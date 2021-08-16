'We are a bit thin' - Springboks confirm a fifth back row injury concern

9:06am, 16 August 2021

The Springboks are starting to look a little thin in the loose forward department after another player joined their expanding injury list.

On Monday, Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids confirmed that Marco van Staden suffered a knock in his team’s 32-12 win over Argentina in their 2021 Rugby Championship opener in Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Boks are currently without stalwarts like Duane Vermeulen (ankle) and Pieter-Steph du Toit (shoulder), while Toulouse utility forward Rynhardt Elstadt is also battling a knee injury.

The Springboks have brought in Jean-Luc du Preez on Sunday to bolster their loose forward stocks. However, Davids revealed that the Sale Sharks star is still recovering from a knee injury.

“We are a bit thin in terms of scrumhalves and loose forwards – a couple of guys are struggling there with injuries,” said Davids.

“That is why a guy like Jaden Hendrikse came in and also a guy like Jean-Luc coming in at loose forward.

“Marco got injured in the last action of the game. There are also other loose forwards that are injured like Rynhardt Elstadt.”

Davids added: “Players like Herschel Jantjies [hip pointer niggle] and Faf de Klerk [muscle strain] are still out injured and hopefully they will be ready for matches on tour.

“It’s been nine weeks since Duane Vermeulen’s surgery and hopefully over the next two or three weeks, he will be ready to play.

“Jean-Luc du Preez is busy with rehab after his knee injury, so he will be ready within the next week or two.

“Elstadt is also in rehabilitation with his knee injury.”

The Springboks face the Pumas again on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. The Boks will then travel to Australasia for matches against Australia on September 12 and September 18 and then the New Zealand All Blacks on September 25 and October 2nd.