'The issue is that nobody from the RFU has spoken to him' - No England call for Lynagh

By Ian Cameron
Louis Lynagh /PA

Two of the three countries that Harlequins wing ace Louis Lynagh is eligible to play for have been in contact with the youngster in the last two weeks, it has been revealed.

Lynagh shone in the Gallagher Premiership final against Exeter, his two tries proving critical to the West London team snatching an unlikely victory from reigning league champions.

The 20-year-old son of the Wallaby great Michael Lynagh has been in flying form for the club which brought him through their academy system and he’s unsurprisingly garnered international attention.

Lynagh is a rare breed; he’s qualified to play for three countries: England through residency, Australia through his famous father and Italy through birth. Notably, he wasn’t one of four Harlequins’ players called into Eddie Jones’ wider England squad this evening, which boasts 23 uncapped players.

Proud father Michael took to Twitter this evening, revealing that both Australia and Italy had been in contact with in the last two weeks, but not England.

“[He is] Qualified for England, Australia and Italy. Italy and Australia have contacted him within the last fortnight. The RFU/England Rugby have NEVER spoken to him about his intentions and goals. Strange, given that the now head of rugby once flew from Italy to ask a 17-year-old to commit to Italy.”

Lynagh Senior went on to say: “It is not about being selected or not. The issue is that nobody from the RFU has spoke to him. He has played England U16, U18 and U19, he lives 1 mile from Twickenham, he plays for Quins – yet nobody has even had a chat with him. How many other young kids are I the same boat?”

While it is very early days in his career and he has plenty of time to impress Eddie Jones, it’s highly unlikely he will remain uncapped for long given his current form.

