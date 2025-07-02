Teams named for Black Ferns clash against Black Ferns XV in Whangarei

Black Ferns Director of Performance Allan Bunting has named his Black Ferns squad to take on the Black Ferns XV in Whangarei on Saturday, ahead of their Test against Australia next week in Wellington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experienced lock Alana Bremner will captain the Black Ferns side on Saturday, while Kelly Brazier will have the keys to the team in the No.10 playmaker role.

Black Ferns XV head coach and winning Blues coach Willie Walker takes the reign for this matchup, and has named a strong squad to challenge the Black Ferns.

The squad named by Walker, will be playing with something to prove, especially with the Women’s Rugby World Cup coming up later this year.

Experienced Black Ferns back Ruby Tui will lineup against some of her longtime teammates, while NZ Sevens star Kelsey Teneti will attempt to stake her claim for a World Cup spot, with a strong performance in Whangarei.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1 with highlights made available on NZR+.

Black Ferns

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu Atlanta Lolohea Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu Alana Bremner (Co-captain) Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu Mia Anderson Layla Sae Liana Mikaele-Tu’u Maia Joseph Kelly Brazier Katelyn Vahaakolo Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt Stacey Waaka Portia Woodman-Wickliffe Braxton Sorensen-McGee

Bench:

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Henwood Vici-Rose Green Tanya Kalounivale Chelsea Bremner Maiakawanakaulani Roos Jorja Miller Risaleaana Pouri-Lane Ruahei Demant (Co-Captain) Ayesha Leti-I’iga Theresa Setefano Amy du Plessis Renee Holmes Chryss Viliko Georgia Ponsonby Amy Rule

Black Ferns Director of Performance: Allan Bunting

Black Ferns XV

Krystal Murray Luka Connor Ashley Palu Laura Bayfield Sam Taylor Holly Greenway (Captain) Elinor-Plum King Taufa Bason Iritana Hohaia Hannah King Jaymie Kolose Hollyrae Mete-Renata Kelsey Teneti Ruby Tui Kaea Nepia

Bench:

Grace Leaso Gago Jordy Tihore Marcelle Parkes Maddi Robinson Harono Te Iringa Cheyenne Tuli-Fale Lucy Jenkins Fiaali’i Solomona Reese Anderson Keira Su’a-Smith Justine McGregor Winnie Palamo Tara Turner

Black Ferns XV Head Coach: Willie Walker