s commitment and perseverance to make her return to the Black Ferns environment hasn’t gone unnoticed. We look forward to her taking the field once again in the Black Ferns jersey.”

The coaching group were challenged by selections, something that Bunting said was a reflection of the depth in the squad.

“We have a competitive group of w?hine in our environment and this has been a difficult selection which is what we want, that is reflected in our named twenty-three. We welcome those players back to the fold, as a coaching group we want to ensure that this group continues to build on our last performance,” said Bunting.

The Wallaroos will come into the Test off the back of a tough tussle with Fijiana last weekend, and New Zealand are expecting to play a battle-hardened team.

“The Wallaroos had a strong performance against Fiji last weekend and we know they will be wanting a different outcome to our last meeting. We are prepared and ready for the challenge we face in front of a vocal Brisbane crowd.”

Black Ferns team to play Australia

1. Chryss Viliko (5)
2. Georgia Ponsonby (23)
3. Tanya Kalounivale (13)
4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (24)
5. Alana Bremner (20)
6. Liana Mikaele Tu’u (21)
7. Layla Sae (6)
8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (5)
9. Maia Joseph (3)
10. Hannah King (2)
11. Katelyn Vahaakolo (9)
12. Ruahei Demant (36) (C)
13. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (16)
14. Ruby Tui (15)
15. Renee Holmes (17)

16. Atlanta Lolohea*
17. Pip Love (27)
18. Amy Rule (22)
19. Chelsea Bremner (18)
20. Lucy Jenkins (6)
21. Iritana Hohaia (9)
22. Monica Tagoai (2)
23. Mererangi Paul (8)

*Denotes Black Ferns debut.

