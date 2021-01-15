Leinster’s trialling of highly-rated forward Ryan Baird at blindside is set to continue, with the erstwhile lock starting in the backrow for Leinster A this weekend.

Baird, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise through Leinster’s ranks since a breakout season last year, has previously sone for Leo Cullen’s team as second row, but this will be his third formal run-out at blindside. The 6’6, 112kg Baird’s athleticism as a ball carrier has led many to project a future for the St Michael’s man as a blindside – or a ‘5.5’ that cover both positions in the mould of a Pieter Steph du Toit.

Baird has been selected alongside Seán O’Brien and Alex Soroka. Clontarf FC man Soroka has bagged three tries in last two games for the ‘A’ team.

Elsewhere, up and coming senior team star Cian Kelleher is named on the right wing. Leinster Rugby ‘A’ head coach Noel McNamara has named Jack Dunne as captain.

Leinster ‘A’ team v Ulster ‘A’
15. Max O’Reilly
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Jamie Osborne
12. Liam Turner
11. Niall Comerford
10. David Hawkshaw
9. Cormac Foley
1. Marcus Hanan
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Greg McGrath
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Jack Dunne CAPTAIN
6. Ryan Baird
7. Seán O’Brien
8. Alex Soroka

16. Lee Barron
17. Jack Boyle
18. Tom Clarkson
19. Mark Morrissey
20. Mark Hernan
21. Patrick Patterson
22. Tim Corkery
23. Chris Cosgrave

