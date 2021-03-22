Western Force prop Tom Robertson says it’s a “scary” prospect taking on last season’s Super Rugby AU grand finalists back-to-back, but the team’s growing cohesion has left him feeling confident of an upset.

The Force produced their best performance of the season in last week’s 26-19 loss to the ladder-leading Reds in Queensland.

The challenge will be just as tough this Friday night when the Force take on defending champions the Brumbies in Canberra.

“It’s the two grand finalists from last season two weekends in a row, which is scary,” Robertson said.

“But it’s great to be testing yourself playing against the best teams in Australia and some of the best teams in the world.

“We came so close against the Reds and we’re confident we can get the job done this week against the Brumbies.”

The Force have now played four games together, and Robertson says the growing cohesion is evident.

“I definitely felt it myself,” Robertson said.

“We’ve got a great squad – we have so many good international players, players that have won World Cups, players that still play internationally.

“We are quite confident that if we get the cohesion together, we can beat every team in the comp.

“I think that cohesion you saw in attack on the weekend, it’s no coincidence that after a few games we are starting to get that together.

“We’re confident we’ve got the cattle, now it’s about us getting it together, and I’m pretty confident we can go all the way.”

Friday’s match will pit star Force recruit Tevita Kuridrani against his former side for the second time this season, following on from the Brumbies’ 27-11 win in Perth in round one.

Kuridrani starred for the Brumbies across nine seasons, with the powerful centre part of last year’s title success.

But after being overlooked for Wallabies selection, Kuridrani made the decision to join the Force at the end of last year.

“I’m really looking forward to playing the Brumbies in Canberra,” Kuridrani said.

“There’s been a few messages from old teammates already this week.”

