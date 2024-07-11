Select Edition

New Zealand Women's

Black Fern Kaipo Olsen-Baker hoping history repeats against Wallaroos

By Adam Julian
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 11: Kaipo Olsen-Baker of New Zealand in action during the 2024 Pacific Four Series match between New Zealand Black Ferns and USA at FMG Stadium Waikato on May 11, 2024 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Kaipo Olsen-Baker appeared to be a certainty for Women’s Rugby World Cup selection in 2022 until the barnstorming loose forward succumbed to a foot injury.

On her Test debut against Australia in Tauranga, during that year’s Pacific Four Series, she showed her considerable potential by scoring a try when the score was 10-10.

Having burst 20 metres off the back of the scrum, Olsen-Baker cast aside several defenders to complete an electrifying score in torrential rain.

“To this day I think about that try and go, ‘Wow’. I’d never played in weather like that before. I was drenched, my clothes making me even heavier than I am,” Olsen-Baker laughed.

“I don’t think too much when I play. I observe what’s in front of me and react instinctively. I wouldn’t have scored that try without the support of my teammates.

“They allowed me to play with confidence.”

The Black Ferns won the match 23-10 with Olsen-Baker named player of the match. It was the first of a dozen victories for the team in the calendar year of 2022.

In May, Olsen-Baker was back to torment Australia – 27 carries and nine tackles were part of her powerhouse contribution to a 67-19 win over the Wallaroos to conclude the Pacific Four Series.

“Kaipo Olsen-Baker’s stocks surely surged as she started at No.8,” the New Zealand Hearld acclaimed. “Olsen-Baker dominated the game through the middle and was a force off the back of attacking scrums, scoring the opening try of the game and setting up others.”

“That was a special Test because of the growing connection between the girls throughout Pac-Four, but also my family drove eight hours from Gisborne to be in the stands for the game which is really emotional,” Olsen-Baker said.

“Australia is a really good side. They’ve got attacking threats all over the park. We expect them to come out fizzing this Sunday.”

Women's Internationals
Australia Women's
00:00
14 Jul 24
New Zealand Women's
All Stats and Data

The Wallaroos host the Black Ferns in a one-off Laurie O’Reilly Cup Test in Ballymore, Brisbane. Australia thrashed Fijiana 64-5 at Allianz Stadium last Saturday with Desiree Miller crossing for four tries to become the first Wallaroo since Ruan Sims against South Africa in 2006 to accomplish that feat.

The Black Ferns have never lost in 26 internationals against Australia but are seeking more consistent ruthlessness.

The Pacific Four Series didn’t yield the expected silverware after the shock 22-19 loss to Canada in Christchurch. Olsen-Baker came off the replacements’ bench that evening and made 16 determined carries in defeat.

“That was a very tough game that forced us back to the drawing board and forced us to address when we needed to improve,” Olsen-Baker said.

“The coaches told us to play more freely, see the space and go for it whether that be kicking, passing or running. We needed to better nail our basics and set pieces too.

“It’s an unusual position being on the sidelines and not being able to make an impact. You see things you think you can improve, and the pressure builds. When I got on, I just wanted to bring it.”

Olsen-Baker certainly brought it in 2023. Following a solid Super Rugby Aupiki campaign for the Hurricanes Poua, she was imperious for Manawat? who beat every team en route to the Farah Palmer Cup final, which they narrowly lost to Northland.

Olsen-Baker was nominated for FPC Player of the Year and topped the charts for most carries (113), most defenders beaten (69) and most offloads (26).

Seeking a “different challenge” and “new environment” she shifted to Matat? ahead of this year’s Super Rugby Aupiki.

Olsen-Baker ranked in the top 10 for carries (59), defenders beaten (19), metres gained (286) and offloads (9) as she stormed her way back into the Black Ferns set-up. She duly returned to Test rugby in the 57-5 drubbing of USA in May.

Olsen-Baker initially burst onto the scene in 2019 making the Manawatu Cyclones out of Manakura, the current national secondary schools girls champions.

Her family hails from Rangitukia, north of Tikitiki on the East Coast. Olsen-Baker believes she’s related to rugby royalty.

“I think I’m a distant relation to George Nepia,” she said. “Everyone says that up the Coast but I’m pretty sure it’s legit. The park, the church, the school. It’s special, the whole George Nepia thing. I know he means a lot.”

