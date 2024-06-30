Black Ferns find reinforcements for O'Reilly Cup squad

The Black Ferns have named some reinforcements in their squad for the O’Reilly Cup sequel on July 14 in Brisbane.

The team ran home to a 67-19 win over their Australian rivals in the opening Cup fixture back on May 25 on Auckland’s North Shore, and are well-placed to make it a clean sweep across the ditch.

An ankle injury to co-captain Kennedy Simon places a dent in the squad, but the return to health of Lucy Jenkins helps buffer that. World Cup-winning look Chelsea Bremner also returns to lend some more experience to the side, as does prop Phillipa Love.

Atlanta Lolohea and Mia Anderson have been named and will seek their first run for the team, with the latter profiting from the absence of Simon.

“We wanted to see consistency within our squad to prepare to face Australia, but also wanted to ensure those who missed out on the Pacific Four Series had their opportunity to put their best foot forward,” Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting said.

“We have a few injuries, but we have a competitive group of w?hine who are eager to step up and take ownership of the chance they are given.

“We know that Australia will be continuing to adapt and improve with their new coaching group. We expect they will be well supported by their wh?nau and fans to deliver a strong performance in Brisbane. We are excited for that challenge and provides us with another Test to prepare ahead of our England Test and WXV1 tournament.”

Black Ferns O’Reilly Cup squad

Loosehead Props

Aldora Itunu (32, Blues, Auckland, 26)

Chryss Viliko (23, Blues, Auckland, 5)

Phillipa Love (34, Matat?, Canterbury, 27)

Hookers

Atlanta Lolohea (21, Matat?, Canterbury, new cap)

Georgia Ponsonby (24, Matat?, Canterbury, 23)

Luka Connor (27, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, 23)

Tighthead props

Amy Rule (23, Matat?, Canterbury, 22)

Tanya Kalounivale (25, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 13)

Locks

Alana Bremner (27, Matat?, Canterbury, 20)

Chelsea Bremner (29, Chiefs Manawa, Canterbury, 18)

Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (21, Blues, Auckland, 2)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (22, Blues, Auckland, 24)

Loose Forwards

Kaipo Olsen-Baker (22, Matat?, Manawat?, 5)

Layla Sae (23, Hurricanes Poua, 6)

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (22, Blues, Auckland, 21)

Lucy Jenkins (23, Matat?, Canterbury, 6)

Mia Anderson (22, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, new cap)

Halfbacks

Iritana Hohaia (24, Hurricanes Poua, Taranaki, 9)

Maia Joseph (22, Matat?, Otago, 3)

First Five-Eighths

Hannah King (20, Hurricanes Poua, Canterbury, 2)

Ruahei Demant (29, Blues, Auckland, 36)

Midfield

Amy du Plessis (24, Matat?, Canterbury, 17)

Grace Steinmetz (26, Chiefs Manawa, Canterbury, 3)

Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (20, Blues, Auckland, 16)

Monica Tagoai (25, Hurricanes Poua, Wellington, 2)

Outside backs

Katelyn Vahakoolo (24, Blues, Auckland, 9)

Mererangi Paul (25, Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau, 8)

Patricia Maliepo (21, Blues, Auckland, 9)

Renee Holmes (24, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 17)

Ruby Tui (32, Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau, 15)