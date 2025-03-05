Will Vern Cotter succumb to second season Blues in Auckland?

The inner streak of blue steel has been a long time coming. The door of opportunity has opened invitingly, then been slammed shut on the Blues on too many occasions to mention for the Auckland faithful. Never more so than in 2022, when the Blues lost just one regular season game only to fall at the final hurdle to perennial champs, and their bête rouge et noir, the Crusaders.

A champion mentality is not easy to build. Winning games is one thing, winning championships is another altogether. After one more season of ‘close, but no cigar’ head coach Leon McDonald left for All Black pastures new, to be replaced by ‘Stern Vern’ Cotter.

Cotter had spent most of his previous playing and coaching life in France – 10 years as a player amid the tribal infighting and internecine rivalries of southwest townships; eight seasons with Clermont in the Auvergne and a couple more with Montpellier in the Hérault department as a coach, bookending a three-year stint with the Scotland national team [2014-2017].

Vern Cotter guided the Blues to the Super Rugby Pacific title in his first year at the helm (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

When he was appointed supremo of the Blues last year, Cotter was exactly the right man to supply the missing ingredient for the Cinderellas of the game in New Zealand. If the school of French rugby had taught the man with les yeux de glace anything, it was that toughness, mental and physical, was essential to survival.

“I used to think I was a reasonably physical player, but I was a baby,” Cotter said. “France was a total eye-opener for me. Every match would start with a 10-minute fight, and after that was over, you would know who was going to win the game.

“It wasn’t just a game. I learned a lot about character and defending the jersey. I enjoyed the fact that you were playing for your town and your colours. You couldn’t help but get swept away.

“The French flair – I used to laugh at that. It wasn’t true. Overlaps were created because two forward packs were generally having a good whack at each other.”

In one game he recalls punching man mountain Olivier Merle so hard the lock nicknamed Le Massif Central looked up in surprise: “He laughed… he just laughed at me.”

Cotter’s coaching philosophy was carved out of the rocky Pyrenean foothills of Lourdes as a player, and his experiences gave him an intimate knowledge of what it takes to win competitions in France. He became the first coach in Clermont history to win the Top 14’s Bouclier de Brennus in 2010, and under his watch the Stade Marcel Michelin became a fortress, with the club from the Auvergne winning a record 77 consecutive games at their home citadel over four seasons.

When took charge of the Blues, he brought a flint-hard understanding the fate of most rugby games is decided close to source: at the scrum, in the maul and the collisions close to the ruck. As his general manager at Clermont, Neil McIlroy observed: “Vern knows how central the scrum is to the way the French see the game, that it’s where it all starts for French players because in France if you lose that, you’ll likely lose the game.

“Vern will know that this emphasis on the scrum can be a negative – the French front row will be so hell-bent on dominating there that they won’t be thinking about anything else…

“If you look at Toulouse: everyone says they’re a great team that can play with the ball and move into space, but they only do it because they win collisions and have a good forward pack.”

Read between the lines of Cotter and McIlroy’s comments and extract the pith, and you will feel the vibe Stern Vern brought back with him to Auckland:

Overlaps were created because two forward packs were generally having a good whack at each other…

Vern knows how central the scrum is…if you lose that, you will likely lose the game.

Toulouse play with the ball and move into space, but only because they win collisions.

En route to Cotter’s crushing 41-13 victory over the Chiefs in the 2024 final, his new iteration of the Blues was set on rock-solid tactical foundations:

The Blues won +21 penalties at the scrum, second behind the Crusaders [+26] and ranking just ahead of the Hurricanes [+16].

The Blues were the only franchise to average over 19 minutes of active time of possession, the sole club to build over 100 rucks per game [107], and the only side to average more than 65% of lightning quick ball [0-3 seconds] from them.

The Blues stressed high quality close carries and hard cleans over the top of them: 18 pick & goes [1st], and 52 one-out drives per game [1st]. Collectively the Blues went straight up the guts of the defence 13 more times per game than the next side, the Queensland Reds.

One of the teams running closest to the Blues last year, in aspects such as scrum penalties for and post-contact metres earned off carries close to the ruck, were the Hurricanes, and the two sides met in round three of the 2025 tournament at the Cake Tin.

The fate of the game was effectively decided by a modern, updated version of Cotter’s experience in France: ‘Every match would start with a 10-minute fight, and after that was over, you would know who was going to win the game.’ At the Cake Tin the fight was a legal battle in the scrum, and after the opening 20 minutes everybody knew the Blues had won it, hands-down.

One of the curiosities of that individual victory is the Blues have the lightest front row of any of the Kiwi franchises.

In an era when 130-140kg monsters like Ethan De Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Tamaiti Williams and Pasilio Tosi are becoming the norm, the Blues’ starting tight-head prop Marcel Renata looks slightly undernourished. But make no mistake, Renata knows his trade, and he has the kind of awkward body shape which makes him a nightmare for opponents.

Xavier Numia is one of the most promising young props in the country, but he could make nothing of Renata. At the very first set-piece, the Hurricanes looked to apply the second shove, but they were under such pressure their hooker could not even scrape the ball back to the base.

The Canes want a long scrum, and an easy ‘out’ via penalty from a position close to their own goalline, but the Blues scrum does not budge one solitary inch and the ball sits stubbornly in the centre of the tunnel. Eventually, it is Numia who goes to ground first in the jaws of nutcracker.

The difficulties the Hurricanes loosehead was experiencing were only underlined by the next two set-pieces.

There was no direct reward for Renata at these two scrums, but the next reset was a Blues penalty, and four minutes later Numia left the field on a yellow card for an early tackle. For a front row used to dominating at scrum-time, a sudden reversal of fortune can come as a crushing psychological blow, one which adversely affects other parts of their game. Remember McIlroy’s words? “The French front row will be so hell-bent on dominating there that they won’t be thinking about anything else.”

Renata showed no mercy to Numia’s replacement Pouri Rakete-Stones at the very next set-piece.

Only one minute into his stint off the pine, and Rakete-Stones was back on the bench on a yellow card. There may be fewer scrums in the modern game than ever before, but the mental-emotional impact of success or failure at the set-piece filters like a slow poison into every other physical aspect of the contest. It was fitting the game was decided by scrum penalty.

The only way Rakete-Stones can establish any ascendancy is by shifting sideways first, and he is correctly pinged for stepping outside his opponent Angus Ta’avao by referee Angus Gardner.

It was fascinating to watch how Stern Vern’s charges doubled down on their dominance in one of the major physical aspects of the game by driving straight over the top in another – on the carry.

There is no urge to fling the ball along the line with gay abandon once the physical battle has been won – if you move the ball out on one play bring it back up the guts on the next. Keep pounding that rock, until it turns to powder.

The town of Lourdes at the base of the Pyrenees may be a shrine of healing waters for many, but for Cotter it was where his rugby mentality was forged – in the molten steel of village rivalries. When that steel turned blue, he brought it back to Auckland and gave the North Island franchise a hard edge they had been lacking.

The Blues will not go quietly into that good night in 2025 – far from it. Their basics, tactical and technical, are too sound for that to happen. They will be in the fight to the last, and those icy eyes will be monitoring their every move. No sophomore slump, no second season blues for these Blues, not as long as Stern Vern is in charge.