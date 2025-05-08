Northern Edition

Pacific Four Series

SVNS stars Caslick and Hinds to start for Wallaroos against Black Ferns

Charlotte Caslick of the Reds passes during the round four Super Rugby Women's match between ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds at Viking Park on March 22, 2025 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Three-time Olympian Charlotte Caslick will start a Test match for the first time when Australia host New Zealand in Newcastle on Saturday afternoon. Caslick debuted for the Wallaroos off the bench in last weekend’s 43-7 win over Fijiana, but will wear the No. 14 this weekend.

Fellow HSBC SVNS Series star Tia Hinds has also been selected for a starting debut against the reigning Rugby World Cup champions, with the playmaker named at fly-half. Hinds will join 30-Test veteran Layne Morgan in a talented halves combination.

Coach Jo Yapp has made several changes to the matchday squad that beat Fiji, with wing Maya Stewart (knee), Bienne Terita (hamstring) and Caitlyn Halse (hamstring) all unavailable. Stewart has undergone surgery but is expected to return later in the Pacific Four Series.

Yapp has named Caslick in the outside backs alongside the NSW Waratahs’ try-scoring machine Desiree Miller and Faitala Moleka at fullback. Georgia Friedrichs is back after recovering from a broken finger, and will partner Cecila Smith in the midfield.

Martha Fua and Eva Karpani have both been promoted to the starting side in the front row, and will pack down alongside hooker Katalina Amosa. Kaitlan Leany and Michaela Leonard round out the tight five as the two second rowers.

Emily Chancellor has also been brought into the run-on side at openside flanker, while captain Siokapesi Palu and Tabua Tuinakauvadra complete the pack in their respective roles at blindside flanker and No. 8.

Ashley Marsters, Tiarah Minns, Bridei O’Gorman and Lydia Kavoa are among those looking to provide impact off the bench. Queensland Reds’ Lori Cramer is also back in the mix, having been added to the 23 for this week’s Test.

“It’s been a busy week but we are pleased with how the players have handled the travel from Fiji to Newcastle and we’re looking forward to playing on home soil for the first time,” coach Yapp said in a statement.

“We’re excited to have Georgina Friedrichs back from injury and along with Kaitlan Leaney and Bridie O’Gorman returning their experience will help after losing Maya Stewart, Bienne Terita and Caitlyn Halse through injury.

“Due to our injuries this has opened the door to look at other combinations as we look to grow and develop leading into the World Cup.

“We know New Zealand will be a step up and we’ll need to be at our best on Saturday.”

Six players have also been added to the Wallaroos’ squad for the Pacific Four Series. Adiana Talakai, Annabelle Codey, Arabella McKenzie, Caitlin Urwin and Waiaria Ellis will all be made available during the Test in May.

That means, at least for now, there is no room for Maddison Levi and some other SVNS Series stars in the Wallroos’ squad.

This weekend’s clash with the Black Ferns will kick-off at 3:00 AEST on Saturday.

Wallaroos to take on Black Ferns

1. Martha Fua (#223 – Blacktown Scorpions) – 1 cap
2. Katalina Amosa (#218 – Southern Districts) – 1 cap
3. Asoiva (Eva) Karpani (#171 – Southern Suburbs) – 32 caps
4. Kaitlan Leaney (#179 – CSU Marlins) – 25 caps
5. Michaela Leonard (#168 – Tuggeranong Vikings) – 33 caps
6. Siokapesi Palu (c) (#194 – Rockdale Rangers) – 17 caps
7. Emily Chancellor (#158 – Sydney University) – 24 caps
8. Tabua Tuinakauvadra (#200 – Orange Emus) – 12 caps
9. Layne Morgan (#188 – Merewether Carlton) – 30 caps
10. Tia Hinds (#222 – Randwick) – 1 cap
11. Desiree Miller (#204 – Eastern Suburbs) – 13 caps
12. Cecilia Smith (#190 – Leeton Dianas) – 20 caps
13. Georgina Friedrichs (#178 – Wests Bulldogs) – 29 caps
14. Charlotte Caslick (#220 – Wests Bulldogs) – 1 cap
15. Faitala Moleka (#199 – Blacktown Scorpions) – 17 caps

Reserves

16. Tania Naden (#197 – Uni-North Owls) – 20 caps
17. Lydia Kavoa (#214 – Eastern Suburbs) – 5 caps
18. Bridie O’Gorman (#180 – Sydney University) – 27 caps
19. Tiarah Minns (#217 – Melbourne University) – 2 caps
20. Ashley Marsters (#117 – Boroondara) – 35 caps
21. Natalie Wright (#213 – Wests Bulldogs) – 4 caps
22. Trilleen Pomare (#155 – Wanneroo) – 34 caps
23. Lori Cramer (#172 – University of Queensland) – 27 caps

B
BC 6 days ago

It will be interesting to see how the Wallaroos fare. I’m sure their backs have some potency but it is the forwards who will have to be technically competent and front up. I wish them well.

