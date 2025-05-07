‘If we want to play finals…’: Waratahs coach’s message before Reds derby

Coach Dan McKellar has kept it simple for the NSW Waratahs as they chase “finals football” next month. For the Tahs, the next three-and-a-half weeks will define their entire campaign, starting with Friday night’s clash with rivals the Queensland Reds.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 11, the Waratahs secured one of the biggest upsets of the season by defeating the high-flying Chiefs 21-14 at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium. That result maintained the Tahs’ unbeaten streak at home, but their form out of town is completely different.

Having lost their last two matches against the Fijian Drua and ACT Brumbies away, the Waratahs remain winless away from home. With four matches left in their regular season, the New South Welshmen are third-last on the ladder, but the good news is they’re back in Sydney.

The Tahs are only three points behind sixth-placed Moana Pasifika on the standings, so a win on Friday could potentially see them rise into a playoff spot, depending on other results, or see their finals hopes begin to fade if they fall to the Reds.

Queensland recorded an emphatic 35-15 win over their traditional foe from south of the border on March 15, but that’s all in the past now, a lot has happened since. Coach McKellar made it clear the Tahs have “got to win” in order to remain in the playoff race.

“It’s massive … We started to build some momentum at home, had some good crowds and really good nights at Allianz until this point in time,” McKellar said in a statement.

“There is a strong rugby community among the NSW people and we have to give them a reason to keep coming out and supporting us. We have done that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The trick is doing the same away

“If we want to play finals football, we’ve got to win, and we have to win the next couple of weeks,” he added.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 1 Wins 0 Draws 4 Wins Average Points scored 23 32 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

“We’re not in this competition to sit back and watch once the round games are done.

“We want to be playing in the big games. But our approach is one week at a time. And if we get those right, we will give ourselves a chance.”

Coach McKellar has named a solid side to take on the Reds, featuring former Wallabies captain David Porecki who returns for the first time since the round five clash with the Reds. Fergus Lee-Warner is also back in the mix for the first time in the 2025 season.

While there might also be a bit of discussion around the selection of Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii at fullback, who starred on debut for the Wallabies as an outside centre last year, another selection call is significant for the Tahs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tane Edmed played one Test for the Wallabies last year, and was widely tipped to push for Test selection once again on the back of Super Rugby Pacific form. But after being dropped in favour of Lawson Creighton, Edmed has spent a lot of time watching from the sidelines.

Edmed has been named in the starting side this week though, ahead of the Waratahs’ biggest match of the season to date. The Wallaby will partner captain Jake Gordon in the halves, who has officially penned a contract extension with Australian rugby.

“Tane’s been very good,” McKellar explained.

“Great attitude … great attitude at club, training performance excellent and that’s all important.

“In times of adversity, you watch how players react to it and respond.

“He’s been good and off the back of that he’s at the forefront of your mind.

“We’ve said to all the 10s, ‘You don’t need to be the best player on the field … Just go out there and do your job. Guide us around.’

“The boys up front have to lay a platform for them as well.”