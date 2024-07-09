Wallaroos winger reflects on ‘unbelievable’ record-equalling 4 try haul

Winger Desiree Miller ran into the history books on Saturday by joining an exclusive try scoring club that now only has two members. Miller became just the second Wallaroo to score four tries in one Test, which has only been done once before by Ruan Sims.

Sims became the first Australian woman to achieve that try-scoring feat back in 2006 against South Africa, and the record has remained untouched for almost 20 years. But the dual international was almost dethroned last weekend.

The Wallaroos had their backs up against the ropes about 13 minutes into their clash with Fijiana at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium. Australia had dominated possession but Fiji struck within 30 seconds of their first real chance in their opponent’s half.

When the Aussies needed a hero, Miller stood up and took on the responsibility. The No. 11, who stands at about 167cm tall or just a bit under 5”5, quickly scored two tries by dancing around defenders with quick feet and sheer pace.

Miller completed a first-half hat-trick with another effort about 10 minutes before the half-time break. The Aussie benefited from some skilful play and quick hands early in the second term to equal Sims’ record of four tries in one Test.

“I got my first one two games ago so to come away with four now is just unbelievable and I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Miller told a reporter from each of RugbyPass, Rugby.com.au and the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Couldn’t get that fifth one which is fine because I thought we all played well and we ended up finishing on that (with) more tries so perfect finish I guess.

“I had no idea,” she added, when asked about Sims’ record.

“I got to the end of the game and everyone was coming up like, ‘One more and you would’ve broken the record!’

“You just don’t even think about it. In the game you’re just thinking about your next move and what you can do for the team… just great I could ever match that.”



Thousands at the popular Sydney sports venue oohed and aahed for the final 20 or so minutes of the match as Miller came close to potentially adding a fifth. There was one noticeable, lone-range break down the left edge but it didn’t end in points.

While the 22-year-old wasn’t able to break the record, it doesn’t take away from what she achieved. Miller only picked up the sport during quarantine and has clearly thrived in a team that continues to build towards a brighter tomorrow.

“I guess it’s really hard when you’re on the go and you’re trying to get that next thing, your next goal,” Miller reflected.

“I have recently taken a step back and realised how far I’ve come. It’s almost emotional seeing the hard work I’ve put in and the people have supported me and helped me get to where I am.

“It’s amazing. Take a step back to appreciate it all but it also gives me that motivation to keep moving forward and creating new goals and reaching them.”

On the back of Miller’s efforts, the Wallaroos notched up their first win of the yar by beating Fijiana 64-5. It was a memorable night as the Aussies did the double with the Wallabies also getting a heavily sought-after win over Wales as part of the double header.

For the women in gold, it’s their first win under coach Jo Yapp. There were some lessons to be learnt during an educational run in World Rugby’s Pacific Four Series but the Wallaroos showed real character to bounce back in that manner.

“That was one big thing we’ve been focusing for the last 10 days, energy and getting around each other and appreciating the little one percenters.

“I guess that definitely helps with our momentum and energy and staying animated with each other… that is something that Jo has been trying to build and you can see we’re gelling, getting more continuity and I feel like that is a good build up for the next 15 months with that World Cup at the end of it.

“I guess we just build from here,” she added, when asked about this weekend’s clash with New Zealand in Brisbane.

“Obviously, New Zealand play a different game and (are) really tough; always put out a physical, fast moving game.

“I think if we take our confidence and our strengths from this game and work o those little 1 per cent efforts that need improvement, we’ll put up a good stint against New Zealand and hopefully we can hold them out.”