Rugby Europe Championship

The 6 most legendary players to have played in the Men’s REC

Georgia's Mamuka Gorgodze leaves the Test rugby field one last time in Japan (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Rugby Europe Championship, both men’s and women’s, is packed with legends who have made a name for themselves over the years and deserve to be remembered.

From the Lelos’ Gorgodzilla to Spain’s Basque scrum-half maestro, here are six players who will always be viewed as some of the greatest names to have played the game.

Mamuka Gorgodze (Georgia)
‘Gulliver’ for Lelos fans, ‘Gorgodzilla’ for the French. However you want to call him, Mamuka Gorgodze was a ferocious force of nature who defied the odds and led Georgia for what felt like eons.

VIDEO

Originally from the Georgian capital Tbilisi, Gorgodze made his international debut at 18, just one year after switching from basketball to rugby, which tells you everything you need to know about his physical and tactical prowess.

However, Gorgodze was not just a gigantic presence who ruled the airwaves and could easily knock down a few defenders every time he carried the ball. He was far more than that.

His technical ability as a tackler was exceptional, able to go low without losing momentum or power. At the same time, when given a little more space, Gorgodze would not simply crash it up, but look to deliver a beautifully timed and often devastating offload.

On top of all that, he was one of the greatest leaders the Men’s Rugby Europe Championship and Test rugby have witnessed. Leading Georgia from 2013 to 2017, he was ever-present, standing tall, immovable and ready to fight for his country.

Seventy-five caps to his name, and a legacy that will endure, with Montpellier, Toulon and Georgia supporters sure to remember him forever.

Petre Mitu (Romania)
Speaking of legends who stand the test of time, and although many international fans may know little about him, Petre Mitu remains one of the greatest Stejarii ever to step onto the field.

Mitu represented Romania from 1996 to 2009, featured at the 1999 Rugby World Cup in Wales, and amassed 339 points across his international career. While that total sits some distance behind Florin Vlaicu’s 1,030 points for the Stejarii, Mitu holds the best average of any points scorer in Romanian rugby history, with 8.5 points per game, underlining just how influential he was.

Fierce and resolute, Mitu was a scrum-half who would not hesitate to confront anyone attempting to disrupt the ruck, imposing control and executing a plan that benefited his side.

His sharp and elegant passing skills were matched by a kicking game that was a sight to behold, provided you were on his side. Mitu could strike genuine cannon balls from his boot, slotting goals from distance with a level of precision that drew admiration from some of the game’s greats.

He helped Romania win multiple Men’s Rugby Europe Championships during a period in which the Stejarii dominated the competition, and his retirement left a noticeable void in their title ambitions.

His legacy lives on not only through his name but also through his family, with his son Lukas debuting for Romania last summer, while his nephew Adrian is also representing the Stejarii.

Vasco Uva (Portugal)
One of the few Portuguese players to reach centurion status, Vasco Uva is still regarded as one of the greatest to ever represent the Lobos.

There is a Portuguese saying that perfectly captures his style of play: ‘ele mete o ombro, onde os outros só metem os pés’, roughly translated as ‘he puts his shoulder where others only put their feet’.

His mastery in the tackle was second to none, capable of bringing down the largest opponents with such technique that many of his hits made front-page headlines. From flooring Sergio Parisse at the 2007 World Cup to lifting Tiko Matawalu clean off his feet in a 2005 friendly, Uva built a career on introducing opponents to the turf.

He was equally effective across both formats, starring as a flanker in the 15s and contributing significantly in sevens, helping Portugal qualify for the Cup on multiple occasions during the golden era of Lobos 7s.

Captain on 20 occasions, he led his side to a World Cup and played a central role in Portugal’s only victory over the Lelos in Tbilisi, a match in which legend has it he completed 25 tackles.
If ever there was a centurion willing to put his shoulder in for others, Vasco Uva was it.

Guillaume Rouet (Spain)
A Bayonne legend and a Leones icon, Guillaume Rouet Piffard is arguably Spain’s greatest-ever scrum-half and backline general, earning 30 caps and guiding his country through periods of progress and adversity.

Rouet, who could have pursued an international career with France, instead fell in love with Spanish rugby after watching his older brother Sébastien represent the Leones, making the decision then and there to commit to Spain.

His passing ability ranked among the best in the Top 14 for a sustained period, comparable with the likes of Parra and Serin. Yet to define Rouet solely by his distribution would be to sell him short.

His pace and instinctive support play gave the Leones a genuine chance of qualifying for two Rugby World Cups, with Rouet orchestrating an attack that was consistently dangerous.

Player of the match performances against Romania and Portugal in 2022 remain defining moments, as he dismantled both rivals with control and intensity.

Despite Spain’s disqualification from the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, Rouet’s influence across both campaigns set a benchmark for future generations.

Related

Spain coach looks ahead to RWC pool: ‘The goal is to advance’

Head Coach Pablo Bouza is embracing the challenge that awaits Spain at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

Read Now

Alexander Widiker (Germany)
One of the greatest players in German rugby history, Alexander Widiker was also among its most resilient and loyal servants. A 59-cap prop, Widiker was the ultimate enforcer and scrummager, a titanium nail who refused to bend, even when injured, working tirelessly for his team.

His display against Romania in 2009 remains a standout, relentlessly targeting the maul and placing constant pressure on the Romanian front row at every scrum.

To this day, he remains the most capped Schwarze Adler, a record unlikely to fall soon and a testament to his importance to German rugby across nearly two decades.

Widely revered as one of the finest props to grace the Rugby Europe landscape, Widiker played a pivotal role in pushing German rugby in a new direction.

Alan Williams (Belgium)
Alan Williams is a name etched into Diables Noirs folklore, remembered for his exploits as a goal-kicker, tactical thinker and creative presence.

The former utility back won more than 65 caps for Belgium and consistently delivered composed performances, steering the backline with slick handling that kept their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Although Belgium never reached the sport’s biggest stage, Williams’ legacy remains firmly positive, particularly during periods when the side dropped into Rugby Europe’s second tier.
After making his debut in 2004, Williams accumulated 693 points for his country, one of the highest tallies among emerging nations, a record that still stands.

While he initially retired in 2018, Williams returned to help Belgium regroup, playing a key role in their promotion back to the top tier in 2022.

Remember the name, Alan Williams, an ever-present threat whenever he was running free across Rugby Europe pitches.

Related

Georgian superstar Davit Niniashvili drops hint about future

Georgia's best player, Davit Niniashvili, has hinted that he may be tempted into a Tommy Freeman-style switch of positions in the not-too-distant future.

Read Now


