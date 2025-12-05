Triple boost to Northampton's backline as Mitchell reaches milestone

England centre Fraser Dingwall and outside backs, George Hendy and James Ramm, have all recovered from injury to take their place in Northampton’s backline for their first-ever meeting with Pau.

Hendy and Ramm are named on the wings for Sunday’s clash in France, with George Furbank captaining the side from full-back. Meanwhile, Dingwall is partnered in midfield by Scotland’s Rory Hutchinson.

Alex Mitchell will make his 150th appearance for the club alongside fellow British and Irish Lion, Fin Smith.

Mitchell is joined in his milestone-making by Tom Pearson, who brings up a half-century of Saints appearances at openside. Josh Kemeny and Callum Chick complete the triumverate at the back of the pack.

Italy’s Danilo Fischetti is another returnee for Northampton, as he comes back into Saints’ front row at loosehead prop to join hooker Craig Wright and tighthead Trevor Davison there.

JJ Van Der Mescht stays on in the second row as Northampton travel to France and is joined there by England’s Alex Coles, who was rested for last week’s trip to Bristol.

Zimbabwean prop Cleopas Kundiona and centre Toby Thame are set to make their Champions Cup debuts from the bench.

Northampton:

15 George Furbank (c)

14 James Ramm

13 Rory Hutchinson

12 Fraser Dingwall

11 George Hendy

10 Fin Smith

9 Alex Mitchell

1 Danilo Fischetti

2 Craig Wright

3 Trevor Davison

4 Alex Coles

5 JJ Van Der Mescht

6 Josh Kemeny

7 Tom Pearson

8 Callum Chick

Replacements:

16 Robbie Smith

17 Emmanuel Iyogun

18 Cleopas Kundiona

19 Ed Prowse

20 Henry Pollock

21 Sam Graham

22 Tom James

23 Toby Thame