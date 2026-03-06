Northern Edition
Six Nations

Wales player ratings vs Ireland | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Aaron Wainwright of Wales reacts after Jack Conan of Ireland (not pictured) scores a try, which is later disallowed following a TMO, review during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva Stadium on March 06, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Wales player ratings: A valiant effort against an Irish side that had to dig deep to snatch a 27-17 win, with Steve Tandy’s Wales producing a monstrous defensive performance that ended with the visitors claiming 240 tackles.

While Wales might be staring down another winless Six Nations, they showed clear improvements, specifically in their physicality and mentality, and were at one stage on the same level as Ireland.

Alex Mann was sensational yet again, with Rhys Carré scoring a staggering beauty of a try in a bruising clash that should be a benchmark for what comes next.

VIDEO

1. Rhys Carré – 9
At a loss for words with that unexpected solo run that ended in one of the best tries of the year. Rhys Carré was simply outstanding against Ireland, flattening Irish bodies with vigour and power and leaving everything out there. It is almost unexplainable how Wales depend on Carré’s energy to believe they have the means to look into the eyes of their all-time rivals. If he keeps playing like this, he will deserve to be selected as one of the best players of this year’s Six Nations.

2. Dewi Lake – 8
Monstrous performance from the Ospreys hooker. Two dominant tackles that made the ground tremble, a brilliant jackal that denied Ireland from reaching the Welsh in-goal area and an almost perfect lineout showing. Like Carré, Lake is essential to Wales, keeping the team going and working nonstop, putting his body on the line to a heroic extent. 23 successful tackles, three dominant ones and a display that tells the story of sacrifice and passion.

3. Tomas Francis – 6
Less impressive compared to his front-row mates, but still a positive performance from the experienced tighthead prop. While he did concede two scrum penalties, Francis quickly regained his composure, piling pressure on the Irish front row which broke down twice in the opening half.

4. Dafydd Jenkins – 7
One of Wales’ most solid tacklers on the night, Jenkins was a hindrance at the Irish breakdown, putting good pressure on it to the extent that Ireland had to commit more players to the task. While the Irish pack didn’t concede any lineout mistakes, the Exeter Chiefs lock’s experience was key to stopping the opposition’s driving maul from gaining momentum.

5. Ben Carter – 7
Ben Carter is quietly and steadily becoming the rightful owner of the Welsh No.5 jersey. The Dragons lock’s off-the-ball work was crucial in keeping Wales in the game, shutting down several Irish carries from close range and quickly getting back to his feet to galvanise his side’s defensive performance. Massive in the Welsh set-piece as well.

6. Alex Mann – 9
There are no words to explain the extent of Alex Mann’s defensive performance at the Aviva Stadium. Unsatiable, unbending and unyielding, the Cardiff flanker looked like an out-of-this-world presence, prowling and successfully shutting down several Irish attempts to reach the whitewash, completing more than 30 tackles and two turnovers in 80 minutes. Added a try-saving interception to his repertoire, denying what would have been Ireland’s second try at the time.

7. James Botham – 7.5
Scored the visitors’ second try and seemed to have limitless energy until the very end of the game, wrapping up the performance with 24 successful tackles. Like Ben Carter, Botham made his impact off the ball, consistently positioning himself near the ruck to prevent Jack Conan or Jamison Gibson-Park from gaining any advantage. Not as impactful as Alex Mann, but just as important as his back row partner.

8. Aaron Wainwright – 7
Came off in the 44th minute after a more than positive display at the Aviva Stadium, gaining several carrying metres while hounded by Irish tacklers and pouring all of his heart into Wales’ valiant performance.

9. Tomos Williams – 5.5
A mixed-bag evening for the experienced scrum half. Heavily involved in some of Wales’ best moments, recharging his team’s attack with good, quick ball. However, at the same time he mistimed several passes and misread the Irish defence on a few occasions, in contrast to what had happened earlier in the competition. With ten minutes remaining, Karl Dickson was sent to the sin bin, putting an end to a rather lacklustre display.

10. Dan Edwards – 6.5
Not the best of performances, but one that Dan Edwards can use as a benchmark for the future. Despite missing three tackles and conceding ground to a solid carry from Jack Conan, Edwards came to the rescue when Ireland snatched a turnover, with the fly-half rushing back to regain possession and grant a clean exit. His kicking game exposed weaknesses in the Irish backline, one of which led to Wales’ second try. Didn’t miss a single kick from the tee.

11. Josh Adams – 6.5
More involved in the game than Ellis Mee, Josh Adams had in his hands a massive chance to gift Wales another try, one that could have been decisive in the contest. The veteran wing held his own throughout the game, even when Robert Baloucoune seemed to have an edge in the one-on-one battle.

12. Joe Hawkins – 7
As with Eddie James, Hawkins’ success isn’t going to come down to raw numbers but to the way he put a lock on the Welsh defence out wide, giving the Irish runners problems as they struggled to get past the centre pairing. Alongside James, Hawkins was the third Welsh player with the most carries (10), gaining good ground on the contact line.

13. Eddie James – 7.5
If Ireland had a tough time finding space out wide, it was mostly due to Eddie James’ effort, as the centre narrowed down the opposition’s options every time they tried to play with speed. The young Scarlets operator was an all-out threat for Wales, packing some of the most brutal dominant tackles of the evening.

14. Ellis Mee – 5
Came off second best in the aerial battle, allowing Jack Stockdale to secure the ball several times. Due to Wales’ strategy, Mee didn’t have many opportunities to run with the ball, with most of his work coming as support.

15. Louis Rees-Zammit – 7
By some distance Louis Rees-Zammit’s best performance since he rejoined Wales, not only because of that excellent 50/22 but also the dynamics he injected into the attack, mainly in the opening half. However, over time he began to run out of gas and shifted his focus to his defensive duties.

Replacements

16. Ryan Elias – 7
Came on strongly and acted like a battering ram, causing problems for the Irish pack.

17. Nicky Smith – 7
Great scrummaging from the Leicester Tigers loosehead prop, gifting his side a couple of penalties.

18. Archie Griffin – 7
Like Nicky Smith, Archie Griffin’s scrum exploits were valuable for Wales when they were pushing for their second try.

19. Adam Beard – 5.5
Nothing of note to highlight beyond a few tackles.

20. Olly Cracknell – 5
Replaced Wainwright and brought strong energy, making 14 carries in less than half an hour and crossing the gain line on 70 per cent of those attempts.

21. Kieran Hardy – N/A

22. Jarrod Evans – N/A

23. Louie Hennessey – N/A
Came on with nine minutes remaining.

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments

2 Comments
J
JD 5 days ago

Good to see that Wales are on their way back. That was a very good performance.

S
SB 5 days ago

Alex Mann is playing at a very high level.

