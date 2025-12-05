Triple boost to Northampton's backline as Mitchell reaches milestone
England centre Fraser Dingwall and outside backs, George Hendy and James Ramm, have all recovered from injury to take their place in Northampton’s backline for their first-ever meeting with Pau.
Hendy and Ramm are named on the wings for Sunday’s clash in France, with George Furbank captaining the side from full-back. Meanwhile, Dingwall is partnered in midfield by Scotland’s Rory Hutchinson.
Alex Mitchell will make his 150th appearance for the club alongside fellow British and Irish Lion, Fin Smith.
Mitchell is joined in his milestone-making by Tom Pearson, who brings up a half-century of Saints appearances at openside. Josh Kemeny and Callum Chick complete the triumverate at the back of the pack.
Italy’s Danilo Fischetti is another returnee for Northampton, as he comes back into Saints’ front row at loosehead prop to join hooker Craig Wright and tighthead Trevor Davison there.
JJ Van Der Mescht stays on in the second row as Northampton travel to France and is joined there by England’s Alex Coles, who was rested for last week’s trip to Bristol.
Zimbabwean prop Cleopas Kundiona and centre Toby Thame are set to make their Champions Cup debuts from the bench.
Northampton:
15 George Furbank (c)
14 James Ramm
13 Rory Hutchinson
12 Fraser Dingwall
11 George Hendy
10 Fin Smith
9 Alex Mitchell
1 Danilo Fischetti
2 Craig Wright
3 Trevor Davison
4 Alex Coles
5 JJ Van Der Mescht
6 Josh Kemeny
7 Tom Pearson
8 Callum Chick
Replacements:
16 Robbie Smith
17 Emmanuel Iyogun
18 Cleopas Kundiona
19 Ed Prowse
20 Henry Pollock
21 Sam Graham
22 Tom James
23 Toby Thame
