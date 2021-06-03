Townsend and Redpath named in 32-man Scotland U20s squad

3:54pm, 03 June 2021

When it comes to Scottish rugby royalty, names don’t come much loftier than Townsend and Redpath, but Sean Lineen’s Scotland U20s squad can boast both on their roster for the 2021 U20s Six Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend’s son – Christian – makes the team for a second year in a row. Townsend Junior is also a flyhalf.

The squad also includes Murray Redpath, the son of former Scotland nine Bryan Redpath and younger brother of current international Cameron. Unlike his centre playing brother, Murray takes after his father and plays scrumhalf.

“Over the last few months we have been preparing well for this tournament with a number of camps and sessions focusing on player development both on and off the pitch,” said Lineen. “Last month we had two training games against our English counterparts which were positive, they were useful exercises in game management and seeing how different combinations of players worked together.

“With just over two weeks until the opening fixture against Ireland the squad will assemble for one further training camp before we travel down to Cardiff.

“This squad have worked tirelessly over the last few months, there were some tough selection calls to make but we know that this group of players are set to play an exciting brand of rugby.”

Scotland squad for U20 Six Nations.”

Within the 32-man squad there is a split of 18 forwards and 14 backs with 21 of the 32 players supported by the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy. Of those 21, 13 are contracted academy players who train with full-time professionals at either Edinburgh Rugby or Glasgow Warriors, with more than half the squad set to take part in the 2021 FOSROC Super6 season later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland will play the opening fixture of the championship against Ireland, on Saturday 19 June (KO 2pm) followed by games against England on Friday 25 June (KO 2pm), Italy on Thursday 1 July (KO 2pm) and France on Wednesday 7 July (KO 5pm). Scotland will then conclude their tournament when they play the hosts, Wales, in the closing fixture of the championship on Tuesday 13 July (kick-off 8pm).

FORWARDS

Jamie Drummond* (Ayrshire Bulls)

Patrick Harrison* (Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby)

Duncan Hood* (Heriot’s Blues)

Tom Banatvala (Durham University)

Michael Jones* (Boroughmuir Bears)

Corey Bowker (Leeds Beckett University)

George Breese* (Stirling Wolves)

Olly Frostick (Ealing Trailfinders)

Cole Lamberton* (Watsonians Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby)

Alex Samuel* (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors) CAPATIN

Max Williamson* (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors)

Euan Ferrie (Glasgow Hawks)

Harri Morris (Southern Knights)

Rhys Tait (Southern Knights)

Ollie Leatherbarrow (Exeter University)

Rory Jackson* (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors)

Ben Muncaster* (Watsonians Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby)

Archie Smeaton (Cambridge University)

BACKS

Ethan McVicker (Melrose Rugby)

Murray Redpath (Newcastle University)

Cameron Scott* (Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby)

Euan Cunningham* (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors)

Christian Townsend* (Ayrshire Bulls)

Thomas Glendinning* (Glasgow Hawks)

Scott King* (Heriot’s Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby)

Michael Gray* (Boroughmuir Bears/Glasgow Warriors)

Elliot Gourlay (Sale Sharks)

Finlay Callaghan* (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors)

Adam Scott * (GHA)

Ollie Melville* (Boroughmuir Bears/Glasgow Warriors)

Harry Paterson* (Heriot’s Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby)

Ross McKnight* (Stirling County)