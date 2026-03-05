The Suaalii verdict on the next NRL star on brink of rugby union switch

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has laid out the welcome mat to Zac Lomax as Rugby Australia plots another cross-code raid ahead of next year’s home World Cup.

Barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court ruled Lomax could not play for the Melbourne Storm after walking out on Parramatta, the NSW State of Origin winger was spotted leaving RA headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

Lomax’s management have since confirmed the in-limbo star is again considering a move to rugby after initially wanting out of the Eels to play in the R360 competition.

Now Suaalii is on board, saying the 26-year-old has all the attributes to follow him across from the NRL and become a Wallabies star.

“I feel like Zac, he’s a special player,” Suaalii said on Thursday.

“You’ve seen what he’s done in league. If the opportunity for him to come across, I think a lot of rugby people would love for him to come across.

“I’m not sure what he’s going to do, but he can definitely play the game, I believe.”

Suaalii played one Origin game with Lomax, albeit for less than 10 minutes because Sualii was sent off for a high tackle, but he saw enough in camp to realise the former Kangaroos representative has the talent to be a success in rugby.

“I’ve played against him as well, so he has the ability to do it,” Suaalii said.

“Zac has the aerial ability, he can kick a ball, he’s strong, he’s fast. He’s a very good rugby league player.

“I’m sure if he wants to come across, he’d be a very good rugby player as well.”

With his former Sydney Roosters teammate Angus Crichton set to join the NSW Waratahs next year, Suaalii reckons having Lomax would be another boon in the escalating cross-code war.

“It’s a great thing – I’ve done it myself,” Suaalii said.

“I feel like it grows the game. League’s such a big thing in Australia that anytime anyone that comes across, I feel like it grows the rugby game as well.

“So if the opportunity does come for Zac, I feel like it’ll be a a great move.”

But not necessarily an easy move.

“I believe it’s pretty hard,” Suaalii said.

“You’ve got to learn the little details of the game. People compare it but I do believe it’s a whole different game.”

With one final sell, Suaalii believes Lomax would love the global aspect of rugby.

“The game speaks for itself,” he said.

“You get to play in different countries – England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, you know.

“In the last year and a half, I’ve been able to experience all these different countries.

“And for my parents to come across as well, that’s been a special, special thing.

“For Zac, I’m not sure that I’m the one pitching to him. I think he knows that’s what the game of rugby brings to him.

“So I’m sure it’s in the back of his mind to be able to travel the world, but it’s what he wants to do with his with his career and his decision.”