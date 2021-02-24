Former NRL flyer Suliasi Vunivalu is poised to make his Super Rugby AU debut for Queensland Reds off the bench in Friday’s clash with the Melbourne Rebels at Suncorp Stadium. The prized recruit was forced to sit out last weekend’s season-opening win over the NSW Waratahs after being stood down for one match and fined for allegedly striking a security guard in the face late last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the ex-Melbourne Storm winger will still have to go court in April, Reds coach Brad Thorn had no issues bringing 25-year-old Vunivalu straight into his team to face the Rebels. “Good to have him involved this week and obviously we were hoping it was last week,” Thorn said.

“I guess that’s all fish and chip paper now. He’s been preparing for Friday and I think a lot of people will be excited to see what he brings.”

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The Reds look ahead to their Super Rugby AU round two match

Vunivalu has been named on the Reds bench along with another potential debutant in Sam Wallis, with Thorn making just one change to the starting line up that belted the Waratahs 41-7 last Friday. 

Thorn insists introducing Vunivalu off the bench was always his plan but added the performance of his backline against the Waratahs didn’t justify change for change’s sake.

“It’s definitely how I like to do it if someone’s coming in from an injury or new to the team. It just takes the pressure off,” he said.” You have also got to remember you’ve got Jordan Petaia and Filipo Daugunu, you’ve got Hamish Stewart and Hunter Paisami there. You’ve got Jock Campbell at the back. It’s not just a list that someone can walk into is it?”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the one change to the run-on team, Taniela Tupou starts at tighthead prop with Feao Fotuaika to take on the job as a finisher from the bench.

QUEENSLAND REDS: Dane Zander, Alex Mafi, Taniela Tupou, Angus Blyth, Seru Uru, Angus Scott-Young, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Filipo Daugunu, Hamish Stewart, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Jock Campbell. Reserves: Josh Nasser, Harry Hoopert, Feao Fotuaika, Ryan Smith, Sam Wallis, Moses Sorovi, Bryce Hegarty, Sulisai Vunivalu.

Surviving Super Rugby Aotearoa Another Covid curve ball could make for an even tougher competition for Aotearoa’s best players. Patrick McKendry The unwinnable war World Rugby is killing the game with its futile attempt to eradicate rather than reduce contact to the head. Gregor Paul Red and black and black and blue After a year blighted by injury, Quinten Strange is ready to reaffirm his place in the pecking order. Tom Vinicombe Final push Rugged All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick is eyeing the 2023 World Cup as his international swansong. Tom Vinicombe Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now