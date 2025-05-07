The Bordeaux backrower pushing for Wallabies recall to face Lions

Bordeaux-Begles backrower Pete Samu hasn’t played for the Wallabies in almost two years but a return to the Test arena could be on the cards, with Morgan Turinui highlighting Samu’s impressive performance in the Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samu scored a try and played a part in another as French powerhouse Bordeaux booked their tickets to Cardiff for the biggest match in European rugby. In a star-studded side that includes Damian Penaud, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Matthieu Jalibert, Samu was among the standouts.

Having scored the opener after just three minutes, Samu helped Bordeaux take control early on, and the loose forward continued to make an impact during a solid 59-minute shift at the 42,000-seat sporting Coliseum that is Matmut Atlantique.

Former Wallabies Adam Coleman and Ben Tapuai are also on the books at Bordeaux, who will take on Northampton Saints in the Champions Cup Final. The Saints, who stunned Leinster in Dublin, have Australians Josh Kemeny and Angus Scott-Young.

There will be a fair Australian contingent taking the field at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium for the European decider later this month, with Samu likely to play a big part in Bordeaux’s chances of taking out the top prize.

“Pete Samu scored a try and laid on one with a flick pass. He was outstanding… this is a guy that you could look at [for the Wallabies],” Turinui said on Stan Sport’s Between Two Posts.

“His form in Europe at the moment… Pete Samu has been outstanding.

“We’ve got an eight-zero bench,” he quipped. “He played in the backline at one stage.”

Samu hasn’t played for the Wallabies since July 2023, but after a standout seasons in France’s Top 14 and the Champions Cup, there would be merit to this selection. The loose forward even started one match on the wing during the French domestic season against Bayonne.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, before rugby fans find out whether or not Samu has made the grade for Wallabies selection, the British & Irish Lions squad will be unveiled much sooner. After months of speculation, the Lions will announce their squad in London on May 8.

Former Wallabies captain James Horwill opened up about the process of Lions selection, after witnessing the “heartbreak and elation” of the unveiling first-hand in 2017 during a stint with English side Harlequins.

“No one finds out until they announce it live on TV,” Horwill explained.

“I remember when we’re at Quins the first year so it was the 2017 year, we had a bunch of the England guys, so the [Chris] Robshaw’s, the [Joe] Marler’s, the [Danny] Care’s, Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We sat and watched it in a team room and you’re seeing guys… at that time England had gone back-to-back Grand Slams Six Nations champions, everyone was expecting a big England contingent, and you can see just the heartbreak and the elation.”