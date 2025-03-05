Three SVNS Series stars set for Reds debut as World Cup bid begins

HSBC SVNS Series stars Isabella Nasser, Teagan Levi and Khali Henwood will begin their quest to make Australia’s squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup when they run out for the Queensland Reds for the first time on Saturday.

With the showpiece event in England less than six months away, these three are among a nine-woman group of Australian sevens stars who are set to try their hand at 15s by committing to either the Reds, ACT Brumbies or NSW Waratahs.

Three-time Olympian Charlotte Caslick and World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Maddison Levi have also committed to the Reds. Tia Hinds, Bienne Terita have signed with the ACT Brumbies, while Sariah Paki has joined defending champions the NSW Waratahs.

Wallaroos coach Jo Yapp told RugbyPass at the Super Rugby Women’s launch at North Sydney Oval that jerseys are still very much up for grabs within the national squad, so it’ll be intriguing to see how these code-hoppers fare in the 15-woman game.

Nasser, Henwood and Levi will all come off the bench in Queensland’s season-opening clash away to the Fijian Drua at Churchill Park, Lautoka. Co-captains Jemma Bemrose and Ivania Wong will lead the team, with the match kicking off at 11:05 am AEST.

“It’s been fantastic to have four trials. We have picked a fit and deserving squad for this first match,” coach Andrew Fraser said in a statement.

“The hard calls to leave out some players shows both the quality of depth and competition for places that has been created over the past four months.”

Bree-Anna Browne, Tiarna Molloy and marquee recruit Eva Karpani are the three front-rowers, while Deni Ross and Tiarah Minns round out the tight five as the two locks. Bemrose, Carola Kreis and Sarah Riodan are the starting loose forwards trio.

Layne Morgan will link with New Zealand-born Wallaroo Carys Dallinger in the halves, while powerful midfielder Shalom Sauaso lines up at inside centre. Sauaso will combine with Faythe Manera in the Reds’ midfield.

Co-captain Wong, Caitlin Urwin and Lori Cramer round out the starting side as the three outside backs for this round two match.

“We’ll be leaning on Sarah’s [Riordan] physicality in a pretty hostile environment,” Fraser added.

“She’s shown in the trials she can straighten the attack and has a sneaky offload. There’s also the robust defensive part of her game.

“Eva is a world-class player. She has been a big contributor already around our group, and she’s really keen to get her seasons started on the field.

“Faythe has shown her versatility in the trials and has talents that suit this game.

“The Fijians have some seize in the pack for sure and we know how they like to attack. We’ve got to weather that and show our own skilful areas of the game. We’re keen for the challenge in every way.”

Queensland Reds to take on Fijian Drua

1 Bree-Anna Browne

2 Tiarna Molloy

3 Eva Karpani

4 Deni Ross

5 Tiarah Minns

6 Jemma Bemrose (cc)

7 Carola Kreis

8 Sarah Riordan

9 Layne Morgan

10 Carys Dallinger

11 Ivania Wong (cc)

12 Shalom Sauaso

13 Faythe Manera

14 Caitlin Urwin

15 Lori Cramer

Reserves: 16 Cristo Taufua, 17 Sky-Yvette Faimalie, 18 Jiowana Sauto, 19 Vineta Teutau, 20, Bella Nasser, 21 Nat Wright, 22 Kahli Henwood, 23 Teagan Levi