Teams named for Black Ferns clash against Black Ferns XV in Whangarei
Black Ferns Director of Performance Allan Bunting has named his Black Ferns squad to take on the Black Ferns XV in Whangarei on Saturday, ahead of their Test against Australia next week in Wellington.
Experienced lock Alana Bremner will captain the Black Ferns side on Saturday, while Kelly Brazier will have the keys to the team in the No.10 playmaker role.
Black Ferns XV head coach and winning Blues coach Willie Walker takes the reign for this matchup, and has named a strong squad to challenge the Black Ferns.
The squad named by Walker, will be playing with something to prove, especially with the Women’s Rugby World Cup coming up later this year.
Experienced Black Ferns back Ruby Tui will lineup against some of her longtime teammates, while NZ Sevens star Kelsey Teneti will attempt to stake her claim for a World Cup spot, with a strong performance in Whangarei.
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1 with highlights made available on NZR+.
Black Ferns
- Awhina Tangen-Wainohu
- Atlanta Lolohea
- Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu
- Alana Bremner (Co-captain)
- Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu
- Mia Anderson
- Layla Sae
- Liana Mikaele-Tu’u
- Maia Joseph
- Kelly Brazier
- Katelyn Vahaakolo
- Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt
- Stacey Waaka
- Portia Woodman-Wickliffe
- Braxton Sorensen-McGee
Bench:
- Kate Henwood
- Vici-Rose Green
- Tanya Kalounivale
- Chelsea Bremner
- Maiakawanakaulani Roos
- Jorja Miller
- Risaleaana Pouri-Lane
- Ruahei Demant (Co-Captain)
- Ayesha Leti-I’iga
- Theresa Setefano
- Amy du Plessis
- Renee Holmes
- Chryss Viliko
- Georgia Ponsonby
- Amy Rule
Black Ferns Director of Performance: Allan Bunting
Black Ferns XV
- Krystal Murray
- Luka Connor
- Ashley Palu
- Laura Bayfield
- Sam Taylor
- Holly Greenway (Captain)
- Elinor-Plum King
- Taufa Bason
- Iritana Hohaia
- Hannah King
- Jaymie Kolose
- Hollyrae Mete-Renata
- Kelsey Teneti
- Ruby Tui
- Kaea Nepia
Bench:
- Grace Leaso Gago
- Jordy Tihore
- Marcelle Parkes
- Maddi Robinson
- Harono Te Iringa
- Cheyenne Tuli-Fale
- Lucy Jenkins
- Fiaali’i Solomona
- Reese Anderson
- Keira Su’a-Smith
- Justine McGregor
- Winnie Palamo
- Tara Turner
Black Ferns XV Head Coach: Willie Walker
That’s it some impressive depth, in cricket parlance, they seem to bat all the way down.
At least this is one game a Black Ferns team will win or at least not lose. Looking forward to watching them play at Twickenham against France in the the third place WC game, unless of course Ireland upset the apple cart again.
The talent available is frightening. Selection of the forwards is key for me. For the overall squad & per each game where we will need to stiffen our tight five versus ENG, FRA, CAN, rather than play four loosies & one lock, in the back five. Exciting times for all. All the best to the coaching team in their deliberations.