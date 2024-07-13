Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
52 - 12
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
LIVE
41'
Cancelled
 
U20
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
International

Warren Gatland makes public promise after Wales' loss to Australia

By PA
Wales' coach Warren Gatland speaks after the second Test rugby union match between Australia and Wales in Melbourne on July 13, 2024. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Warren Gatland accepts that Wales must “learn some tough lessons” after suffering a ninth successive Test match defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Wales boss Gatland insists the future is bright for his team on a long road to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

The Wallabies’ 36-28 victory in Melbourne secured a 2-0 series win and means that Wales have still not won a Test match since last year’s World Cup.

Video Spacer

Beauden Barrett talks through his game-changing performance against England | Steinlager Series

Video Spacer

Beauden Barrett talks through his game-changing performance against England | Steinlager Series

It was a 15th defeat in 21 Tests since Gatland returned for a second stint as head coach, and Wales are now just one more loss away from equalling their record run of 10 Tests in 2002 and 2003.

“The frustrating thing for me was how hard we worked for our points, and just how easy we conceded points,” Gatland said.

“They are probably a little bit more streetwise than we are, but I can’t question the effort and how hard the players worked. We were just a little bit naive in a few things and not accurate enough.

Fixture
Internationals
Australia
36 - 28
Full-time
Wales
All Stats and Data

“We have got to learn some tough lessons. Test match rugby is about being accurate in those big moments, and that is where we need to improve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am confident that this team is going to be a really good team. I can see signs out there that we are in games where we are pressurising opposition teams. We will continue to keep working hard.

“I am really excited by this group, and I can promise you this is going to be a really good team.

“I have been clear all along that we probably need to go through a little bit of pain while we are in that process of those players getting some more experience.”

Gatland, meanwhile, paid tribute to captain Dewi Lake, who scored two of Wales’ four tries and delivered another outstanding display.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has been awesome,” Gatland added. “He has been brilliant in terms of how he has led the boys on and off the field.

“He is a winner and very competitive. We have got lots of things to learn, but they have been a fantastic group.”

The Wallabies, unbeaten against Wales in Australia since 1969, prevailed through tries from wing Filipo Daugunu (two), scrum-half Jake Gordon and prop Allan Alaalatoa.

Wales matched their opponents for long periods, though, as Lake claimed a double, while there were also tries for wings Liam Williams and Rio Dyer. Fly-half Ben Thomas kicked three conversions and Sam Costelow one.

But Noah Lolesio’s goalkicking made the difference as his 13-point haul thwarted Wales, and Ben Donaldson added a late three-pointer.

“Losing is always a bitter pill to swallow, especially when you put such hard work in to get back in the game,” Lake told Sky Sports.

“We didn’t help ourselves going too far down and giving ourselves a mountain to climb. The boys dug deep, but it feels like the same message of just taking our opportunities.

“We are learning quickly, but those little opportunities we are missing we have to take. We have got that never-say-die attitude, it is just those little inaccuracies that are costing us.”

Related

Wales player ratings vs Australia | July Series 2nd Test

Wales player ratings: Joe Schmidt's Australia delivered an all action performance to edge out Wales 36-28 in a closely contested showdown at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Read Now

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

2

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

3

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

4

Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

5

Ireland's new plan to shutdown Springboks attack

6

How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

7

England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

8

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

FEATURE

Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Both coaches have issues to resolve as South Africa and Ireland prepare to clash again in Durban.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GrahamVF 33 minutes ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

33 minutes in Ireland are going to go for unvontested scrums.

33 Go to comments
J
John 41 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: A big week for Stuart Hogg

Has he scheduled time to beat / stalk his ex-wife?

2 Go to comments
J
John 46 minutes ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Wales | July series second Test

Writing a comment b/c no one seems to care

1 Go to comments
J
John 55 minutes ago
Marcus Smith partly blames himself for England loss to NZ

ENG faded in the last 20 min….They need more depth and a 2nd Itoje

6 Go to comments
p
peter 57 minutes ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

so how do you actually watch the game…

6 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 1 hours ago
Wales player ratings vs Australia | July Series 2nd Test

Realistically, which Wales players are currently in contention for Lions selection? Perplexing that Italy were largely able to turn their 6N fortunes around after a pretty poor WC, but Wales over the same period seem to have gotten worse. Happy that Aus get a couple of wins - as lord knows they needed it too, but Welsh Rugby really is in a dark place atm.

1 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Really good effort by ENG but the lack of depth shows…They need a 2nd Itoje. Marcus saved their ass(ets) a couple of time in the game

26 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 1 hours ago
Marcus Smith partly blames himself for England loss to NZ

I mean this with all respect, but that second half performance until Beauden came on was probably one of the most uninspiring AB performances I think I’ve ever seen, which makes England’s inability to put any points on them in the same period even more frustrating. I’m reading a lot of criticism of Itoje for the costly penalties he gave away, but the bottom line is those penalties occurred in or around the England 22 and it was because England kept gifting the ball back which allowed the ABs to get in Englands half of the pitch. Going to take a few days to extract any positives from this tour, but I think what’s key is relatively, this is a very inexperienced England team compared to the ABs team that beat them. There’s clearly some great players in this AB team, but I think Robertson is a going to have his work cut out figuring out who goes where. For England, I think I’d start by looking at Borthwick’s bench selection and ask some honest questions as to whether there were any other players left at home who might have contributed more had they been given the opportunity. I can’t for the life of me understand why T. Curry was on the bench twice given he’s returning from injury. Why not give his brother Ben a run out given their nearly identical attributes?

6 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
Marcus Smith partly blames himself for England loss to NZ

A few mistakes but lunacy to keep kicking grubbers to Beauden Barrett for a net gain of about -200m. I cant recall if it was Marcus or Fin Smith doing it, it may have been Fin. It looked like a planned tactic at that point, but someone must abandon it when its backfiring. Martin made a major mistake which seemed to affect him for the remaining minutes.

6 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

We can just be thankful the series wasn’t against SA or Ireland. I don’t think either of those teams would be quaking in their boots at taking on the likes of Taylor, Christie, Perofeta, Finau or Ioane. A few more selections on form would not go amiss before travelling to Africa.

26 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 3 hours ago
Springboks warned as Ireland rediscover their 'edge'

Fraternal rugby greetings to the Irish team and their supporters. Thank you for coming to South Africa - you are very welcome. Good luck for the game and regardless of the outcome may it be a great game and may the best team win. Looking forward to renewed friendly rivalry.,

34 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

The ABs continue to give Razor & his coaches excellent on-field data that is vital for development as a squad, a coaching team, & for personal growth. And as the two-test-match losing opponent is the formidable English team, the data is high level. Far better than if we’d have played say Japan or even, Wales. I wish Razor well for the last of three tests that the current squad was selected for, versus Fiji in San Diego. I expect Fiji will come out hissing so we need to be on our toes. They won’t be a pushover by any means. After that, I look forward to the naming of the TRC squad. Exciting times ahead.

5 Go to comments
J
Jon 3 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

Brilliant rugby from the All Blacks. Kudos to England from bringing it this series, big surprise(not as big as how good the ABs were though).

5 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Not sure quite such low scores warranted. 1. Fin Baxter – 6 That was a Dalton clean that accidently knocked that ball out. Not the tackle.

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Good old fashioned test series that these two pretty new teams will benefit from. Ratima, DMac, Jordie, BB a much better combo than when Christie and Perofeta were on. Christie so slow and predictable, Ratima crisp and quick. BB with great skills and decision making, he's the 15 DMac needs. DMac still our best goalkicker and some telling moments. Taylor's throwing a real worry again, we need to make more use of Vaa'i too.

26 Go to comments
M
Megatron 4 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Finau should be a 2, he did exactly what he did in the last game (including the SRF) absolutely nothing. Don’t know what Robertson sees in him.

26 Go to comments
f
fred 4 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

BEAUDY was the father,the son and the Holy Ghost,superb cameo. He must get more time from now on surely. Everyone else were far too slow in movement and awareness. I prescribe intravenous vitamins and more variation in play.

26 Go to comments
S
Shayne 5 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Typical rugby pass bullshit! Cody Taylor was outstanding at hooker, do not deny the quality of Itoji! McKenzie was way better but a solid 7….9.5? Give back you chiefs card bro! Re-inforces the idea rugby pass is a joke to be fair

26 Go to comments
T
Toaster 5 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Right ..DMck a 9.5 Good Lord that is terrible He was a 6 and struggled to dictate the play unlike Smith Ardie shouldered the carries and was brilliant Finau has been a big disappointment so far Papalii tackles but needs to offer more Locks average and Codie had another poor game Reece a shocker Move Telea to the right as that suits him Bring Clarke in for now Beauden Barrett…enough said Two fantastic impacts in the series

26 Go to comments
O
Owen 5 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Geez, other than a few moments the All Blacks looked very ordinary right up until BB and the other reserves came on. No strong carries or big hits, clearances regularly getting just a few meters, knock-ons, bad lineouts, boring play with no execution. England were great, but if they would just held onto the ball instead of kicking it when approaching the try line they'd probably have grabbed a few. I hope the ABs give Aumua/Sititi/Procter/Tosi a go now, they need some players that can break tackles rather than fall over as soon as someone touches them. DMac 9.5? He played OK but easily outplayed by his opposite, some beer goggles going there.

26 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test
Search