Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
22 - 16
FT
U20
31 - 10
FT
U20
48 - 11
FT
U20
26 - 27
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 31
FT
U20
33 - 25
FT
24 - 44
FT
25 - 26
FT
16 - 15
FT
25 - 16
FT
82 - 20
FT
27 - 20
FT
13 - 28
FT
12 - 73
FT
25 - 30
FT
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Tuesday
10:30
U20
Tuesday
10:30
U20
Tuesday
13:00
U20
Tuesday
13:00
U20
Wednesday
13:00
World Rugby U20 Championship

Asher Opoku-Fordjour: 'You want to be the one that dominates'

By Liam Heagney
Asher Opoku-Fordjour (centre) is congratulated after his try at the 2023 U20 Championship for England versus Ireland (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images via World Rugby)

Joe Marler enjoys playing the fool but when it comes to the speciality of front row play, he is a character whose endorsements carry weight. It was last November, fresh out of a third-place finish with England at the Rugby World Cup when some jokey touchline analysis live on TNT Sports about Harlequins versus Sale in the Gallagher Premiership suddenly turned serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you not want any analysis? So there is a young tighthead that has come off the bench for Sale. He replaced James Harper in the warm-up, something like that… I have got a big thing about young, up-and-coming front-rowers. Fin Baxter for us… but this guy, No18, I like the look of.”

Marler is not alone in liking the look of Asher Opoku-Fordjour. Alex Sanderson, the youngster’s boss at the Sharks, is constantly singing the praises of his soon-to-be 20-year-old tighthead who enjoyed a breakthrough year at the Manchester club, making 11 Prem and Champions Cup appearances.

Video Spacer

HITS, BUMPS AND HANDOFFS! | The biggest collisions from the U20s World Championships

Video Spacer

HITS, BUMPS AND HANDOFFS! | The biggest collisions from the U20s World Championships

But here’s the thing: Opoku-Fordjour is such a talented young buck that he swaps roles and also packs down at loosehead for the England U20s. He did so for last year’s fourth-place finish at the World Rugby U20 Championship and he is packing down in that role again this month with Mark Mapletoft’s team two from two at the 2024 tournament and poised to confirm semi-final qualification with Tuesday’s final group game against South Africa.

Ask Opoku-Fordjour which position he prefers to play in and the answer quickly arrives. “Tighthead. I have been doing it since I started playing prop and I feel like I have got a greater understanding of how to play tighthead so far. That is the main thing,” he told RugbyPass in the lobby of the England age-grade hotel in Cape Town, accommodation that comes with a twist over the next few days as they are sharing with the Junior Boks, their next Pool C opponents.

Fixture
World Rugby U20 Championship
South Africa U20
13:00
9 Jul 24
England U20
All Stats and Data

“It only helps really (to play both sides of the scrum). You get a feeling of what it feels like at tighthead what you wouldn’t like to happen to you and vice-versa and once you feel it helps you play tighthead. But the only thing I would say is after you do it, play one side a while, it’s difficult to go straight over and have the same result. I feel like it takes some time, a couple of training sessions, to get back into the feeling of the position you are playing.”

There is a softly-spoken shyness about Opoku-Fordjour and yet he doesn’t hold back volunteering information. “It was an honour to hear from someone that you have grown up watching and see what he has done in the game. For him to say a couple of nice words about me was really nice,” he said about having Marler pump his tyres on live TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rugby has been quite the adventure so far for the promising front-rower. Just 21 months ago, the Wasps academy kid was told he being made redundant, that the club had gone kaput overnight. “I would say I am a pretty calm guy,” he suggested, reflecting on the unsettling October 2022 development.

“I was upset that I was leaving the boys, the coaches that taught me what they taught me and that was the main thing, the relationships that I built with everyone in such a short time. I felt calm. I wasn’t too worried. I didn’t have an agent at the time. My (now) agent got in touch with me and he is a pretty calm guy as well, so we worked through options and I ended up at Sale.”

Switching to Manchester was quite the change for the Coventry local but quickly sensed the vibe of the rugby set-up and was smitten. “I feel like it was a warming club. Like Opoku-Fordjour, when you walk into the building you feel like it’s almost like a home. I was comfortable there and I knew a couple of the boys as well from Souths vs North games and it just felt right. I’m glad I made the right decision.”

Sanderson was another factor. “Yeah, he made me feel comfortable and I could tell that he wanted to put trust into his younger players which not all coaches are willing to do. That was one of the main things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What the switch initially meant was a change in Opoku-Fordjour’s National League apprenticeship. He had been out at Stourbridge while at Wasps, but Sale crowbarred him into Sedgley Tigers. This grassroots level tuition at both clubs was invaluable.

“When I first was at Wasps I was at Stourbridge and everyone was telling me it was going to be super physical, that it was hard but it wasn’t. Around the park wasn’t that hard. The main test of me was my scrum at tighthead and I learned a lot in a short period of time of what I need to do, what I need to do with my body and what I need to learn, the little things I need to know about scrumming.

“I can’t pinpoint a specific date but yeah, I know I felt I was under pressure loads of times in the scrum and it only helps you at that age, helps you learn and get a greater understanding of what you need to be doing.”

His on-loan education over, injuries gave Opoku-Fordjour his entry into Sanderson’s first-team plans. He thrived. The coach even claimed that his apprentice even gave Leinster and Ireland loosehead Andrew Porter a torrid time in Dublin last December. “I don’t know out taking out, I’ll held my own, held my own,” modestly reckoned Opoku-Fordjour, who went to explain what it is like as a 19-year-old rookie doing well at tighhead.

“It’s more of a pride thing personally, you don’t want to be the one that goes back. You want to be the one that dominates and I feel like that is the mentality I have when I am scrumming. Everyone should have that and most people do. You have just got to keep in the fight.

“I would say I am pretty calm; as I said before I am a pretty calm guy. If it’s like a game-winning scrum I will celebrate but other than that it’s your job, you have got to do it. But it is an amazing feeling being able to dominate someone in a scrum.”

There was one bad day at the office. “I can’t remember (his name) but at Stormers there was a loosehead I just couldn’t figure out and I didn’t know what to do. Yeah, that was a person that got under my skin a little bit,” he admitted.

“But at Sale there is so many experienced boys who are willing to help you and willing to go over stuff with you to make sure you get the best out of it. It might not be that exact moment where you get the fix but I am so young that I have got time to make mistakes and there is time to learn as well.”

Time to bulk up too. “Definitely, if I want to be a tighthead prop I have got to put on the weight. I have just got to put it on. I feel like by the end of this year hopefully I can get to 115kgs and them keep pushing from there. It’s not easy but I can do it.”

It was by chance that Opoku-Fordjour fell into the game. “I would say probably 10, 11. My dad is a big fan of sports, he watches a load of sports. I started to get bigger so he decided to take me (to Broadstreet RFC). He was watching the Six Nations or something and he decided to take me down to our local rugby club and from there I fell in love with it really.

“It was just tag at this point. It was just the beating of defenders, using your footwork, your pace, that is what I really enjoyed about it. And also I got to play with my brother as well. That was a pull factor. I wouldn’t say bigger (than the rest of the kids at the time), but I was pretty fast. I was pretty fast and had decent agility.”

A Ghanaian heritage family is Opoku-Fordjour’s driving force. “I feel like it [rugby] became serious for me when I decided to go to college. There is an ACE programme that most academies have links to and for Wasps it was City of Oxford College. I’m from Coventry so I had to move there. My mum had to pay for accommodation so in my head I was yeah, I have got to go for this now. I have got to make it.

“My family, we’re pretty tight knit. I have got three brothers as well so they all keep me on track, they keep me in check. My mum as well, she is always on me trying to see what I need, trying to get the best out me, so it’s definitely my family.”

His progress in the game resulted in a recent trip to Twickenham where he was given a rising star award at the Rugby Black List celebration. “It was a great feeling. Being a part of a minority community in the game, I feel like it’s important that I got the opportunity to get recognised in that community. It was a good feeling.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Asher Opoku (@asheropoku_1)

So too was helping Sale follow up their 2023 Premiership final appearance by playing his part in getting them to last month’s semi-finals. “It has been a great feeling to be involved in it. Last year I was just watching it, I wasn’t really involved but this year I was in it.

“You can just see within the boys everyone wants to fight for each other. Everyone wants the best out of each other. It’s a great feeling and I am sure next season we will hopefully get something out of it. Sale is a club where when we are on we’re on and when we’re off we get the opportunity to chill and get close to each other and I feel like in tough moments in a game that stuff really helps and that stuff helps you get far.”

While his long-term goal is to go all the way and play for the British and Irish Lions and represent England at Test level, currently it’s about succeeding with is country’s U20s. “My mum is coming over for the third game and my dad is coming down as well,” he enthused about a Championship where, two rounds in, the odds have shortened on an England versus New Zealand final at DHL Stadium on July 19.

“It’s a very special team. Yeah, we like to focus on the steps rather than the end result. I believe we can win the World Cup. I don’t want to look too far ahead… but hopefully we can push on and do what we came here to do.”

  • Click here to sign up to RugbyPass TV for free live coverage of matches from the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in countries that don’t have an exclusive local host broadcaster deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

2

Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

3

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

4

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

5

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

6

Scott Roberston lifts lids on benching Beauden Barrett

7

Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

8

Fissler Confidential: Deal lined up for Willis as Bok eyes Prem move

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Wales are on the ropes and in an arena where results matter, they need to give the Welsh public something to cheer about

FEATURE

Scotland fly under the radar on voyage of discovery

Away from the bright lights of Southern Hemisphere heavyweights, Gregor Townsend has time to widen his talent pool in the Test arena

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Steve Borthwick has slowly turned his England team from unloved no-hopers to thrill seekers - a win in New Zealand would be seismic.

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Lloyd 1 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

Ireland isn't 2 we are All Black's We beat them in the world cup 🍶🍵

4 Go to comments
D
Dan 21 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

Indeed. Especially since Pearce & Whitehouse clearly did all the heavy lifting for the Boks to get an undeserved victory. Wayne Barnes must be so proud they’ve followed in his footsteps!

4 Go to comments
J
Jan 47 minutes ago
Blue Bulls vs Western Province | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Flippin sad to see Cobus Wiese in a bulls jersey. Thank you Zero Marais for chasing away another Bok in the making. *-hole.

1 Go to comments
J
Johann 56 minutes ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Bro don't come to Kings Park next week. They braai before, during and after the game. Lots of people walking around and smoke, noise and generally it has a very live rugby feel. That's typically why I watch at home. Live sport has other people that bother me too.

23 Go to comments
c
carlos 1 hours ago
Youthful France punish listless Argentina in Mendoza

We’ve been saying Pumas has the wrong coach. We’ve been right. Hopeless.

1 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Harsh on Lowe. Had a legit try chalked off. Gave the scoring pass for two other tries, both of them offloads in the tackle and both beauties. His team mates didn't cover back for him for the 2nd bok try when he kept the ball alive.

23 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

“You’ll make your own decision on whether he still had the ball in his right hand or whether the ball hit him as he threw it back into field and his foot was in touch” An easier decision is whether or not you should be trying to slap a loose ball in front of a player like Kolbe, especially when you know he will be chasing the kick.

54 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

“the most rousing Springbok pack moment was when Erasmus hooked six of the starting eight forwards” Another contender might be the Irish pack on roller skates that gave away the penalty try.

23 Go to comments
j
jacques 1 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

How the wheel have turned. 6 Years ago all my fellow South African supporters would have been up in arms about how the rugby world and just the world in general were against them if the roles were reversed on Saturday. We would be waiting for Rassie to release his video. Now that most of the calls go for us we don’t care. Rassie could not stop complaining when calls went against us and now he could not care less. SA supporters are like the ANC, they complain about looting unless they can partake in it, go figure.

23 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
The reason why Andy Farrell believes Ireland can level Test series

The Lowe call for the Kolbe try did not go against Lowe. It was in his favor, not against him. He was trying very hard to keep the ball in play, and the ref/TMO decided that he succeeded. It was brilliantly athletic, committed and focused. And it was close, but he managed to get it done. Thumbs up from the ref. Good job, Lowe. The problem is that keeping a loose ball in play when you have Kolbe prowling around is not the safest thing to do. So Irish commentators are now wishing that the call had gone against Lowe, which is fair enough. But it is a bit weird to go further and say that Lowe was unlucky to be ruled successful at something he tried so hard to pull off. You’d have to believe that in the tape review the conversation will sound more like “WTF - don’t do that”.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

“some brilliant moments but also some awful moments” - quite right.

4 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs Ireland | July series first Test

The Healy illegal obstruction on Steenekamp was the reason for the clear running lane for the Kelleher inside pass, and for the resulting Murray try. Some other refs/TMOs would have disallowed the try and awarded a Bok penalty. It is true that Steenekamp should have read it better, and positioned himself between Healy and Kelleher (leaving Moerat to handle Healy if the pass went there). So it is a good call out on Steenekamp. But such clean defensive line breaks in the inside channels are always suspicious with defenses as organized as these. The TMO should have been carefully reviewing that inside pass immediately. Healy will claim that he was just running a receiver line, but you can tell by his eye and hand movements that his role was to block the defender. To state the obvious - the try also featured a two on one against Sacha. That was a direct result of the Arendse yellow card, with Le Roux positioned wide on the left rather than sweeping the back field.

21 Go to comments
j
jim 3 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

Pretty fair and accurate comments I think

4 Go to comments
W
World 4 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

I wonder if Luke Pearce and Ben Whitehouse had a little wager at Paddy Power before the match.

54 Go to comments
J
Jon 5 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Lowe had a night to forget Liam? He was one few shining lights and bright spots in peoples hopes I would have thought. Do you mean Lowe would rather forget the game? This also isn’t the forum for you to complain about your set at the rugby. I don’t see Kwagga holding his spot, I think Roos will be given the jersey to provide more oomph.

23 Go to comments
M
MitchO 5 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

In Japan they have people walking around with kegs of beer as a backpack. Only need to leave your seat to go to the loo. They even have people walking around with hot tea and edible food. Very civilised

23 Go to comments
J
John 6 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Why is Kwagga so weak under the high ball?

23 Go to comments
k
keith 6 hours ago
Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

With 3 international referees monitoring South Africa v Ireland, why am I seeing the TMO getting involved so much.All the forward passes missed,collapsed scrums,neck rolls where does the TMO role begin and end?Officials need to step up and improve.It was a similar story in the WustraliavWales game.

6 Go to comments
B
Bob 7 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

I’m no expert in Rugby but the team looks like that from last year with the same problems. The lineout like last year was poor and goal kicking is under par with crucial points going astray. We were lucky to win. This team has the same problems again and they need to improve in these areas to be world beaters.

83 Go to comments
T
Toaster 7 hours ago
England statement: Call-up for uncapped prop Emmanuel Iyogun

After getting to grips with the weird Georgian refs penalties against the ABs in the early scrums where the crafty and experienced Marler wasn’t taking the hit, the ABs got on top Baxter who looks 12 did very well but having to play 65 odd it told in the end Stuart got crushed The ABs have two massive props in Tosi and Williams who are destructive who didn’t make the bench Maybe they will be held back for the Boks? We will need as much power as possible Hard luck Marler - top player and real funny bloke

6 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina
Search