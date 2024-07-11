Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
25 - 30
FT
52 - 12
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Today
22:30
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
13:00
Tomorrow
18:30
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:45
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:55
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
England Women'sFrance Women's

Les Bleuettes expect tough crunch vs England after 74-0 win in April

By Willy Billiard
France U20 féminines à Parme. Photo : France Rugby

“A Crunch is always a special experience,” says Kelly Arbey, France’s winger/full-back. She knows this well, as the last Crunch she experienced with the women’s U20s was in Rouen on April 20th.

ADVERTISEMENT

On that day, Les Bleuettes dominated the Roses 74-0, with Arbey scoring a hat-trick.

It was not only France’s biggest win in this fixture but also the worst defeat ever suffered by an English women’s team.

The next meeting between France and England will be in Parma on Sunday, July 14th, marking the conclusion of the inaugural Six Nations Women’s Summer Series.

“This Crunch will be nothing like the first one,” warns France’s number eight, Marie Morland. “Their team has changed. We’re not expecting the same game at all. We’re not going to refer to the previous game because the context and the teams are different.

“These girls are in a fierce state of mind, always together, always giving their best. We can’t afford not to be at our highest level.”

“The first team we played was very strong physically,” comments Kelly Arbey (19, two caps). “At times, we were even a little surprised by their play, whether in the scrum or lineout. The game was often challenging.

“These are girls who are hard to break down, who look for impact. We’ll have to work hard and manage them well. There is a lot at stake for us, but also for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Avenging painful France defeat would cap phenomenal season for Steph Else

If there was a blot on Steph Else’s pristine 2023-24 copybook, then it came on a chastening April evening in Rouen. She is confident England can gain revenge when they meet France in Parma on Sunday.

Read Now

Captain Zoé Jean will be on hand to keep her team’s feet on the ground should they expect an easy game.

“For me, the scoreline in Rouen doesn’t really reflect what happened on the pitch,” she admits. “We won by a large margin, but it was a very tough, hard-fought game with a lot of contact. We’re up against some tough opposition, and they’re going to come at us really hard.

“It’s a blow to the ego to lose like that, and we’ll have to be very wary of them.”

“You could see that as soon as England felt they were in danger, they pushed forward and moved quickly,” adds coach Caroline Suné.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite comfortable wins over Wales (57-12) and Scotland (67-10), France feels that the road to victory was a chaotic one.

“The first 20 minutes against Scotland were a bit complicated in a game where we were slightly dominated at the start because we were taken by surprise,” observes Arbey. “We weren’t ready to play in that kind of weather, maybe not ready to play against a team that played a bit like us, where they played with the ball a lot, and we weren’t used to that style of play.

“Usually, these girls are better in midfield and come out to fight. But here, we had a team that played with a lot of possession and speed, and we weren’t prepared for that.”

Nevertheless, France’s U20 women remain as motivated as ever. And while they won’t be expecting the fireworks of Rouen on Sunday, they’ll be happy with a win at the end of this inaugural edition of the Women’s Summer Series.

“We are desperate for this win, to be the first ever. That’s what the coaches are telling us, and that’s what we’re thinking about. It’s important to show today that we are girls and that women’s rugby is moving forward, that we are capable of winning big and playing big games,” insists Arbey.

Recommended

What to watch in women’s rugby: Quad Series to showcase rising stars

‘There’s boy Wallaroos’: The ‘special’ growth of women’s rugby in Australia

INTERVIEW

Reneeqa Bonner preparing for last dance with England U20s

EXCLUSIVE

Why France are the team to beat at Six Nations U20 Women's Summer Series

ANALYSIS

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland provide crucial update amid fears of extensive injury list

2

‘There’s boy Wallaroos’: The ‘special’ growth of women’s rugby in Australia

3

Wallaroos winger reflects on ‘unbelievable’ record-equalling 4 try haul

4

Avenging painful France defeat would cap phenomenal season for Steph Else

5

What to watch in women’s rugby: Quad Series to showcase rising stars

6

Les U20 féminines françaises, l’équipe à battre sur le U20 Summer Series

7

Les Bleuettes expect tough crunch vs England after 74-0 win in April

8

Après avoir gagné 74-0 en avril, les Bleuettes s’attendent à un Crunch difficile

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Both coaches have issues to resolve as South Africa and Ireland prepare to clash again in Durban.

FEATURE

How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

The Springbok supremo is exploring ways to develop his power-laden bench further.

FEATURE

French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home

Melvyn's Jaminet's ill-advised social media posts and two players arrested for sexual assault have rocked France's summer tour

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Senzo Cicero 6 minutes ago
Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Springbok attack fell apart after bomb squad arrived, horribly disjointed, easy turnovers for Irish defense. They lost momentum and control over the game and it nearly cost them. That will improve over time. Not sure Durban is the right place to be expansive, expect a lot of kicking with Murray on the pitch as well. Irish seem happy enough just surviving in the contest as long as possible and try and nick a win at the death.. works for Munster anyways.

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 22 minutes ago
How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

The real reason why the bomb squad is so successful for the boks is because they are able to field two sets of forwards that are indistinguishable in terms of ability. Not second stringers. All of them first stringers. Interchangeable. And that’s that. Any team in the world who had that would do the same thing.

5 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hours ago
Why decision-making must stay with the referee on the field, not the person in a room

The best way to fix it is to put in place mechanisms that ensure cheating does not pay. This is possible, but would require WR to think bigger.

29 Go to comments
A
Anthony 2 hours ago
Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

Who remembers Gavin Hastings horror kick from in front of the posts way back . We all have off days. D,mak and Marcus as well . The other 14 can knock on , give penalties , but the kickers get it in the neck if they miss . Marcus will be one of the England greats in time . Wilkinson took time to be as great as he was. This is a new England era and evolving. Keep the faith .

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Pollard had a poor game. He’ll be better. The boks had lapses in defence in the second half in particular that they will not be happy about. Those two things firing on Saturday - a long day at the office for Ireland who looked nowhere in the first half. The boks pulled off an unpolished version of the plan at Loftus. Attempt 2 will be better.

6 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

Would be an all-timer achievement if Ireland can get the win. We’d been very lucky in that run of 17 wins to not be affected by key injuries and with the rub of the green in certain games. Boks will obviously back themselves after last week but Ireland have rarely lost two on the bounce under Farrell. Sets it up brilliantly.

7 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 3 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

A really good team, Smart move getting Beirne to flank. Gives them an extra jumper and plenty of pace and power to combat the Boks. Expect O’Mahony to give colossal impact off the bench against the bomb squad but Ireland a bit light on quality in the reserves. Reckon SA will have the edge there. Ireland will also miss the go forward Aki gives them in midfield but Henshaw has plenty of power and some silky skills to match.

7 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

It really is such a shame Ireland are down so many key players. If they can get a result against SA it’ll be a monumental achievement. Realistically I think if they can keep the loss to one score it’ll be a good outcome for them.

7 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
Northampton Saints unveil new club crest

i like it

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 4 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Excellent effort at click bait. Putting captain Sh1t McCaw in the same category as POM or real McCaw is nonsense ofcourse.

7 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 4 hours ago
How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

They just don’t grow them strong enough or big enough in Ireland. That’s why overseas Players are invariably their strongest players. Perhaps we should be playing weight and height defined teams. We are the best under 105 kgs and one meter 85cm.

5 Go to comments
J
John 5 hours ago
French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home

Given that one of French rugby’s biggest benefactors is Mohed Altrad, from Syria, I’m sure most rugby fans appreciate what immigrants contribute. Not only does he own Montpellier and is the main shirt sponsor for the national team, but he employs something like 20,000 French people. Yes, there is good and bad in every race and creed, but let’s start giving the other side of the story.

4 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 5 hours ago
Why decision-making must stay with the referee on the field, not the person in a room

Excellent article, Nick. Could not agree more that …”Understanding the flow of a sporting contest is a fluid, dynamic process, and it is best understood by the person in the thick of the action” The referee must not be ruled by the TMO. The latter has his place, and that is to assist the referee.

29 Go to comments
R
Rory 5 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

In short, silver medal level cheats, gold to NZ

7 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home

decent article - I do worry though that it can be all too easy to juxtapose the image of the traditional white (racist) rugby player with that of the modern, cosmopolitan sportsman who (like Dupont) distances himself from racism and openly espouses progressive (eg. pro-LGBT) stances. Modern liberal cosmopolitanism has taken a kicking globally in recent years, in part because its values are very rarely given positive justification, and so their constant re-affirmation can come across as performative and deeply patronising. In large part though, the reaction has been driven by the recognition that racial violence is by no means the unique property of the right. For many Arabs racial violence is not a question of whether or not Jaminet might headbutt them, but whether or not western states will continue bombing their schools and hospitals. The alliance between rugby and global capitalism, the willingness to accept investment from the US and Israel, and the close association of the RFU with the British militiary, are much more problematic than one video a player made while drunk.

4 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 5 hours ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

Noah is getting his chance to get settled under Schmidt, as I see he has been retained for the second Wales game. He looks small, but I see he stands at 1.8m and weighs 89 kgs. Ben Donaldson looks bigger, but only is marginally taller at 1,84m and lighter at 84 kgs. Tom Lynagh is the smallest of the three, at 1.78m and 83 kgs. But at only 21, he may well end up significantly heavier. Gone for now, Carter Gordon is 1.89m and 93 kgs. Ofc, height and weight are not so significant for a ten, but it is a useful point of difference. For example, Handre Pollard at 1.89m and 98 kgs is just that bit more robust carrying into contact and in the tackle. As you say, Nick, Noah is our best goal kicker. But he does need to read the game better to cement his place, react to the full gambit of opportunities around him. In these sub Top Five contests, Australia has a potent backline, capable of carving up any opposition.

79 Go to comments
e
etienne 6 hours ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

Its so Comical watching all your kiwi having a hissy fit and poping vains in your heads

41 Go to comments
F
Flankly 6 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

“they were able to slow the Springboks down at the breakdown  in a semi-legal fashion.” Story of the game last Saturday.

7 Go to comments
f
finn 6 hours ago
French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home

“rugby is the sport of _la France profonde_, unchanging France, the country of pastis and pétanque.” would pétanque not be the sport of the country of pétanque? 😜

4 Go to comments
F
Flankly 6 hours ago
How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

Nice piece, Jon. Thanks.

5 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second Test
Search