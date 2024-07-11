What to watch in women’s rugby: Quad Series to showcase rising stars

RugbyPass TV viewers will have an opportunity to glimpse the next generation of women’s talent over the coming fortnight as the Transatlantic Quad Series takes place in Wales.

The U20 competition follows hot on the heels of the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series in Parma and will feature pathway teams from Wales, England, Canada and USA.

It will get underway in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly on Sunday when Canada and USA compete for regional bragging rights at the Centre for Sporting Excellence.

Although the Canadians have the upper hand in the rivalry at Test level, it was the young Americans who emerged victorious when the countries last met at U20 level.

USA ran in six tries at TD Place last July, overturning a 17-14 half-time deficit to ultimately secure a commanding 40-24 victory.

Fly-half Alissa Eisenhart converted five of those scores to finish the match with 10 points and she has again been named as part of the USA squad to travel to Wales.

USA coach Joel Nonnaud said: “This tour is critical to our athletes’ development in the pathway, as it teaches them to form an efficient team quickly and compete against opponents who will challenge them tactically, technically, physically and mentally for 80 minutes non-stop.”

Following Sunday’s opening match, USA will play Wales and Canada will take on England at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday, July 19th.

The fixtures will then be reversed as England face USA and the hosts play Canada at the same venue five days later.

“We are greatly looking forward to working with this group of players as they continue their development along the high-performance pathway,” Canada coach Dean Murten said.

“Last summer the U20 women’s programme officially relaunched with two valuable Test matches against the USA and Wales, and we are confident that our programming this summer will once again provide an elite training and competition experience and challenge our players as they continue their development both on and off the pitch.

“These players have put in a great amount of work with their club and university teams and will now get to transfer their skills to an international setting.”

All the action from Ystrad Mynach and Cardiff Arms Park will be available to watch live and for free globally on RugbyPass TV.

Sunday, July 14th

17:30 BST (GMT+1) – USA v Canada, Ystrad Mynach – WATCH LIVE HERE

Friday, July 19th

17:30 BST – England v Canada, Cardiff Arms Park – WATCH LIVE HERE

20:00 BST – Wales v USA, Cardiff Arms Park – WATCH LIVE HERE

Wednesday, July 24th

17:30 BST – England v USA, Cardiff Arms Park – WATCH LIVE HERE

20:00 BST – Wales v Canada, Cardiff Arms Park – WATCH LIVE HERE

