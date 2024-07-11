Select Edition

Canada Women'sEngland Women'sWales Women's

What to watch in women’s rugby: Quad Series to showcase rising stars

By Martyn Thomas
Wales' Jess Rogers and England's Steph Else lead their sides out during the Six Nations Women's Summer Series between Wales and England at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy, Tuesday, July 9th, 2024 (Photo by Ben Brady / Inpho)

RugbyPass TV viewers will have an opportunity to glimpse the next generation of women’s talent over the coming fortnight as the Transatlantic Quad Series takes place in Wales.

The U20 competition follows hot on the heels of the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series in Parma and will feature pathway teams from Wales, England, Canada and USA.

It will get underway in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly on Sunday when Canada and USA compete for regional bragging rights at the Centre for Sporting Excellence.

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Although the Canadians have the upper hand in the rivalry at Test level, it was the young Americans who emerged victorious when the countries last met at U20 level.

USA ran in six tries at TD Place last July, overturning a 17-14 half-time deficit to ultimately secure a commanding 40-24 victory.

Fly-half Alissa Eisenhart converted five of those scores to finish the match with 10 points and she has again been named as part of the USA squad to travel to Wales.

USA coach Joel Nonnaud said: “This tour is critical to our athletes’ development in the pathway, as it teaches them to form an efficient team quickly and compete against opponents who will challenge them tactically, technically, physically and mentally for 80 minutes non-stop.”

Following Sunday’s opening match, USA will play Wales and Canada will take on England at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday, July 19th.

The fixtures will then be reversed as England face USA and the hosts play Canada at the same venue five days later.

“We are greatly looking forward to working with this group of players as they continue their development along the high-performance pathway,” Canada coach Dean Murten said.

“Last summer the U20 women’s programme officially relaunched with two valuable Test matches against the USA and Wales, and we are confident that our programming this summer will once again provide an elite training and competition experience and challenge our players as they continue their development both on and off the pitch.

“These players have put in a great amount of work with their club and university teams and will now get to transfer their skills to an international setting.”

All the action from Ystrad Mynach and Cardiff Arms Park will be available to watch live and for free globally on RugbyPass TV.

Sunday, July 14th

17:30 BST (GMT+1) – USA v Canada, Ystrad Mynach – WATCH LIVE HERE

Friday, July 19th

17:30 BST – England v Canada, Cardiff Arms Park – WATCH LIVE HERE
20:00 BST – Wales v USA, Cardiff Arms Park – WATCH LIVE HERE

Wednesday, July 24th

17:30 BST – England v USA, Cardiff Arms Park – WATCH LIVE HERE
20:00 BST – Wales v Canada, Cardiff Arms Park – WATCH LIVE HERE

Jodie Burrage is Stronger Than You Think

Stronger Than You Think has a new look for series three and British tennis player Jodie Burrage is the first sportswoman to test out the upgraded set.

Burrage joins former England sevens star Jodie Ounsley and Ashleigh Wilmot to discuss the journey she has taken from being a young gymnast to playing doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old turned her back on a place at university to follow her dream of becoming a professional tennis player and that is certainly a decision that has paid off.

Although she is currently sidelined with injury, Burrage won her maiden WTA title at the 2023 Transylvania Open and reached a career-high ranking of 84 in March.

You can find out more about her career and hopes for the future on RugbyPass TV.

Watch Stronger Than You Think HERE

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England.

7 Go to comments
