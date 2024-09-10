Northern Edition

International

Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

By Neil Fissler
Exeter's Zack Wimbush (Photo by Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Warren Gatland is preparing to draw the battle lines with England counterpart Steve Borthwick as he steps up his bid to win the race to persuade highly rated Exeter Chiefs centre Zack Wimbush to nail his colours to Wales. Hong Kong-born Wimbush, who is on apprenticeship terms at Sandy Park and celebrates his 21st birthday next month, qualifies for both Wales and England, and Gatland is very keen to fast-track him into the Welsh set-up.

The outside centre, who stands 6ft 6ins and weighs 118kgs, made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Chiefs last season after initially joining Rob Baxter’s outfit at U18 level.

Educated at Mount Kelly School In Tavistock before going to Exeter College and then Exeter University, Wimbush made his debut against Bath in the Premiership Rugby Cup in November 2022. He scored his first Gallagher Premiership try against Newcastle Falcons last March and has been tipped as a future star, which is why Gatland is making such an effort to secure his Test-level services.

Wimbush, whose parents are both PE teachers and his grandfather is from Wales, has also played for his University at inside centre. He now looks set to follow back-rower Ross Vintcent, who was fast-tracked by Italy, and winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who choose Borthwick’s Enland over Gatland’s Wales earlier this year, into the international arena.

Gatland is determined not to miss out again and he issued a warning to players who were torn between the two counties after missing out on Feyi-Waboso.

“Players also have to be careful that they do not make a decision that they end up regretting and prevent them from exploring other opportunities,” he wrote in the Daily Telegraph. “Once a player is capped, they are tied to that country. But, as we have seen before, some do not feature again for long periods of time.”

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 4 minutes ago
Springboks omit six of Saturday's starters from squad for Argentina

I’m surprised Cameron Hanekom hasn’t been called up. I guess it’s November for him then!

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 7 minutes ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

How’s preparations for the UrC going Jake? Do you have time to share your campfire stories?

7 Go to comments
E
Ed Pye 10 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

That's a weird take as we don't play those teams so we're not exposed to their style of play or strengths. Our insular competitions mean we only get stronger at our own style... That's the same right down the line

133 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 15 minutes ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

I wager that Mounga will be back sooner than expected. Unless someone grows a pair and selects someone new at 10, 12, 13 and 15. Lacking exciting playmakers. Your pack has done well, despite the bench, to give you ample attacking opportunity and it’s not being taken advantage of by your current crop.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 18 minutes ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

And I assume many of these in form players would be new to the AB fold?


I think with the last two Wallaby tests being inconsequential to your RC campaign, take some risks and bring in some fresh talent in your backline. Bulls some depth at 10, 12, 13 and 15. Your pack is good.

22 Go to comments
D
DP 26 minutes ago
All Blacks dared to put 'record on the line' in 'biggest game in 2025'

They will do it. It just adds that extra little bit more to a test we're already looking forward to.

2 Go to comments
D
DP 28 minutes ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Keep an eye out for the green and gold onslaught on the EOYT. I seem to recall a sold out Twickenham between the All Blacks & Boks not too long ago... 😘

18 Go to comments
S
SS 29 minutes ago
'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

English and Welsh clubs are struggling financially, but South Africa’s ability to successfully monetise rugby is highlighted.

7 Go to comments
D
DP 32 minutes ago
'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

lol! thanks for this..

7 Go to comments
j
johannes april 46 minutes ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

These 4 losses is the end result of not selecting the inform players from the super rugby competition.Wellington and the Blues as well as Chiefs forward should had greater representation.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 50 minutes ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

I don’t think we should apportion blame to the players - but I do think that Razor needs to find a fresh batch of backline players.


I made this comment yesterday:


Your biggest issues are in your backline.


9&10 - not world class. Not settled. Roigard is probably the future at 9. No one has stepped into Aaron’s shoes yet. Let hope Roigard lives up to the expectation.


Dmac has had his best games coming off the bench and playing from 15. He’s not a convincing general at 10. He’s not convinced at 10. And what does his move to France mean?


Will Jordan hasn’t proven he’s your 15. And, amazingly, you’re going to have to rely on 120+ cap BB until further notice. As well as to make up for Dmacs shortcomings at 1st receiver.

Jury still out on Ioane at 13. I don’t think he’s any good there. I think he’s been his best for you at wing.


Jordy is probably your most consistent backline player. But he’s one dimensional. He’s not a playmaker. Just a reliable big 12 - and looking tired I might add. If his stint to Leinster is still on, he could probably do with a change in scenery.


Where are your next 12 and 13 superstars? Where are your Umaga’s, Nonus and your Sonny Bills?


Sevu Reece was poor. On defence in particular. Clarke was missed I guess. But Tele’a also looked at sea. Apart from maybe Clarke, your wings do not strike fear in anyone as they once did. Jordan looked average.


And I’m not seeing any new, exciting young players coming through. No demonstrable depth in your backline stocks. From 10 - 15. It’s foster 2.0 and it’s nothing like the attacking force it once was.


They just send the ball to the wing. Looking very lateral. Your forwards seem to be making more line breaks these days.

Your pack is looking good. I actually wonder if your coaches are focusing on the pack at the expense of the backline? All the talk has been about your pack, your world class back three, your front row. Despite turnover in your second row, your pack has mostly delivered. Albeit your pack depth and bench isn’t exceptional.


But your backline is well below your own par. Thats why you’re not scoring points in the last 20, and putting other teams away.

In bygone eras, your backline would easily put on 2 or more tries in the last 20 exploiting gaps found from thin air. And with all that experience in your backs from 12 - 15, you can’t tell me they need to be coached on how to attack?


Your pack turned over so many rucks - and none of those opportunities converted into counter attacking tries.

I’d start selecting youngsters across the backline and start bleeding them in. You might lose a few games taking some risks in your backline. But you might lose them anyway being conservative with your selections.


Again. Your pack is solid and it’s your pack that kept you close to the boks. A good platform for a good backline and some fresh attacking talent.

44 Go to comments
F
Flankly 56 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

😀

266 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 59 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

According to SA Rugby, 120kg.


Damnit Google/Wikipedia. Can’t trust nuthin you say!


Cameron could put on another 10 kilos? 5 in each pec.

266 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

I believe the height, but I thought that Jasper was more like 120kg.

266 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Naas was very good at distributing the ball if a defender was closer to him than his foot was to the ball to make a kick.

266 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

You keep changing the words I have said to argue a point I am not trying to make.


I did not say "nothing" between the teams, I said "not much". If there was a lot between the teams it would be 57-0.


The ABs also used two very different teams with different game plans with two different benches and still only lost by 6. Doesn't that just prove the point? Anyway don't reply. One of those SA fans that is weirdly bent out of shape that you keep winning and people refuse to worship you.

44 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Honestly, that would help a little.

266 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

And whether the interweb can believed, I was astounded to learn that Cameron and Jasper share the same proportions. 1,9m 110Kg. Another unit although look me much more athletic on the park.

266 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

Only one stat that matters at the end of the day yes?. Nz was beaten by two different Springbok teams playing two different gameplans with two different benches and you want to say nothing in it between the teams? Lets wait untill after the France and Ireland tests to really see where Nz are at. I really hope Nz will beat Ireland again but you know they are a very good team.

44 Go to comments
W
Willardi 1 hour ago
'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

I might save this piece and remind Goode when the Aussies wallop the Lions next year. Great leaders can bring out the best in an average team. The converse is of course true. Farrell is an average coach with great players. Wales are rebuilding and Ireland and Scotland are ageing. I’m not sure the Lions can rely on England. Goode will eat his words- for sure.

7 Go to comments
