Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
16 - 15
FT
25 - 16
FT
82 - 20
FT
27 - 20
FT
13 - 28
FT
12 - 73
FT
25 - 30
FT
52 - 12
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Today
13:00
Tomorrow
22:00
Friday
09:00
Friday
13:00
Friday
18:30
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:45
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:55
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
United Rugby Championship

'The lads don't understand the magnitude of doing things like that'

By Liam Heagney
England celebrate after scoring their match-winning try against South Afruca (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Mark Mapletoft strolled down the tunnel in Athlone late on Tuesday night quaffing a can of Coke when something much stronger would have been appropriate. He had just witnessed his team go to the well, grinding out a dogged 17-12 win over South Africa at the World Rugby U20 Championship that confirmed them as Pool C winners and securing a semi-final next Sunday versus Six Nations rivals Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was good,” he purred, giving his hot take on a performance where the rose was worn with pride by his gutsy squad. “To come over here in a ridiculously tough pool, beat South Africa in their own backyard, I don’t think the lads understand the magnitude of doing things like that. When you have been around and you are old like us, you have to cherish those moments. Really pleased for them.”

Less so the difficult conditions that the match took place in at a ground where just two of the scheduled three matches were played as the 2pm Ireland-Australia opener was cancelled before the action got underway with France-Wales at 4:30pm followed by South Africa-England at 7pm.

Video Spacer

What the All Blacks learnt about England in the series opener | Steinlager Series

Video Spacer

What the All Blacks learnt about England in the series opener | Steinlager Series

“It’s not good enough, not good enough,” candidly said the coach who has allowed fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at his U20s set-up in the RugbyPass TV documentary series, Embedded. “For this standard, it’s a showpiece event, for both teams, and you have got one match not taking place – where’s the water gone?

“I just think for me, I’m a very honest and fair person, I watch an awful lot of sport across the world in a number of different areas and for me that’s… you’ve got one game being pulled at half-time (New Zealand-Spain in Stellenbosch) and you have got one game not going on. Nah, I think it’s poor.”

What it means is a semi-final where they will face an Ireland team that won’t have played in 10 days where England have a five-day turnaround from their pool-clinching win over South Africa. “Look, we have got to rest up, short turnaround, big recovery, probably limited training over the next few days, particularly if the training pitches are going to be as heavy as this, and hopefully get ourselves into the DHL Stadium in some sort of decent position.

Turnovers

5
Turnovers Won
7
14
Turnovers Lost
19

“In those conditions against a fired-up host nation, to pick out individual people wouldn’t be fair,” he added, reflecting on the mud-fest versus the Junior Boks. “It was just a terrific team effort. Look, we probably have a few things we need to pick up and get better at but it is hard to be too critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have got a great squad, some good players. They work hard for each other, they really enjoy each other’s company and you then see the no-talent required pieces – they are willing to work hard with the guy next to them, their other teammates, people who come off the bench are making impacts as well. Yeah, I just couldn’t be prouder of them. To come through a tough pool like that with 14 points is a huge credit to them.

“What we demonstrated on a decent surface is we can play but we can also dog it out when it is not so good and, as Argentina went on to prove, that (40-21 round one win after being 0-14 down) was a great result. To put 40 points on a team who have gone on to get 10 points themselves, to fall behind in that game showed huge amounts of resilience.

“One thing we have challenged the lads on, and they have proven time and time again, is they have been able to find a way and it is a sign of a good side, and if you can find a way you will always keep yourself in the hunt for things.”

England appeared to pick up a few injuries against South Africa but Mapletoft wasn’t sure to what extent. “I don’t know, to be honest. Again, the pitch is so heavy you have people coming off with cramp. You have five days to turn it around and go again. We’ll see.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ireland are a good side. We had a great contest, didn’t we, down in Bath against them (32-all in the Six Nations in March). It’s an opportunity for someone to edge the series.”

  • Click here to sign up to RugbyPass TV for free live coverage of matches from the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in countries that don’t have an exclusive local host broadcaster deal

Related

Asher Opoku-Fordjour: 'You want to be the one that dominates'

Marler is not alone in liking the look of Asher Opoku-Fordjour. Alex Sanderson, the youngster’s boss at the Sharks, is constantly singing the praises of his soon-to-be 20-year-old tighthead who enjoyed a breakthrough year at the Manchester club, making 11 Prem and Champions Cup appearances.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

2

Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

3

Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

4

All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

5

Melvyn Jaminet suspended by France after video clip circulated

6

Number one settled while Wales drop to lowest ever world ranking

7

Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

8

The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Rudi Brown: From cut and clubless in Scotland to the Top 14

A shining star at age-grade level, the youngster was tipped for big things before being cut. A move to France changed everything.

FEATURE

Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Only a second win from 13 Tests in Sydney was a solid benchmark to kick-start the new coach's reign.

FEATURE

How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Steve Borthwick's defence flummoxed New Zealand during a period when they are normally so ruthless.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 7 minutes ago
Melvyn Jaminet suspended by France after video clip circulated

Haha he has a bit of a boozing problem aye and bloody mum is on his case from thousands of miles away! Poor Arabs, topic of the day, and very straight laced people it seems! Good mums though ❤️!?

25 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 24 minutes ago
Rudi Brown: From cut and clubless in Scotland to the Top 14

Great to see a young talent take the disappointment in his stride and move forward regardless. Fantastic example for others to follow and he makes some real interesting points about developing young talent in Scotland. Then again Scottish rugby have always been a bunch of muppets…

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 48 minutes ago
Brumbies secure in takeover but games could still be taken elsewhere

This is a great direction, it can be a real capitol team, going on the road to show the country rugby. Melbourne could host the annual Moan v Brumbie game, maybe snag other home or away Brumbies fixtures, but Brumbies could also take games country. Keep all the areas interested and they’ll get bigger turnouts than at home.

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
Bafana Nhleko: 'South Africa fans have every right to be upset'

The performance against Argentina was the problem. England are the best side in the tournament and definitely the most mature on the tournament regarding adapting to particular matches. SA started well at 7-0 up were attacking. England are just very very good and relentless. The fact that England got the result will be huge for them. Intriguing SF match against Ireland coming up. NZ may not be too happy seeing France again so soon.

1 Go to comments
F
Ferell 1 hours ago
The Nathan Grey reaction to Australia versus Ireland cancellation

If Ireland were in the position that it was a must win game for them I wonder what there doctor would have said 🤔

12 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

It wasn't pretty. There were some positive signs. There are some ‘learnings’ as they like to say nowadays, but most importantly, it was job done.

2 Go to comments
m
mitch 2 hours ago
The three ways the Wallabies attack can unlock the Welsh defence

Got to hit the gaps created by the rush defence, get the ball at speed and step off both feet and wrap around to create overlaps. Deep backline which is static when they get the ball isn’t going to cut it. Go back and look at guys like Horan and Campese, hit the line at pace, stepped off both feet at pace was the deception. Lost skills in the Wallabies backline unfortunately. Running direct lines is too easy for a rush defence.

1 Go to comments
B
Benn 3 hours ago
World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final pairings confirmed

The baby blacks v Spain match was abandoned at half time due to the weather

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
‘A non-negotiable’: Owen Watkin labels Wallabies clash a must-win for Wales

A must win. Sure. A will win? No. Aussies will take this and will be the surprise package at the RC. Joe’s influence is looking positive. And Aussies are, well, Aussies are Aussies. Always strong competititors.

1 Go to comments
D
Dave 4 hours ago
World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final pairings confirmed

Any reason rugby pass TV isn't playing the full under 20s game at least until half time All Blacks v Spain??

3 Go to comments
j
john 5 hours ago
‘Made my job easier’: Rob Valetini’s praise for Wallabies’ new-look trio

Wright, the captain, was subbed around the 60 minute mark and has now been dropped. Yep master stroke alright.

2 Go to comments
N
Nick 7 hours ago
Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Nice piece brett and good summation. Its amazing how negative much of the aussie commentary has been on this win given how poorly our recent form was (40-6 vs wales!), how short the lead in time was, and how few games this crop of players had together (zero!). What I wanted to see was the fundamentals done right - set piece, kicking, defence. And to me all three of those were done reasonably well (except the maul and discipline). We played at the right end of the park more often than not, had the ball more often than not, won our scrums/mauls, and scored 3-1 tries. I’d be happy with that everyday of the week from the wallabies and twice on saturdays! I also wanted to see those players that were in/out during rennies tenure and have ~15 caps or so stand up and own their jerseys and I think they mostly did that to - t wright, kellaway, tupou, l wright, gordon etc. Lastly and something thats a (small) bugbear of mine - Tupou CAN start games and have impact. Not to say he can’t do it off the bench but he has repeatedly put the wallabies on the front foot with performances like this in the past but many pigeon hole him to a bench impact player only. He was pivotal in those wins against SA in 2021 also and started those games.

2 Go to comments
T
Troy 7 hours ago
World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final pairings confirmed

Well done to the entire set up for clawing back some credibility at this level. We've not given due respect in the recent past and lost our mana internationally because of it. They appeared to have learnt their lesson and are back at the top echelon of this age group. Let's go Black.

3 Go to comments
H
Haami 8 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

Well some All Black fans have been banging on this drum for years, asking why South Africa with all their speed, guile and talent were so scared to let the backs have a turn with the ball. I expect to see some absolute stunning running rugby out of the Boks with arguably the 2 finest wingers in world rugby in Cheslin Kolbe, and Kurt-Lee Arendse why wouldn’t you want them both with the ball in space? Throw in WIllie Le Roux coming off the back fence and you have a dangerous counterattacking back three.

43 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
Salesi Rayasi departs Hurricanes as Blues and Chiefs make key re-signings

> again magnificent for the club this season, earning his starting jersey Isn’t that an oxymoron? And wasn’t that the Hurricanes chose him as the starter, dropping Julian, giving him the chance consistant starts that saw him have such a good season? Oh, forgot to add, I think Rayasi has real skills, and he’s not a winger, but he is probably going to be pigeonholed there in france, would have liked to see him in league, or going between 12 and 15 in union. His athletic size is his best benifit, followed by share skill to be able to put his mind ot anything. I don’t think he’s that great with the freedom of a union winger. Not just to see the best of him, but because he’s going to find wing just as difficult a position to own for Fiji when it comes to the peak competitions french players will be allowed in.

11 Go to comments
F
Flankly 8 hours ago
Are the Springboks the new 'wide' boys of rugby?

Two stories in the game: 1) Irish ruck shenanigans combined with Luke Pearce laxity, resulting in farcical ruck contests, and 2) a newfound Bok attack featuring wide distribution and loose forwards in the tramlines. Hoping for a more orthodox reffing performance this week, for the Boks to double down on the new attacking model, and for Ireland to ditch the spoiling and niggle, to play some rugby.

43 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 8 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: The Perenara fade away, Razor's defensive concern

Christie has had plenty of chances. Never dynamic enough for an All Black half back. Can’t see or seize opportunities to run and very weak at the breakdown and quite slow to pass. Top half backs score tries, he doesn’t. Half backs pick themselves. 1.ROIGARD 23 years - Provincial 17 games 4 tries Professional Hurricanes 32 games 12 Tries All Blacks 6 games 4 tries 2.HOTHAM 21 years Provincial Tasman 16 games 10 tries OR Professional Crusaders 9 games 4 tries 2.RATIMA 23 years Provincial 38 games 9 tries Professional Chiefs 42 games 16 tries CHRISTIE 29 years Provincial 53 games 8 tries Professional Blues 77 15 tries All Blacks 22 games 1 try FAKATAVA 24 YEARS Provincial Hawkes Bay 45 games 9 tries Professional Highlanders 52 games 12 tries All Blacks 4 games 1 try PERENARA 32 YEARS Provincial Wellington 31 games 6 tries Professional Hurricanes 163 games 65 tries NZ Under 20 5 games 3 tries All Blacks 81 games 17 tries

12 Go to comments
B
Barry 9 hours ago
Two France players arrested in Argentina for sexual assault

Quite the few days for this squad. If you've no leaders in your squad, you at least need minimum standards. Who is even in charge? I remember hearing about Aaron Smith frolicking with a groupie in airport toilets. No scandal, no cops. He still got put on the naughty step for the next few games. And his escapades were consensual acts.

5 Go to comments
R
Ruby 9 hours ago
The Ireland U20s verdict on making semi-final without playing Australia

I'm not sure why South Africa is hosting 2 years in a row but the results are making it look like a good decision to overlook them for the RWC.

7 Go to comments
R
Ruby 9 hours ago
The Ireland U20s verdict on making semi-final without playing Australia

I guess the rain's down in Africa.

7 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final pairings confirmed World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final pairings confirmed
Search