'Ultimate team man' James Williams extends his stay at Bristol Bears

Versatile back James Williams has committed his future to Bristol Bears by signing a new deal.

Williams, who returned to PREM action in last week’s win against Northampton after two months out with injury, has become the glue in the Bears’ backline since arriving from Hartpury in 2022.

Able to play centre or fly-half, Williams has made 58 appearances for the Bears, scoring 12 tries and 141 points during his three and a half seasons with the club.

Director of Rugby, Pat Lam said: “We’re delighted that Jimmy has committed his future to the Bears. Since arriving at the Club, he has continually raised the level of his performance, and the professionalism and leadership he shows every day make a significant impact on our environment.

“Jimmy is the ultimate team man as he brings people together on and off the field. He’s exactly the type of player and person we want at the core of our squad as we continue to grow our team to challenge for trophies.”

Williams, 28, has stepped up from the Championship to become a respected Premiership player, and he cited personal growth and the desire to win silverware as two of the reasons behind his decision to stay.

“I love playing for the Bears. This club means a lot to me – the environment, the supporters, the boys I get to run out with every week,” he said.

“My game has improved massively since I joined, and that’s down to the coaching, the standards we set, and the trust we have in each other. I’m ambitious and I want to win silverware here. The belief in this group is huge, and I’m excited for what we can achieve together.”